Read more about these new mission presidents and companions

The following 16 new mission presidents and companions have been called by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Lenard Brunsdale, 55, and Karen Brunsdale, seven children, Canyon View Ward, Highland Utah East Stake: Guatemala Guatemala City East Mission, succeeding President Stephen K. Christensen and Sister Marilyn F. Christensen. Brother Brunsdale is a former stake mission presidency counselor,high councilor, bishop, MTC branch presidency counselor,ward mission leader, Scoutmaster and missionary in the Chile Viña del Mar Mission. He was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, to Kenneth Almo Brunsdale and Shirley Ann Matheny Brunsdale.

Sister Brunsdale is a former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, stake and ward Young Women presidency counselor, temple organist and ward choir director. She was born in Los Angeles, California, to George Andrew Woods and Ann Shumway Woods.

Paul R. Burdon, 61, and Elsie C. Burdon, four children, Billingham Ward, Billingham England Stake: Adriatic South Mission, succeeding President Hal G. Anderson and Sister Julie B. Anderson. Brother Burdon is an Area Seventy executive secretary and former mission presidency counselor, stake president, stake presidency counselor,high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor,institute teacher and missionary in the England London South Mission. He was born in Billingham, England, to Raymond Burdon and Isobel Owens.

Sister Burdon is a ward Young Women presidency counselor and former stake Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society and Primary president and seminary teacher. Sister Burdon was born in Newcastle, England, to David William Deacon and Elsie Carr.

David T. Demars, 51, and Sheryl K. Demars, seven children, Autumn Crest Ward, Spokane Washington East Stake: Argentina Buenos Aires West Mission, succeeding President Enrique Resek and Sister Sandra E. Resek. Brother Demars is a Sunday School teacher and former high councilor, bishop, ward mission leader, elders quorum president, ward Young Men presiden t, seminary teacher and missionary in the Chile Santiago South Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Theodore Maynard Demars and Jean La Velle Demars.

Sister Demars is a Sunday School teacher and former stake Primary presidency counselor, stake cultural arts director, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, seminary teacher, organist and missionary in the Argentina Buenos Aires North Mission. Sister Demars was born in Cortez, Colorado, to Larry Lazelle Perkins and Sunny Kimballa Luther Perkins.

Ricardo P. Giménez, 48, and Catherine Carrazana de Giménez, two children, Eighteenth Ward, Salt Lake Ensign Stake: California San Diego Mission, succeeding President Mark D. Stubbs and Sister Jan G. Stubbs. Elder Giménez is a General Authority Seventy and former Area Seventy, stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor and missionary in the Chile Concepción Mission. He was born in Antofagasta, Chile, to Ricardo Benjamin Giménez Gimeno and Myrto Lucisca Amalia Salazar Signorini.

Sister Giménez is a former Sunday School teacher, stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor and seminary teacher. She was born in Antofagasta, Chile, to Leonel Alberto Carrazana Segura and Alejandrina del Carmen Zúñiga de Carrazana.

Darwin W. Halvorson, 57, and Tomomi Halvorson, six children, Koga Ward, Kiryu Japan Stake: Japan Kobe Mission, succeeding President Shane D. Smoot and Sister Stacey B. Smoot. Brother Halvorson is a stake presidency counselor and former stake Young Men president, high councilor, district president, branch presidency counselor, seminary and institute teacher and missionary in the Japan Osaka Mission. He was born in Taber, Alberta, Canada, to Vernon Dale Halvorson and Gail Diane Schmidt.

Sister Halvorson is a seminary teacher and former ward Relief Society and Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and Relief Society, Sunday School and Primary teacher. She was born in Yachiyo, Japan, to Soeiji Koya and Kimi Inami.

Mark Harris, 49, and Sarah Harris, five children, Olympus 1st Ward, Salt Lake Olympus Stake: Georgia Atlanta North Mission, succeeding President Scott C. Marsh and Sister Mary B. Marsh. Brother Harris is a stake Young Men president and high councilor and former elders quorum president, ward mission leader, ward Young Men presidency counselor, seminary teacher and missionary in the Spain Barcelona Mission. He was born in Clovis, New Mexico, to Darwin Don Harris and Artie Annette Harris.

Sister Harris is a ward Young Women transition coordinator and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women president and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Lyon, France, to Joel Clinton Peterson and Diana Joy Peterson.

Cary M. Jensen, 56, and Suzy W. Jensen, 53, six children, Rochester 3rd Ward, Rochester New York Stake: México Puebla South Mission, succeeding President Jonathan Alcalá Ibañez and Sister Doris Robledo de Alcalá. Brother Jensen is a Sunday School teacher and former stake president, stake Young Men president, high councilor, bishop, ward Young Men president, Scoutmaster, seminary teacher and missionary in the Argentina Buenos Aires North Mission. He was born in Glendale, California, to Joseph Elwood Jensen and Gloria Marie Jensen.

Sister Jensen is a ward Relief Society president and former ward Primary president, ward Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society secretary, Relief Society teacher and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Rochester, New York, to Kay Rex Whitmore and Edith Yvonne Whitmore.

Jean-Luc L. Magré, 63, and Beatrice Magré, six children, South Mountain 2nd Ward, Draper Utah South Mountain Stake: Republic of Congo Brazzaville Mission, succeeding President Jerry R. Thompson and Sister Jeannette Thompson. Brother Magré is a ward Sunday School presidency counselor and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, district president and missionary in the Tahiti Papeete Mission. He was born in St. Nazaire, France, to Pierre Emile Victor Magré and Renée Jeanne Ernestine Magré.

