Read about these 8 new temple presidents and matrons

The following eight new temple presidents and matrons have been called by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in October, with the exception of the Lopezes, who will begin when the Yigo Guam Temple is dedicated.

Mark A. and Patricia A. Amacher Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Mark Alan Amacher, 64, Guilford Ward, Greensboro North Carolina Stake, called as president of the Raleigh North Carolina Temple, succeeding President Kerry L. Lee. President Amacher’s wife, Patricia Allen Amacher, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Ann J. Lee. He is an elders quorum president and temple sealer and former Raleigh North Carolina Temple presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor and mission presidency counselor. A retired chief marketing officer for a capital group, he was born in Fort Meade, Maryland, to Aaron George and Ilean Woodbury Amacher.

Sister Amacher is a temple ordinance worker and former assistant to the matron of the Raleigh North Carolina Temple, stake Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor and ward Relief Society president. She was born in Brigham City, Utah, to Reese Karren Allen and Janice Eskelsen Allen-Christensen.

De Armon and Jacqueline S. Batty Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

De Armon Batty, 70, Ashley 2nd Ward, Vernal Utah Maeser Stake, called as president of the Vernal Utah Temple, succeeding President Norman S. Nielson. President Batty’s wife, Jacqueline Seitz Batty, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Mary W. Nielson. He is a Church Public Affairs specialist and temple sealer and former stake president, bishop and high councilor. A retired business owner/manager, he was born in Vernal, Utah, to Garth Preece and Marita Pauline Batty.

Sister Batty is a Church Public Affairs specialist and temple ordinance worker and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in St. George, Utah, to Jack Andrew and Mildred Seitz.

Louise K. and Kevin R. Goates Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Kevin Robert Goates, 62, Yaqui Ward, Sierra Vista Arizona Stake, called as president of the Tucson Arizona Temple, succeeding President J. Michael Moeller. President Goates’s wife, Louise Dianne Kowallis Goates, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Marina Moeller. He is a priests quorum adviser and temple sealer and former Argentina Mendoza Mission president, stake president and bishop. A retired director of an unmanned systems integration center, he was born in Palo Alto, California, to Richard Floyd Bird Goates and Marilyn Knowlden Busnardo.

Sister Goates is a Relief Society teacher and temple ordinance worker and former mission president companion, ward Relief Society and Young Women president, and institute teacher. She was born in Pasadena, California, to Otto Karl Jr. and Cleo Marie Kowallis.

Donald J. and Jacquelyn K. Keyes Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Donald Jack Keyes, 69, Uintah 2nd Ward, Ogden Utah Pleasant Valley Stake, called as president of the Ogden Utah Temple, succeeding President Michael L. Vellinga. President Keyes’ wife, Jacquelyn Kendell Keyes, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Pamela B. Vellinga. He is an area executive secretary for the Utah Area and temple sealer and former Area Seventy, Missouri Independence Mission president, Utah North Area Public Affairs director, stake president and bishop. A retired president of an insurance services company, he was born in Ogden, Utah, to Jack W. and Ivy Lorraine Keyes.

Sister Keyes is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and former mission president companion, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president and Church service missionary coordinator. She was born in Ogden, Utah, to Albert Burns and Marilyn Hope Kendell.

Maurice M. and Elizabeth W. Lam Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Maurice Man-Ho Lam, 70, Palos Verdes Ward, Palos Verdes California Stake, called as president of the Los Angeles California Temple, succeeding President Larry J. Larsen. President Lam’s wife, Elizabeth Wai-Yin Wong Lam, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Kristie E. Larsen. He is a Sunday School teacher and temple sealer and former China Hong Kong Mission president, stake president and mission medical specialist. A retired physician, he was born in Hong Kong, China, to Yu-Shing Lam and Beatrice Yuen-Han Ip Lam.

Sister Lam is a Sunday School teacher and former mission president companion, ward Young Women and Primary president and branch Relief Society president. She was born in Hong Kong, China, to Eric Hok-Hoi Wong and Betty Suet-Yu Lee Wong.

James P. and Kay E. Little Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

James Parker Little, 68, El Nopal Ward, Santee California Stake, called as president of the San Diego California Temple, succeeding President Kenneth A. Ellsworth. President Little’s wife, Kay Marie Evans Little, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Jearldene Ellsworth. He is a patriarch, temple sealer and former stake presidency counselor and bishop. A current vice president of business development for a consulting firm, he was born in Provo, Utah, to James Alfred and Phyllis Ann Parker Little.

Sister Little is a ward Relief Society president and temple ordinance worker and former stake and ward Young Women president and gospel doctrine teacher. She was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to John Frederick Jr. and Patsy Ann Stone Evans.

Memnet P. and Marlo O. Lopez Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Marlo Oliveros Lopez, 62, Seventeenth Ward, Salt Lake Utah Stake, called as president of the new Yigo Guam Temple. President Lopez’s wife, Memnet Panes Lopez, will serve as temple matron. He is an elders quorum president and a former Philippines Bacolod Mission president, stake presidency counselor and bishop. A curriculum specialist for Seminaries and Institutes of Religion, he was born in Manila, Philippines, to Guillermo Mendoza Lopez and Sofia Ferrer Oliveros Lopez.

Sister Lopez is a member of the Relief Society general board and research committee member for Seminaries and Institutes of Religion and former mission president companion, stake Young Women presidency counselor and branch Primary president. She was born in Mindanao, Philippines, to Sal Chavez Panes and Purificacion Patriarca Panes.

George L. and Linda A. Spencer Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

George Leslie Spencer, 70, Parkland Ward, Calgary Alberta Fish Creek Stake, called as president of the new Winnipeg Manitoba Temple. President Spencer’s wife, Linda Millicent Aitken Spencer, will serve as temple matron. He is a temple ordinance worker and a former stake president, high councilor, stake and ward temple and family history consultant and senior couple missionary. A retired dentist, he was born in Cardston, Alberta, Canada, to Mark Leslie and Katie Pitcher Spencer.

Sister Spencer is a temple ordinance worker and a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake and ward Young Women and Primary president, and senior couple missionary. She was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, to Charles Frederick and Florence Hazel Johnson Aitken.