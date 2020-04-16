Read about these 8 recently called temple presidents and matrons

The following eight new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in October, with the exception of the Aokis and the Roberts, who will begin when the renovated temples are rededicated.

Hideki and Setsuko H. Aoki Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Hideki Aoki, 70, Kunitachi Ward, Musashino Japan Stake, called as president of the Tokyo Japan Temple. President Aoki’s wife, Setsuko Hashimoto Aoki, will serve as temple matron. He is an elders quorum president and temple sealer and former Tokyo Japan Temple president, stake president and bishop. A retired board member of Showa Shell Sekiyu Companies, he was born in Matsue, Shimane, Japan, to Sakae Aoki and Masae Ooguni.

Sister Aoki is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and a former matron of the Tokyo Japan Temple, ward Relief Society president and ward Primary presidency counselor. Sister Aoki was born in Aso-gun, Kumamoto, Japan, to Tooru Hashimoto and Yachi Kawazu.

Steven R. and Loretta E. Campbell Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Steven Roy Campbell, 69, Prescott Heights Ward, Prescott Arizona Stake, called as president of the Phoenix Arizona Temple, succeeding President G. Wesley Wagner. President Campbell’s wife, Loretta Evans Campbell, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Lori S. Wagner. He is a patriarch and temple sealer and a former stake president, bishop and senior couple missionary. A retired public relations representative for a home health business, he was born in Prescott, Arizona, to Roy Elmer and Maxine Marler Campbell.

Sister Campbell is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and a former stake and ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and senior couple missionary. She was born in Ogden, Utah, to Reed J. and Fern Rose Evans.

Hector A. and Alma R. Hernández Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Hector Alfonso Hernández Malaver, 64, Torices Ward, Cartagena Colombia Stake, called as president of the Guayaquil Ecuador Temple, succeeding President Jaime M. Calderón Montesdeoca. President Hernández’s wife, Alma Cristina Cristancho Ramírez de Hernández, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Silvia Casal de Calderón. He is a bishopric counselor and former Colombia Barranquilla Mission president, stake president and bishop. A retired CPA and finance supervisor for the Church, he was born in Bogotá, Colombia, to Hector Alfonso Hernández and Maruja de Hernández Malaver.

Sister Hernández is a ward temple and family history consultant and former mission president’s companion and ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary president. She was born in Bogotá, Colombia, to Miguel Angel Cristancho Puerto and Rosalba Ramírez Morato.

Edward L. and Gail M. Reinhardt Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Edward Lincoln Reinhardt, 67, Pukalani Ward, Kahului Hawaii Stake, called as president of the Kona Hawaii Temple, succeeding President Sanford K. Okura. President Reinhardt’s wife, Gail Tsurue Minami Reinhardt, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Nancy L. Okura. He is a stake president and temple ordinance worker and former stake presidency counselor, bishop and high councilor. A retired president of an electric company, he was born in Wailuku, Hawaii, to George Alfred and Toshiko Mizushima Reinhardt.

Sister Reinhardt is a ward Relief Society compassionate service coordinator and temple ordinance worker and former ward Young Women president and stake Primary secretary. She was born in Lahaina, Hawaii, to Lawrence Taketo and Hazel Matsue Minami.

Christine D. and Michael A. Roberts Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Michael Alexander Roberts, 69, Paraparaumu Ward, Porirua New Zealand Stake, called as president of the Hamilton New Zealand Temple. President Robert’s wife, Christine Anne Dil Roberts, will serve as temple matron. He is a bishopric counselor and former Area Seventy, Hamilton New Zealand Temple president, Japan Tokyo North Mission president, stake president and bishop. A retired academic vice president, he was born in Takapuna, Auckland, New Zealand, to William and Norma Roberts.

Sister Roberts is a ward Primary presidency counselor and former matron of the Hamilton New Zealand Temple, mission president’s companion, stake Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Auckland, New Zealand, to Wilfred Thomas and Gloria May Dil.

Michael D. and Kimberly L. Seaman Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Michael Don Seaman, 67, Linden Ward, Show Low Arizona Stake, called as president of the Snowflake Arizona Temple, succeeding President Thomas L. Palmer. President Seaman’s wife, Kimberly Lewis Seaman, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Gretna Ann Palmer. He is a Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker and former stake president, bishop, seminary teacher and senior missionary couple. A retired chief financial officer of a unified school district, he was born in Richfield, Utah, to Don Dee and Verona Gaye Seaman.

Sister Seaman is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and former stake Relief Society president, senior missionary couple and Sunday School teacher. She was born in McNary, Arizona, to Elbert J. and Geraldine Lewis.

Luis E. and Norys F. Verguez Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Luis Eugenio Verguez Rodríguez, 65, El Remanzo Ward, Guacára Venezuela Stake, called as president of the Caracas Venezuela Temple, succeeding President José I. Rivero Sequera. President Verguez’s wife, Norys Violeta Silva Flores de Verguez, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Alida C. Moreno de Rivero. He is a ward Sunday School president and former mission presidency counselor and stake presidency counselor. A retired training coordinator, he was born in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, to Eugenio José Verguez and Elena Margarita de Verguez Rodríguez.

Sister Verguez is a former stake and ward Relief Society president, stake and ward Young Women president, seminary teacher and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Valencia, Venezuela, to Olegario Ramon Silva Guerra and Heroina Felicidad Flores Rios de Silva.

Charles M. and Jill H. Zundel Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Charles Michael Zundel, 72, Mission Viejo 1st Ward, Mission Viejo California Stake, called as president of the Newport Beach California Temple, succeeding President Douglas F. Higham Sr. President Zundel’s wife, Jill Hanseen Zundel, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Colleen C. Higham. He is a Sunday School teacher and temple sealer and former visitors’ center director, stake president and bishop. A retired business president/partner, he was born in Brigham City, Utah, to Neil Woodrow and Jeanne Forsgren Zundel.

Sister Zundel is a Primary activities leader and former visitors’ center director companion, stake and ward Young Women president and ward Relief Society president. She was born in Logan, Utah, to Robert Blaine and Melba Hanseen.