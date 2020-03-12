These 8 temple presidents and matrons were recently called to serve

The following eight new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in November.

David G. and Susan B. Crosley Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

David Guy Crosley, 66, Firle Ward, Adelaide Australia Firle Stake, called as president of the Adelaide Australia Temple, succeeding President Robin F. Hill. President Crosley’s wife, Susan Jan Bennallack Crosley, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Lorelei A. Hill. He is an Adelaide Australia Temple presidency counselor and a former stake presidency counselor, bishop and high councilor. A retired civil engineer, he was born in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, England, to Philip Guy Crosley and Cynthia Turner.

Sister Crosley is an assistant to the matron of the Adelaide Australia Temple and a former ward Relief Society and Young Women president and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Bendigo, Victoria, Australia, to Frank John Bennallack and Leonie Schenck.

K. Mark and Mary M. Frost Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Kenneth Mark Frost, 60, Spring Hollow 2nd Ward, American Fork Utah West Stake, called as president of the Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple, succeeding President Ronald B. Funk. President Frost’s wife, Mary Ruth McEuen Frost, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Wanda L. Funk. He is a temple preparation instructor and a former Area Seventy, stake president and bishop. A retired CPA/tax partner, he was born in Flagstaff, Arizona, to Kenneth McAllister and Shirlyn Judd Frost.

Sister Frost is a temple preparation instructor and Relief Society ministering coordinator and a former ward Relief Society and Young Women president and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Flagstaff, Arizona, to Willis A. and Ruth Allen Brown McEuen.

Kenneth D. and Susan S. Lovell Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Kenneth David Lovell, 65, Lake Creek 3rd Ward, Heber City Utah East Stake, called as president of the Madrid Spain Temple, succeeding President Wayne L. Gardner. President Lovell’s wife, Susan Sydenham Lovell, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Teresa Gardner. He is a patriarch and a former Spain Missionary Training Center president, Chile Osorno Mission president, stake president and bishop. A retired president of an energy resources company, he was born in Murray, Utah, to Thomas David and Mary Louisa Lovell.

Sister Lovell is an activity and enrichment committee member and a former missionary training center president companion, mission president companion and ward Relief Society and Young Women president. She was born in Carson City, Nevada, to Ross Cameron and Sadie Beth Sydenham.

Paul D. and Linda C. Martin Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Paul David Martin, 66, Plymouth Ward, Plymouth England Stake, called as president of the Preston England Temple, succeeding President Michael A. Rigby. President Martin’s wife, Linda Mary Cave Martin, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Carol L. Rigby. He is a mission presidency counselor and a former stake president, bishop and high councilor. A retired pensions and payroll manager, he was born in Plymouth, Devon, England, to David Charles and Eileen Beatrice Dimano Martin.

Sister Martin is a former ward Young Women presidency counselor, assistant deaf coordinator and seminary teacher. She was born in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Northumberland, England, to Raymond and Mary Milburn Rushmere Cave.

Nancy M. and Robert G. McBride Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Robert Graham McBride, 63, Collierville 2nd Ward, Memphis Tennessee Stake, called as president of the Memphis Tennessee Temple, succeeding President Darrel K. Danielson. President McBride’s wife, Nancy Wells Moore McBride, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Linda S. Danielson. He is a counselor in the Memphis Tennessee Temple presidency and a former stake president and bishop. A retired vice president of State Systems, Inc., he was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Robert Tom and Ione Emma McBride.

Sister McBride is an assistant to the matron of the Memphis Tennessee Temple and a former ward Relief Society and Young Women president and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Greensboro, North Carolina, to Edward Ervin Moore and Margaret Ann Welch.

Patricia E. and Paul R. Mortenson Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Paul Ray Mortenson, 71, Louisville 3rd Ward, Louisville Kentucky Stake, called as president of the Louisville Kentucky Temple, succeeding President Edward P. Daetwyler. President Mortenson’s wife, Patricia Ann Elledge Mortenson, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Sally A. Daetwyler. He is a temple sealer and a former Louisville Kentucky and Quetzaltenango Guatemala temple presidency counselor, El Salvador San Salvador West Mission president, stake president and bishop. A retired business owner, he was born in Douglas, Arizona, to Joseph Owen and Rosealee Lois Dees Mortenson.

Sister Mortenson is a ward Primary presidency counselor and a former assistant to the matrons of the Louisville Kentucky and Quetzaltenango Guatemala temples, mission president companion and ward Young Women and Primary president. She was born in Morenci, Arizona, to Homer Byron Jr. and Dorothy Belle Lewis Elledge.

Joel K. and Patricia E. Ransom Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Joel Kim Ransom, 65, Fargo 2nd Ward, Fargo North Dakota Stake, called as president of the Bismarck North Dakota Temple, succeeding President Leo S. Schrubb. President Ransom’s wife, Patricia Renee Elgaaen Ransom, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Lyn M. Schrubb. He is an area family history adviser and temple ordinance worker and a former stake president and branch president. An agronomist, he was born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Wendell Bybee and Beth Kirby Ransom.

Sister Ransom is a multi-stake temple and family history consultant and temple ordinance worker and a former stake, district and branch Relief Society president and seminary teacher. She was born in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Floyd Allen and Margaret Jane Goettsche Elgaaen.

Donald J. and Jan K. Smarinsky Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Donald Joseph Smarinsky, 70, Wellington Ward, Stuart Florida Stake, called as president of the Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple, succeeding President Jack S. Fisher. President Smarinsky’s wife, Jan Katharine Krukiel Smarinsky, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Mercy Fisher. He is a Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple presidency counselor and a former stake presidency counselor and bishop. A retired dentist, he was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Donald George and Agnes Grieve Smart Smarinsky.

Sister Smarinsky is an assistant to the matron of the Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple and a former ward Relief Society president and seminary teacher. She was born in Dallas, Texas, to Anthony Vincent and Elizabeth Johnson Krukiel.