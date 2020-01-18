Learn about these recently called new stake presidents

ANDERSON CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Sept. 15, 2019) President — Jordan Willis Wright, 52, president, CEO, Dignity Health, St. Elizabeth Community Hospital; succeeding Samuel K. Webb; wife, Anne Elizabeth Pulley Wright. Counselors — Scott Lee Davis, 58, real estate franchise owner; wife, Linda Kay Boyle Davis. Timothy James Beeman, 43, physical therapist; wife, Natalie Griffeth Beeman.

BESSEMER ALABAMA STAKE: (Sept. 22, 2019) President — Robert V Lewis, 60, Seminaries and Institutes coordinator, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; succeeding Barry R. Sadler; wife, Janet Ellison Lewis. Counselors — Jeffrey John Fuller, 47, physician; wife, Laura Lorrene Morris Fuller. Benjamin Denmark Jensen, 43, squadron commander, US Air Force; wife, Amya Roberts Jensen.

BIRMINGHAM ALABAMA STAKE: (Sept. 22, 2019) President — Barry Ramon Sadler Jr., 48, employee, American Cast Iron Cast Co.; succeeding Michael L. Slezak; wife, Antoinette Averett Sadler. Counselors — Robert Douglas Watson, 64, professor of biology, University of Alabama Birmingham; wife, Nancy Elizabeth Watson. Robert McKim Norris III, 44, attorney, CPO, Norris Injury Lawyers; wife, Michelle Rene Griffith Norris.

CAMPO GRANDE BRAZIL MONTE LIBANO STAKE: (Sept. 15, 2019) President — Daniel Patelli, 49, secretary of Seminaries and Institutes, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; succeeding Sergio Bauer de Borba; wife, Brenda Juliana P. da S. Sonoda Patelli. Counselors — Luiz Fernando Alvino, 35, IT analyst, IFMS; wife, Ana Paula Dias Alvino. Thiago de Lucena Borges, 32, coordinator of pedagogy, Bionatus College; wife, Anan Pereira Pinheiro.

CARSON CITY NEVADA STAKE: (Sept. 15, 2019) President — David Andrew Ponczoch, 43, chief financial officer, Argonaut Gold; succeeding David A. Haws; wife, Kimberly Ann White Ponczoch. Counselors — Rodney Allen, 64, deputy director, Mountain Warfare Training Center, U.S. Marines; wife, Michele Bardee Sparks Allen. Mitchell Dean Cohen, 57, engineering manager, Bently Nevada; wife, Kimberly Ann Youngblood Cohen.

HUARAZ PERU STAKE: (Sept. 15, 2019) President — John Anibal Gonzales Chavez, 34, business adviser, Caja Huancayo; succeeding Roger Zavaleta; wife, Mery Roxana Barreto Angeles. Counselors — Jhonston Indelber Villanueva Martinez, 45, cartographic technician, Sunarp. Cofopri; wife, Irma Montes Lazaro. Jonathan Emiljunior Villon Quito, 33, business owner; wife, Yanett Obregon Figueroa.

MURRAY UTAH PARKWAY STAKE: (Sept. 29, 2019) President — Daryl Nancollas, 59, director of finance, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; succeeding Richard C. Hutchison; wife, Nansi Lee Richards Nancollas. Counselors — Jeffery Reid Bryan, 54, financial investigator, contractor, U.S. Department of Justice; wife, Heidi Josephine Price Bryan. Kevin Ralf Pollei, 56, chief operating officer, Parsons Behle & Latimer; wife, Stephanie Noren Pollei.

PASSO FUNDO BRAZIL SOUTH STAKE: (Sept. 8, 2019) President — Luca Bortolini Cerutti, 32, lawyer; succeeding Dirceu Braz da Rocha; wife, Jessica Ingrid Henz Cerutti. Counselors — João Carlos Pinheiro de Oliveira, 53, letter carrier, ECT Correios; wife, Olmira Fatima Frison de Oliveira. Jonny Lehi Trage, 33, art finalist, House of Bronze; wife, Tatiana Cerutti da Rocha Trage.

PEOLOTAS BRAZIL NORTH STAKE: (Sept. 8, 2019) President — Fabricio Berwig, 42, medical marketer, União Quimica Nacional; succeeding Elizar Saraiva; wife, Paula da Silva Berwig. Counselors — Almeida Nasser Roberto Fernandes, 47, penitentiary agent, ERS; wife, Luís Liara Costa. Paulo Afonso Dias Júnior, 32, director, Aquarelas Linhas; wife, Barbara Duro Dias.

SANDY UTAH HILLCREST STAKE: (Oct. 13, 2019) President — Mark Clifton Mackey, 44, vice president, general manager, IDS; succeeding James E. Tidwell; wife, Miriah Estelle Dick Mackey. Counselors — Jeff Christian Ulrich, 55, controller, Teleperformance USA; wife, Jillene Thomas Ulrich. David Sherwin Cox, 47, owner, principal architect, BCBO Architecture; wife, Anne Christopherson Cox.

SANTO DOMINGO DOMINICAN REPUBLIC CENTRAL STAKE: (Sept. 15, 2019) President — Wagner Marino Paniagua De Oleo, 43, welfare and self-reliance manager, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; succeeding Quimerio A. Fernández Montilla; wife, Tomasina Mercedes. Counselors — Lee Pazo Julio Ernesto, 56, Caribbean commercial manager, UPL; wife, Cindi Marie Acevedo Coggins. Raúl Osvaldo Rodriguez, 48, family services manager, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

TULANCINGO MEXICO STAKE: (Sept. 8, 2019) President — Mauricio Gomez Galindo, 45, self-employed; succeeding Sadot Berny; wife, Blanca Ramos Gutierrez. Counselors — Salvador Valencia Vargas, 58, professor, Colegio de Estudios Superiores ANAHUAC; wife, Martha Avila Arroyo. Guillermo Hernandez Lopez, 41, self-employed contractor; wife, Marisela Ramos Cano.

VITORIA BRAZIL STAKE: (Sept. 15, 2019) President — Wesley Alexandre Silva, 38, CES coordinator, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; succeeding Ailton Justino; wife, Ana Paula Fagundes Rodrigues. Counselors — Alex Solivan Abreu, 42, emergency doctor, SAMU; wife, Vanessa Duque Auday Abreu. Marcos Felipe de Castro Fonseca, 37, commercial representative, Novartis; wife, Denise Vermont Rosemberg Jager.