Find out more about these 8 new mission presidents and companions

The following eight new mission presidents and companions have ben called by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Julio C. and Ramona Acosta Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Julio C. Acosta, 50, and Ramona Acosta, four children, Crescent 1st Ward, Sandy Utah Crescent South Stake: Dominican Republic Santo Domingo East Mission, succeeding President Bret G. Smith and Sister Jeanette G. Smith. Brother Acosta is an elders quorum presidency counselor and former Area Seventy, mission presidency counselor, stake president, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, Young Men adviser, ward mission leader, family history center director and missionary in the Dominican Republic Santiago Mission. He was born in Barahona, Dominican Republic, to Julio Cesar Acosta and Maria del Socorro Acosta.

Sister Acosta is a self-reliance facilitator and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women and Primary president, ward Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor and Primary teacher. She was born in Nagua, Dominican Republic, to Miguel Martinez and Digna Maria Ortiz.

Mark S and Melissa Mae Banner Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Mark S Banner, 60, and Melissa Mae Banner, four children, Palisades Ward, Ririe Idaho Stake: Tahiti Papeete Mission, succeeding President Steven R. Fox and Sister Debra L. Fox. Brother Banner is a high councilor and temple ordinance worker and former stake presidency counselor, stake clerk, YSA branch president, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, gospel doctrine teacher and missionary in the Tahiti Papeete Mission. He was born in Burley, Idaho, to Golden Leo Banner and Helen Wilma Stoddard Banner.

Sister Banner is a ward Primary president and temple ordinance worker and former stake historian, stake Primary president, stake Young Women presidency counselor, stake Young Women camp director, ward Young Women president, Primary teacher, gospel doctrine teacher, seminary and institute teacher and missionary in the Australia Brisbane Mission. She was born in Carthage, Missouri, to Jacob Cyrus Kentner Sr. and Donna Mae Durman Woods.

Shane O. and Linda D. Cook Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Shane O. Cook, 58, and Linda D. Cook, two children, Sagecrest Ward, Sandy Utah Central Stake: Brazil São Paulo North Mission, succeeding President Edson D. G. Ribeiro and Sister Rosália Delfino Ribeiro. Brother Cook is a stake presidency counselor and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward Young Men presidency counselor, Young Men adviser and missionary in the Portugal Lisbon Mission. He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Delwin DeLynn Cook and Mary Darla Cook.

Sister Cook is a Primary activity days leader and former stake sports specialist, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and secretary, Sunday School teacher and Relief Society teacher. She was born in Escondido, California, to Donald Rex McArthur and Donna Mae McArthur.

Robert L. and Tiffany L. Davis Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Robert L. Davis, 53, and Tiffany L. Davis, four children, Wood Canyon Ward, Laguna Niguel California Stake: Sweden Stockholm Mission, succeeding President Michael J. Youngberg and Sister Lana Youngberg. Brother Davis is a mission presidency counselor and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishopric counselor, ward executive secretary, seminary teacher and missionary in the Sweden Stockholm Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Robert L Davis and Rita L. Davis.

Sister Davis is a ward Relief Society compassionate service coordinator and former Sunday School teacher, ward Young Women presidency counselor and secretary, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and teacher, Sunday School teacher, ward Primary presidency counselor and teacher and missionary in the Sweden Stockholm Mission. She was born in Whittier, California, to Glenn Horman Miller and Ella Mae Prows Miller.

Kristine Lifferth and Spencer Peterson Eccles Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Spencer Peterson Eccles, 52, and Kristine Lifferth Eccles, three children, Valley View 6th Ward, Salt Lake Valley View Stake: New Zealand Auckland Mission, succeeding President J. Alan Walker and Sister Harumi Walker. Brother Eccles is a stake missionary preparation teacher and former bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, high priest group assistant, ward Young Men presidency counselor and Sunday School teacher. He was born in Boise, Idaho, to Spencer Fox Eccles and Cleone Emily Peterson Eccles.

Sister Eccles is a stake missionary preparation teacher and former ward Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor, stake and ward Young Women camp director and Relief Society teacher. She was born in Ithaca, New York, to Dennis Ray Lifferth and Margaret Swensen Lifferth.

Garrick W. and Susan K. Parr Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Garrick W. Parr, 58, and Susan K. Parr, four children, Takapuna Ward, Auckland New Zealand Harbour Stake: Fiji Suva Mission, succeeding President John R. Higgins and Sister Naomi G. Higgins. Brother Parr is a former Area Seventy executive secretary, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, stake Sunday School president, bishop, bishopric counselor, gospel doctrine teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the California Fresno Mission. He was born in Helensville, New Zealand, to Brian Thomas Parr and Patricia Francis Parr.

Sister Parr is a former stake Young Women president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society and Young Women president, gospel doctrine teacher, institute teacher, seminary teacher, temple ordinance worker, Church-service missionary and missionary in the Australia Brisbane Mission. She was born in Auckland, New Zealand, to Gray Desmond Jamieson and Ngaire Pamela Jamieson.

Bradley R. and Michelle F. Tolman Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Bradley R. Tolman, 56, and Michelle F. Tolman, seven children, Young Ward, Mendon Utah Stake: Argentina Rosario Mission, succeeding President Steven G. Allred and Sister Mitzie Allred. Brother Tolman is a ward Young Men president and former bishop, bishopric counselor, ward mission leader, elders quorum president, ward Young Men presidency counselor and missionary in the Argentina Rosario Mission. He was born in Downey, Idaho, to Rosco Nelson Tolman and Kathryn Lowell.

Sister Tolman is a ward Young Women presidency counselor and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society and Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, gospel doctrine teacher and missionary in the Argentina Rosario Mission. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Ronald Kay Fielding and Elouise Fielding.

Bret D. and Angela Weekes Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Bret D. Weekes, 52, and Angela Weekes, seven children, Heatheridge 6th Ward, Orem Utah Heatheridge Stake: Oregon Eugene Mission, succeeding President Dale S. Orton and Sister Annetta G. Orton. Brother Weekes is a ward temple and family history leader and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishopric counselor, branch presidency counselor, elders quorum president and missionary in the South Carolina Columbia Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to DeMar E Weekes and Gloria Jean Weekes.

Sister Weekes is a ward choir director and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, branch Relief Society and Young Women president, ward and branch Primary teacher, ward Sunday School teacher, ward choir director and seminary teacher. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Earl Eugene Wright and Joan Marie Wright.