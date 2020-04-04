Here’s a list of the new General Authorities and general officers announced during general conference

Nine new General Authorities Seventies were named and sustained during the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on Saturday, April 4.

A new Young Men general presidency was called after the current Young Men general presidency — consisting of Brother Stephen W. Owen, Brother Douglas D. Holmes and Brother M. Joseph Brough — was released following five years of service.

Additionally, 57 new Area Seventies were called.

Here’s a list of the newly called General Authority Seventies, according to Newsroom:

Elder Jorge T. Becerra

Jorge Eduardo Torres Becerra, 57, was born in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was an investment adviser for Intermountain Financial Partners at the time of this call. He and his wife, Debbie Ilene Schneberger, are the parents of five children.

Elder Matthew S. Holland

Matthew Scott Holland, 53, was born in Provo, Utah. Elder Holland worked as an educator, including time as a university president. He was serving as president of the North Carolina Raleigh Mission at the time of this call. He and his wife, Paige Anita Bateman, are the parents of four children.

Elder William K. Jackson

William King Jackson, 64, was born in Washington, D.C. A medical doctor by profession, he was serving most recently as medical director of Valley Family Health Care. He and his wife, Ann Kesler, are the parents of eight children.

Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi

Jeremy Robert Jaggi, 47, was born in Salt Lake City, Utah. A business professional, he most recently headed the west sales region of Alkermes Inc. and managed commercial real estate at HCA Investments LLC. He and his wife, Amy Anne Stewart, are the parents of four children.

Elder Kelly R. Johnson

Kelly Ray Johnson, 57, was born in Ogden, Utah. At the time of this call, he was a forensic accountant and partner for Norman, Townsend & Johnson, LLC. He and his wife Teressa Lynn Bartrum are the parents of five children.

Elder Thierry K. Mutombo

Thierry Kasuangi Mutombo, 44, was born in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. A business management graduate, he most recently worked as manager of the Church’s Family History Department in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He and his wife, Tshayi Nathalie Sinda, are the parents of six children.

Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran

Adeyinka Ayodeji Ojediran, 52, was born in Ibadan, Nigeria. He has worked as a finance and administrative manager for the Quadrant Company, Mutual Benefits Assurance PLC and, most recently, for Shell Nigeria. He and his wife Olufunmilayo Omolola Akinbebije are the parents of one child.

Elder Ciro Schmeil

Ciro Schmeil, 48, was born in Ponta Grossa, Brazil. His business career has included time with Walmart’s corporate office, chief operating officer of Scopel, general manager of Cia City and, most recently, head of real estate for JBS S.A. He and his wife, Alessandra Machado Louza, are the parents of two children.

Elder Moisés Villanueva

Moisés Villanueva, 53, was born in Oaxaca, Mexico. At the time of this call, he was working as chief executive officer of SERTEXA. He and his wife, Leticia Ávalos Lozano, are the parents of three children.

Here’s a list of the new Young Men General Presidency:

Brother Steven J. Lund

Brother Steven J. Lund, 66, was raised in Santa Rosa and Long Beach, California. He is executive chairman of the board of directors of a Utah-based cosmetics company. He also serves as a regent of the Utah System of Higher Education. He and his wife, Kalleen, are the parents of four children and nine grandchildren.

Brother Ahmad Corbitt

Brother Ahmad S. Corbitt, 57, was born in Philadelphia. He currently works for the Church’s Missionary Department. He and his wife, Jayne, have six children and 11 grandchildren.

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox

Brother Bradley R. (Brad) Wilcox, 60, was born in Provo, Utah. He is currently a professor in the Department of Ancient Scripture at Brigham Young University. He and his wife, Deborah Gunnell, are parents of four children and eight grandchildren.