Sister Magré is a temple preparation teacher and Relief Society teacher and former ward Relief Society president, Primary teacher and missionary in the Belgium Brussels Mission. She was born in Paris, France, to Leon Jules Mace and Jeanne Simone Rhodes.

Scott M. Naatjes, 53, and Jodi T. Naatjes, five children, Lake Marion Ward, Lakeville Minnesota Stake: Alpine German-Speaking Mission, succeeding President Christopher S. Brown and Sister Laura G. Brown. Brother Naatjes is a former stake president, high councilor, branch president, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, gospel doctrine teacher, service mission leader and missionary in the Germany Munich Mission. He was born in Irving, Texas, to Robert Wayne Naatjes and Barbara Elizabeth Naatjes.

Sister Naatjes is a service mission leader and former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Salt Lake City to Irvin Jay Thurston and Beatrice DeEtte Thurston.

Arturo D. Palmieri, 55, and Gabriela Palmieri, four children, Garín Ward, Buenos Aires Argentina Escobar Stake: Argentina Salta Mission, succeeding President Juan L. Orquera and Sister Silvina Y. Orquera. Brother Palmieri is a mission presidency counselor and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Argentina Bahia Blanca Mission. He was born in Roque Saenz Peña, Argentina, to Arturo Palmieri and Amelia Beatriz Fernandez.

Sister Palmieri is a temple ordinance worker and former ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary president, Sunday School teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Concepcion del Uruguay, Argentina, to Manuel Andres Neyra and Catalina Aurelia Yanez.

Brent L. Priday, 61, and Marian Priday, four children, Gilbert 6th Ward, Gilbert Arizona Highland West Stake: Brazil Fortaleza Mission, succeeding President Kent R. Chamberlain and Sister Dianne G. Chamberlain. Brother Priday is a stake YSA high councilor and former bishop, bishopric counselor, stake Young Men presidency counselor and missionary in the Brazil São Paulo South Mission. He was born in American Fork, Utah, to Leland Forbes Priday and Thelma Farnsworth Priday.

Sister Priday is a stake YSA adviser and former ward Relief Society president, stake Young Women presidency counselor, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Connecticut Hartford Mission. She was born in Mesa, Arizona, to John Larry McLaws and Sonja Fuller McLaws.

Clay Reber, 57, and Sharlyn L. Reber, four children, Hobbs 2nd Branch, Lubbock Texas Stake: Argentina Resistencia Mission, succeeding President Alejandro S. Patanía and Sister Sabina A. Patanía. Brother Reber is a branch president and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Argentina Rosario Mission. He was born in St Louis, Missouri, to Harold Lee Reber and Mina Joy Reber.

Sister Reber is a ward organist and branch Young Women president and former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women and Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser and seminary teacher. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Clair Max Lloyd and Azona Lloyd.

Rodolfo Sifuentes, 40, and Sandra Sifuentes, three children, Tesistan Ward, Guadalajara México Lomas Stake: México México City Southeast Mission, succeeding President Lindsay K. Mann and Sister Lesa Mann. Brother Sifuentes is a bishop and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Mexico Monterrey North Mission. He was born in Mexico City, Mexico, to Francisco Sifuentes Gonzalez and Rebeca de Sifuentes Castilla.

Sister Sifuentes is a ward Primary presidency counselor and former stake and ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward seminary teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Mexico Monterrey North Mission. She was born in Mexico City, Mexico, to Pablo Sanchez Almaraz and Leonor de Sanchez Saldivar.

Fabian L. Sinamban, 57, and Gay N. Sinamban, four children, General Santos 3rd Ward, General Santos Philippines Stake: Philippines Tacloban Mission, succeeding President Eduardo M. Argana and Sister Ma. Cecilia Argana. Brother Sinamban is a high councilor and former Area Seventy, stake president, district president, district presidency counselor,stake public affairs director, branch mission leader, institute teacher and missionary in the Philippines Quezon City Mission. He was born in General Santos City, Philippines, to Carolino de Guzman Sinamban Sr. and Elena Barona Ledesma Sinamban.

Sister Sinamban is a stake Relief Society president and institute teacher and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward and branch Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, branch Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Philippines Cebu Mission. She was born in Siay, Zamboanga Del Sur, Philippines, to Felizardo Nacisvalencia Nantong and Milagros Basadre Coleto Nantong.

Bradley J. Waddoups, 60, and Linda Waddoups, two children, Pleasant View 1st Ward, Pleasant View Utah Stake: Philippines Angeles Mission, succeeding President Robert C. Johnson and Sister Vicki A. Johnson. Brother Waddoups is a stake president and former high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Australia Perth Mission. He was born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Wayne Jay Waddoups and Verlene S Waddoups.

Sister Waddoups is a Young Women adviser and former ward Young Women and Primary president, ward Primary presidency counselor, and Relief Society and Primary teacher. She was born in Rexburg, Idaho, to Leland Dale Steiner and Bertina Alice Wilding Steiner.

David J. Wunderli, 58, and Diane Wunderli, four children, Alpine 2nd Ward, Alpine Utah North Stake: Cape Verde Praia Mission, succeeding President Julio de Amo and Sister Maria Cristina Amo. Brother Wunderli is a YSA stake president and stake institute teacher and former high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward mission leader, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Brazil Rio De Janeiro Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Fredric Theodore Wunderli and Bernardine Lyman Wunderli.

Sister Wunderli is a YSA stake Relief Society president and stake institute teacher and former ward Young Women and Primary president, ward Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor and Young Women adviser. She was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Morris Joseph Robins and Jerri Johnson Frehner.