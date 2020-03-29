These 8 new mission presidents and companions were recently called. Learn more about them here

The following eight new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Brik V. Eyre, 56, and Susan R. Eyre, five children, Buffalo Grove 2nd Ward, Buffalo Grove Illinois Stake: Arizona Phoenix Mission, succeeding President Sean F. D. Collins and Sister Kristin Collins. Brother Eyre is a stake president and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Guatemala Guatemala City Mission. He was born in Logan, Utah, to Vern Bingham Eyre and Emma Rae Anderson Eyre.

Sister Eyre is a Sunday School teacher and former seminary teacher, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, and Primary teacher. She was born in Salt Lake City to Mohamad Bagher Rahimzadeh and Arthea Cottam Rahimzadeh.

F. Javier Fonseca, 56, and Margarita de Fonseca, three children, Senderos Ward, Torreón México Stake: México Guadalajara East Mission, succeeding President Carlos H. Assante and Sister Sandra Lee Assante. Brother Fonseca is a stake presidency counselor and former high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, stake executive secretary, bishopric counselor, branch president, ward Young Men president, YSA representative and institute teacher. He was born in Uruapan, Michoacan, Mexico, to Francisco Fonseca Gutierrez and Adela Torres Hernandez.

Sister Fonseca is a ward Relief Society president and former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, seminary teacher and institute teacher. She was born in Bermejillo, Durango, Mexico, to Mario Asuncion Castaneda Pantoja and Mariana Becerra Reza.

Robert S. Hall, 60, and Suzanne B. Hall, five children, Great Falls Ward, McLean Virginia Stake: California Arcadia Mission, succeeding President David S. Wells and Sister Annette P. Wells. Brother Hall is a Church-service missionary and Sunday School teacher and former stake president, bishop, bishopric counselor, high priests group leader, elders quorum president, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward Young Men president, ward Young Men presidency counselor and missionary in the California Anaheim Mission. He was born in Van Nuys, California, to Roland James Hall and Norma Gray Hall.

Sister Hall is a Church-service missionary and ward disability specialist and former ward missionary, ward Young Women and Primary president, ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Primary teacher and nursery leader. She was born in Salt Lake City to Alan Joseph Beck and Elnora Nielson Beck.

Todd C. Liston, 58, and Kara Coleman Liston, three children, Pleasant View 6th Ward, Pleasant View Utah Stake: Philippines Quezon City North Mission, succeeding President Stewart F. Hughes and Sister Bonita C. Hughes. Brother Liston is a temple ordinance worker and stake missionary preparation teacher and former high councilor, bishop, ward Young Men president, Scoutmaster, seminary teacher and missionary in the Japan Sapporo Mission. He was born in Logan, Utah, to Albert Lavon Liston and Norma Rae Cragun Liston.

Sister Liston is a temple ordinance worker and stake missionary preparation teacher and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, Primary teacher and Scouting Committee chairman. She was born in Clarkston, Washington, to Gary Jerome Coleman and Judith Renee Coleman.

Steven K. Randall, 70, and Kathy Randall, five children, Oak Woods Ward, Kaysville Utah Crestwood Stake: Utah Salt Lake City Headquarters Mission, succeeding President Jerry D. Fenn and Sister Sara M. Fenn. Brother Randall is a Young Men adviser and former Area Seventy, Japan Tokyo South Mission president, temple sealer, stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake YSA adviser, bishop, gospel doctrine teacher, institute teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Japan Mission. He was born in Ogden, Utah, to Alma Kent Randall and Geraldine Randall.

Sister Randall is a temple ordinance worker and former mission president’s companion, stake Young Women president, stake YSA adviser, ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, gospel doctrine teacher and institute teacher. She was born in Glasgow, Montana, to Bert Atwater and Ruth Elaine Hay Atwater.

Tracy O. Skousen, 56, and Diane Skousen, six children, Pheasant Valley Ward, Springville Utah Dry Creek Stake: Ecuador Guayaquil North Mission, succeeding President Angel H. Alarcon and Sister Rosa Luz Zavala Sierra. Brother Skousen is a bishop and former high councilor, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president and missionary in the Chile Santiago North Mission. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona, to Owen Derrell Skousen and Nancy Carol Skousen.

Sister Skousen is a stake Relief Society presidency counselor and former stake self-reliance specialist, ward Young Women and Primary president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Robert Darrel Biggs and Carolyn Sarah Cox Biggs.

Gary A. Smith, 57, and Tera R. Smith, six children, Cortina 1st Ward, Queen Creek Arizona West Stake: California San Jose Mission, succeeding President M. Truman Hunt and Sister Linda Hunt. Brother Smith is a stake president and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, Primary teacher, gospel doctrine teacher and missionary in the Spain Madrid Mission. He was born in Niskayuna, New York, to Lawrence Starr Smith and Lillian Elizabeth Smith.

Sister Smith is a ward Primary pianist and former ward Relief Society and Young Women president, Primary teacher and nursery leader. She was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Arch Jay Willis and Liana Willis.

Jacques A. van Reenen, 51, and Christine van Reenen, three children, George Branch, George South Africa District: South Africa Cape Town Mission, succeeding President Thabo Lebethoa and Sister Andronica Lebethoa. Brother van Reenen is a branch president and former Area Seventy, stake president, high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum presidency counselor and ward Young Men presidency counselor. He was born in Durban, South Africa, to Philip Timothy van Reenen and Tersia Pretorius.

Sister van Reenen is a branch Primary presidency counselor and former ward Young Women and Primary president, Relief Society teacher, Primary teacher and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, to Peter Nicholas Kingma and Christina Maria du Toit.