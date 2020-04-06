These 8 new mission presidents and companions were recently called. Find out more about them here

The following eight new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Ramon G. and Olivia Burrola Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Ramon G. Burrola, 59, and Olivia Burrola, six children, El Dorado Ward, Tucson Arizona East Stake: Texas Houston Mission, succeeding President Jordan P. Peterson and Sister Adrienne Peterson. Brother Burrola is a stake presidency counselor and former high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president, branch presidency counselor, branch Young Men president and elders quorum president. He was born in Hermosillo, Mexico, to Ramon Burrola Garcia and Lidia Ernestina de Burrola Hernandez.

Sister Burrola is a nursery leader and former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary president, branch Primary presidency counselor and branch missionary. She was born in Hermosillo, Mexico, to Adolfo Padilla Duron and Hilda Oralia Matamoros Quintanar.

Mark David and Cosette Doxey Crane Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Mark David Crane, 48, and Cosette Doxey Crane, six children, Harmony Park Ward, Loveland Colorado Stake: Brazil Recife South Mission. Brother Crane is a Sunday school teacher and former stake president, bishop, high councilor, ward Young Men president, elders quorum president and missionary in the Portugal Lisbon South Mission. He was born in San Francisco, California, to David Heber Crane and Jeanette Crane.

Sister Crane is a temple worker and Primary music leader and former Sunday School teacher, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor and Young Women adviser. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Douglas Allen Doxey and Carol Doxey Gibson.

Elmer L. and Amy Hobson Heap Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Elmer L. Heap Jr., 59, and Amy Hobson Heap, five children, San Diego 7th Ward, San Diego California North Stake: Michigan Lansing Mission, succeeding President Sterling A. Brennan and Sister Annette L. Brennan. Brother Heap is a mission presidency counselor and former stake president, high councilor, bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, Primary teacher, seminary teacher, temple ordinance worker, Scoutmaster and missionary in the Scotland Edinburgh Mission. He was born in Florence, Arizona, to Elmer Leroy Heap and Tenna Louise Turley Heap.

Sister Heap is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and former stake Relief Society president, ward Young Women and Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, ward missionary, Primary teacher, Sunday School teacher and Cub Scout leader. She was born in La Jolla, California, to Richard McCormick Hobson and Arlene Lewis Hobson.

Samuel and Anna-Maria Koivisto Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Samuel Koivisto, 51, and Anna-Maria Koivisto, three children, Jyväskylä Ward, Tampere Finland Stake: Bulgaria/Central Eurasian Mission, succeeding President Stephen R. Davis and Sister Mary M. Davis. Brother Koivisto is a stake president and former high priest group leader, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward mission leader, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Canada Toronto Mission. He was born in Jyväskylä, Finland, to Jyrki Kaarlo Koivisto and Raili Marjatta Koivisto.

Sister Koivisto is an institute teacher and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary presidency counselor and seminary teacher. She was born in Oulu, Finland, to Toimi Kalevi Nupponen and Sirkka-Liisa Nupponen.

Chris W. and Marie Astle Monson Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Chris W. Monson, 60, and Marie Astle Monson, five children, Ashley Park Ward, Sandy Utah Granite South Stake: Ghana Accra Mission, succeeding President Trevor T. Keyes and Sister Colleen L. Keyes. Brother Monson is a stake presidency counselor and former high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward mission leader and missionary in the Illinois Chicago Mission. He was born in Oakland, California, to Calvin Eugene Monson and Claudia Sedgwick Monson.

Sister Monson is a Young Women adviser and former ward Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor, ward choir director, compassionate service leader and Young Women camp director. She was born in Salt Lake City to Ronald LaMar Astle and Ann Blacker Astle.

Sharon and Lex L. Puffer Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Lex L. Puffer, 64, and Sharon Puffer, three children, Clinton 1st Ward, Clinton Utah Stake: California Santa Rosa Mission, succeeding President Jeffrey D. Meservy and Sister Lorinda Meservy. Brother Puffer is a stake president and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, branch president, elders quorum presidency counselor, assistant ward clerk, gospel doctrine teacher, institute teacher and missionary in the Perú Lima Mission. He was born in Ogden, Utah, to Clark Leroy Puffer and Clara Rae Bateman Puffer.

Sister Puffer is a ward librarian and former ward Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Primary teacher, Sunday School teacher and institute teacher. She was born in Brigham City, Utah, to Lawrence Leon Poulsen and Anna Elizabeth Poulsen.

Matthew O. and Lisa J. Richardson Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Matthew O. Richardson and Lisa J. Richardson, four children, Heatheridge 7th Ward, Orem Utah Heatheridge Stake: Minnesota Minneapolis Mission, succeeding President Carey S. Barney and Sister Annette P. Barney. Brother Richardson is a YSA stake president and former Sunday School general presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward mission leader, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Denmark Copenhagen Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Edward Milton Richardson and Andrea Lovina Richardson.

Sister Richardson is a YSA stake fellowship specialist and former stake Young Women president, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary president and Relief Society teacher. She was born in Salt Lake City to Richard Martell Jackson and Jeanne Kay Quinton.

Frank C. and Melissa Rodarte Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Frank C. Rodarte Jr., 49, and Melissa Rodarte, seven children, Black Diamond Ward, Enumclaw Washington Stake: Nevada Las Vegas Mission, succeeding President Richard G. Youngblood and Sister Katherine Youngblood. Brother Rodarte is a former stake president, high councilor, bishop, elders quorum president, institute teacher and missionary in the Illinois Chicago Mission. He was born in Enumclaw, Washington, to Frank Carmen Rodarte Sr. and Shirley Diane Rodarte.

Sister Rodarte is a temple ordinance worker and former ward Young Women and Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society secretary, institute and Sunday School teacher and stake Young Women camp director. She was born in Portland, Oregon, to Todd Hillard Reimer and Donna Jean Reimer.