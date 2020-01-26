Learn more about these 16 new mission presidents and companions

The First Presidency has called 130 new mission presidents and companions who will begin their service in July 2020. The Church News will continue to release their biographical information in sets. To read the first set, click here.

Oscar M. and Cynthia Castillo de Abadillo Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Oscar M. Abadillo, 51, and Cynthia Castillo de Abadillo, two children, Lo de Coy Ward, Guatemala City Montserrat Stake: Honduras Tegucigalpa Mission, succeeding President Stephen C. Chase and Sister Trina D. Chase. Brother Abadillo is an MTC branch president and former MTC presidency counselor, mission presidency counselor, stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, branch president and missionary in the Guatemala Quetzaltenango Mission. He was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala, to Julio Cesar Abadillo and Ana Maria Gordillo de Abadillo.

Sister Abadillo is a ward missionary and former stake Relief Society and Young Women president, stake Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society and Young Women president, and missionary in the Guatemala Quetzaltenango Mission. She was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala, to Luis Manlio Castillo and Violeta Caceros de Castillo.

Julia W. and Mark H. Ballif Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Mark H. Ballif, 52, and Julia W. Ballif, 10 children, Fallbrook 5th Ward, Vista California Stake: Philippines Manila Mission, succeeding President Michael J. Fermanis and Sister Raelinda Fermanis. Brother Ballif is a stake president and former stake executive secretary, bishop, bishopric counselor, Young Men adviser and missionary in the Belgium Brussels Mission. He was born in Van Nuys, California, to John Lyman Ballif III and Barbara Nielson Ballif.

Sister Ballif is a stake director of “Savior of the World” and former ward Primary president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Primary teacher, gospel doctrine teacher and Primary music leader. She was born in Provo, Utah, to C. Terry Warner and Susan Carol Lillywhite Warner.

Uche Nicholine and Victor Offiong Bassey

Victor Offiong Bassey, 50, and Uche Nicholine Bassey, two children, Ikot Nkebre Ward, Calabar Nigeria North Stake: Nigeria Port Harcourt Mission, succeeding President Eugene N. Engmann and Sister Lily E. Engmann. Brother Bassey is a stake president and former stake Sunday School president, district executive secretary, bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president and elders quorum president. He was born in Jos, Nigeria, to Attah Bassey and Rose Bassey.

Sister Bassey is a Relief Society teacher and former ward Primary presidency counselor and Young Women adviser. She was born in Bamenda, Cameroon, to Benjamin Ogunna and Stella Obiagwo.

Brett A. and Erin Blake Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Brett A. Blake, 52, and Erin Blake, five children, Stratland Ward, Gilbert Arizona Williams Field Stake: Colorado Denver North Mission, succeeding President Henry Scott Savage and Sister Cindi Savage. Brother Blake is a ward Young Men specialist and former bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward executive secretary, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Washington DC North Mission. He was born in Ogden, Utah, to Leon Holt Blake and Suzanne Blake.

Sister Blake is a Primary activities leader and former ward Relief Society and Young Women president, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary presidency counselor and seminary teacher. She was born in Berkeley, California, to Michael Joseph Farley and Joanne Hixon Farley.

C. Tom and Jennie Carter Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

C. Tom Carter, 59, and Jennie Carter, six children, Charlottesville 2nd Ward, Waynesboro Virginia Stake: California Ventura Mission, succeeding President David H. Nakken and Sister Stephanie Nakken. Brother Carter is a mission presidency counselor and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, ward Young Men presidency counselor, Scoutmaster, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the México México City North Mission. He was born in Cheverly, Maryland, to Ronald Gary Carter and LaRae Carter.

Sister Carter is a Young Women adviser and former stake Primary presidency counselor, stake seminary supervisor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary president, Primary teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Rodney James Cory Capel and Ann Capel.

Jason J and Kristi Alldredge Horgesheimer Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Jason J Horgesheimer, 48, and Kristi Alldredge Horgesheimer, four children, Hidden Lake Ward, North Salt Lake Utah Stake: Ohio Columbus Mission, succeeding President Val T. Stratford and Sister Jeri H. Stratford. Brother Horgesheimer is a former bishop, YSA bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Germany Frankfurt Mission. He was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Jerry Dean Horgesheimer and Necia Delone Horgesheimer.

Sister Horgesheimer is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and former stake temple and family history consultant, ward Young Women and Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher and gospel doctrine teacher. She was born in Bountiful, Utah, to Minor Merton Alldredge Jr. and Ann Rich Alldredge Hill.

Peter M. and Stephanie Johnson Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Peter M. Johnson, 53, and Stephanie Johnson, four children, Porter Lane 2nd Ward, Centerville Utah South Stake: England Manchester Mission, succeeding President Stuart N. McReynolds and Sister Sheryl K. McReynolds. Elder Johnson is a General Authority Seventy and former Area Seventy, stake president, bishopric counselor, ward mission leader, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Alabama Birmingham Mission. He was born in New York City, New York, to McKinley Johnson and Geneva Mahelona.

Sister Johnson is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and former ward and stake Young Women presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher and Primary teacher. Sister Johnson was born in American Fork, Utah, to Steven H Chadwick and Jolane Chadwick.

Ville and Leena Kervinen Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Ville Kervinen, 60, and Leena Kervinen, four children, Rovaniemi Branch, Oulu Finland District: Finland Helsinki Mission, succeeding President Ilkka Aura and Sister Paula Aura. Brother Kervinen is a mission presidency counselor and former district president, district Young Men president, branch president, ward mission leader and missionary in the Finland Helsinki Mission. He was born in Rovaniemi, Finland, to Mikko Kervinen and Airi Kervinen.

