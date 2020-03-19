Read about these 5 new temple presidents and matrons

The following five new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in October, with the exception of the Casablancas, whose service will begin when the temple is dedicated.

Laurie W. and Kent W. Bowman Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Kent William Bowman, 65, Guthrie 1st Ward, Stillwater Oklahoma Stake, called as president of the Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple, succeeding President Travis N. Campbell. President Bowman’s wife, Laurie Wetzel Bowman, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Cathryn L. Campbell. He is a Sunday School teacher and temple sealer and a former stake president, bishop and branch president. A retired business owner, he was born in Salt Lake City to Harold Israel II and Afton Lorene Kunz Bowman.

Sister Bowman is a Primary music leader and temple ordinance worker and a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president and branch Relief Society president. She was born in Salt Lake City to Dick Davis and Elizabeth Ann Wetzel.

Lucy R. and Justo P. Casablanca Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Justo Pausides Casablanca, 69, Lake Mary Ward, Lake Mary Florida Stake, called as president of the new San Juan Puerto Rico Temple. President Casablanca’s wife, Lucy Rius Casablanca, will serve as temple matron. He is a Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple presidency counselor and a former Colombia Bogota South Mission president, stake president, bishop and patriarch. A retired manager and senior representative of an aviation organization, he was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Pausides Alejandro Casablanca and Modesta Garcia.

Sister Casablanca is an assistant to the matron of the Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple and a former mission president companion, stake and ward Relief Society president and ward Primary president. She was born in Bronx, New York, to Manuel Rius-Batista and Luz Esther López de Victoria-Lugo.

Meliula M. and Ponaivao L. Fata Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Meliula Meafou Fata, 70, Mountain View Ward, Auckland New Zealand Manukau Stake, called as president of the Apia Samoa Temple, succeeding President Beaver T. Ho Ching. President Fata’s wife, Ponaivao Liua Fata, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Judy Ann Ho Ching. He is a temple ordinance worker and a former Area Seventy, Papua New Guinea Port Moresby Mission president, stake president and bishop. A retired country welfare manager for the Church, he was born in Afega, Upolu, Samoa, to Meafou Fata and Fa’auiga Nofoaoefia Kirisome.

Sister Fata is a temple ordinance worker and a former mission president companion, ward Relief Society counselor and ward Primary president. She was born in Moataa, Upolu, Samoa, to Liua Pati Punimata and Siuatoilevao Fulu.

Marlies H. and Robert H. Sainsbury Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Robert Howard Sainsbury, 69, Silverleaf Ward, Meridian Idaho Linder Stake, called as president of the Meridian Idaho Temple, succeeding President James R. McCauley. President Sainsbury’s wife, Marlies Christine Hirschi Sainsbury, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Arlene McCauley. He is a patriarch and temple sealer and a former Seattle Washington Temple presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor and bishop. A retired business owner, he was born in Burbank, California, to Robert Bastian and Jeanine Evelyn Davis Sainsbury.

Sister Sainsbury is a Primary teacher and temple ordinance worker and a former assistant to the matron of the Seattle Washington Temple, stake and ward Young Women president, and ward Primary president. She was born in Burbank, California, to Richard Norman and Ruth Goetz Hirschi.

Russell F. and Anna P. Willmott Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Russell Frederick Willmott, 69, Brampton Ward, Brampton Ontario Stake, called as president of the Toronto Ontario Temple, succeeding President David P. Olsen. President Willmott’s wife, Anna Poppe Willmott, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Anne E. Olsen. He is a counselor in the Toronto Ontario Temple presidency and a former stake president, bishop and branch president. A retired partner of a merchandising company, he was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to Joseph Frederick and Gladys Rosina Willmott.

Sister Willmott is an assistant to the matron of the Toronto Ontario Temple and a former stake and ward Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Kilmarnock, Ayrshire, Scotland, to Melvyn Leslie and Ruth Helen Poppe.