Sister Kervinen is a seminary teacher and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, branch and district Young Women president, branch Relief Society presidency counselor and institute teacher. She was born in Pori, Finland, to Heikki Edvin Hannula and Hilkka Nelly Hannula.

Russell M and Kay Lynn Larsen Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Russell M Larsen, 60, and Kay Lynn Larsen, four children, Elma Ward, Elma Washington Stake: Utah Salt Lake City Temple Square Mission, succeeding President Craig G. Fisher and Sister Julia W. Fisher. Brother Larsen is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Canada Halifax Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Chester Lavoy Larsen and Mary Ellen Larsen.

Sister Larsen is a former stake Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor, and missionary in the California Arcadia Mission. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Robert Lawrence Kendall and Christa Helena Kendall.

Joel and Lupita Martinez Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Joel Martinez Ortega, 52, and Lupita Olguin de Martinez, four children, Pitahayas Ward, Pachuca México South Stake: México Oaxaca Mission, succeeding President Felix Conde Beltrán and Sister Elda Alicia Frias de Conde. Brother Martinez is an Area Seventy and former mission presidency counselor, stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the México Torreon Mission. He was born in Hermosillo, México, to Gustavo Martinez Marin and Amparo Ortega de Martinez.

Sister Martinez is a former stake Relief Society and Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Sunday School teacher, Primary teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Mexicali, México, to Roberto Olguin Ortega and Blanca Margarita Negrete de Olguin.

Domingo J. and Magdelis Perez Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Domingo J. Perez, 51, and Magdelis Perez Puche, four children, El Pinar Ward, Maracaibo Venezuela South Stake: Venezuela Caracas Mission, succeeding President Mario G. Rengel and Sister Miriam I. Rodriguez de Rengel. Brother Perez is a mission presidency counselor, and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor and missionary in the Venezuela Caracas West Mission. He was born in Lorica, Colombia, to Orlando Pérez and Marfiza María de Pineda Doria.

Sister Perez is a Sunday School teacher and former ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, stake indexing director, institute teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Maracaibo, Venezuela, to Humberto José Puche and Lucy Margarita de Puche Rivas.

H. J. and Cori Platt Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

H. J. Platt, 58, and Cori Platt, two children, New Boston Ward, Shreveport Louisiana Stake: California Anaheim Mission, succeeding President David R. Golden and Sister Deanna D. Golden. Brother Platt is a bishopric counselor and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, stake and ward Young Men president, high councilor, bishop, ward missionary, seminary teacher and missionary in the California San Jose Mission. He was born in Chandler, Arizona, to Clair Henry Platt Jr. and LaVina Platt.

Sister Platt is a ward Young Women presidency counselor and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society and Young Women president, Primary teacher, temple ordinance worker and ward missionary. She was born in Celle, Germany, to Joseph Malcolm Traylor and Etta Olga Bertha Carter.

Bruce Farnsworth and Diane Lee Priday Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Bruce Farnsworth Priday, 61, and Diane Lee Priday, two children, Overland Park 2nd Ward, Lenexa Kansas Stake: Brazil Brasilia Mission, succeeding President Flávio A. Cooper and Sister Leonor Cooper. Brother Priday is a mission presidency counselor and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, seminary teacher and missionary in the Brazil Rio de Janeiro Mission. He was born in American Fork, Utah, to Leland Forbes Priday and Thelma Farnsworth Priday.

Sister Priday is a former ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, gospel doctrine teacher and Primary music leader. She was born in Tooele, Utah, to Gordon Howard Lee and Darlene Brown Lee.

Micah D. and Marie Childs Rolfe Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Micah D. Rolfe, 45, and Marie Childs Rolfe, six children, Sun Valley Ward, Surprise Arizona North Stake: New Jersey Morristown Mission, succeeding President Paul W. Hess and Sister Ann Hess. Brother Rolfe is a stake president and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, branch president and missionary in the Venezuela Maracaibo Mission. He was born in American Fork, Utah, to Darrel Reed Rolfe and Barbara Ann Rolfe.

Sister Rolfe is a Young Women adviser and former stake Young Women presidency secretary, ward Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Primary teacher and missionary in the Puerto Rico San Juan West Mission. She was born in Payson, Utah, to John Myron Childs and Susan Parker Childs.

Merri Ellen and Robert W. Turner Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Robert W. Turner, 58, and Merri Ellen Turner, three children, Cary 1st Ward, Apex North Carolina Stake: Brazil Vitória Mission, succeeding President Junior Mazzagardi and Sister Adriana Mazzagardi. Brother Turner is a former addiction recovery Church-service missionary, stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor, ward Young Men president, gospel doctrine teacher and missionary in the Brazil Rio de Janeiro Mission. He was born in Kinston, North Carolina, to Johnnie Stephen Turner and Almeta Heath Turner.

Sister Turner is a former addiction recovery Church-service missionary, stake Young Women presidency counselor, institute teacher, seminary teacher and ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Larry Lionel Kendrick Sr. and Myrtis Noble Kendrick.

William B. and Heidi W. Woahn Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

William B. Woahn, 63, and Heidi W. Woahn, four children, North Field 3rd Ward, Pleasant Grove Utah North Field Stake: Guatemala Guatemala City Mission, succeeding President Lee M. Shumway and Sister Becky Shumway. Brother Woahn is an Area Seventy and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, stake Young Men president, high councilor, bishop, YSA bishop and missionary in the El Salvador Mission. He was born in San Fernando, California, to David Bruce Woahn and Pearl Mary Grace Lamonto.

Sister Woahn is a former stake and ward Relief Society president, stake and ward Young Women president, stake and ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary music leader and ward YSA adviser. She was born in Inglewood, California, to Leon Warren Woodfield and Janet Cragun Woodfield.