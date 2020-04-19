Read about these 8 new mission presidents and companions here

The following eight new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Robert M. and Betsy V. Cahoon Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Robert M. Cahoon, 62, and Betsy V. Cahoon, four children, South Mountain 3rd Ward, Draper Utah South Mountain Stake: Arkansas Little Rock Mission, succeeding President Norman E. Hansen and Sister Karen Hansen. Brother Cahoon is a mission presidency counselor and former high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward mission leader, ward Young Men president and missionary in the England Birmingham Mission. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, to Lysle Reynolds Cahoon and Betty Jane Cahoon.

Sister Cahoon is a temple worker and former stake Relief Society president, ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Cocoa, Florida, to Robert Rich Leinbach and Nancy Louise Taft Leinbach.

Kevin C. and Dianna M. Field Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Kevin C. Field, 52, and Dianna M. Field, five children, Lehi 13th Ward, Lehi Utah Jordan River Stake: Adriatic North Mission, succeeding President David M. Melonakos and Sister Rebecca S. Melonakos. Brother Field is a Young Men adviser and former high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, Scoutmaster and missionary in the Austria Vienna East Mission assigned to the former Yugoslavia. He was born in Spokane, Washington, to James Donze Field and Susan Patricia Field.

Sister Field is a nursery leader and former stake Young Women camp director, stake Primary presidency secretary, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Young Women adviser and Primary music leader. She was born in Beale Air Force Base, California, to Terry Grant Morris and Dianna Lynne Morris.

Kyoni and Hélène Kasongo Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Kyoni Kasongo, 45, and Hélène Kasongo, four children, Kolwezi 2nd Ward, Kolwezi Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake: Tanzania Dar es Salaam. Brother Kasongo is a mission presidency counselor and former high councilor, bishop, elders quorum president, ward clerk, seminary teacher, institute teacher, stake Sunday School presidency counselor and missionary in the Democratic Republic of Congo Kinshasa Mission. He was born in Nyundo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, to Kayamba Mwadi and Kaseya Numbi.

Sister Kasongo is a stake public affairs director and seminary teacher and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, district Primary president, branch Primary president, ward Relief Society president and missionary in the Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa Mission. She was born in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, to Mbuyu Yoko and Mikumbu Kapabwe.

W. Scott and Kimberly Lohner Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

W. Scott Lohner, 53, and Kimberly Lohner, four children, Oak Hills 5th Ward, Provo Utah Oak Hills Stake: Philippines San Pablo Mission, succeeding President Douglas K. Davies and Sister Barbara Kimber Davies. Brother Lohner is a Sunday School teacher and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the England Leeds Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Richard Werner Lohner and Sharon L. Lohner.

Sister Lohner is a ward Young Women presidency counselor and temple worker and former stake Relief Society and Primary president, ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and Primary music leader. She was born in New York City to Kent R. Gamette and Sharon Gamette.

David H. and Geralyn Parker Perkins Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

David H. Perkins, 60, and Geralyn Parker Perkins, five children, Valley View 5th Ward, Salt Lake Valley View Stake: México Xalapa Mission, succeeding President Sergio A. Esquihuas and Sister Maria R. Aguilar de Esquihuas. Brother Perkins is a high councilor and former stake Young Men presidency counselor, stake youth conference assistant, stake athletic director, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Spain Madrid Mission. He was born in Boise, Idaho, to James Byron Perkins and Mildred Ann Perkins.

Sister Perkins is a stake Relief Society board member and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary president, Young Women adviser and gospel doctrine teacher. She was born in Ogden, Utah, to Clayton Gerald Parker and Helen Ray Thaxton Parker.

Krissy D. and Daren B. Richards

Daren B. Richards, 54, and Krissy D. Richards, four children, Torrey Pines Ward, Las Vegas Nevada Tule Springs Stake: México Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mission, succeeding President Kevin V. Doman and Sister Michele Y. Doman. Brother Richards is a temple ordinance worker and gospel doctrine teacher and a former stake president, high councilor, bishop, seminary teacher and missionary in the Mexico Monterrey Mission. He was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, to George Franklin Richards III and Linda Kay Ballinger Richards.

Sister Richards is a regional public affairs director and JustServe committee specialist and a former stake Young Women president, ward Young Women president and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Bremerton, Washington, to Jerry Dennis Smith and Phyllis Lorane Smith.

Justin C. and Lori Rucker Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Justin C. Rucker, 46, and Lori Rucker, four children, Kissimmee Ward, Orlando Florida Hunters Creek Stake: Hungary/România Mission, succeeding President Kyle B. Hettinger and Sister Barbara Egbert Hettinger. Brother Rucker is a stake presidency counselor and former stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor and missionary in the Hungary Budapest Mission. He was born in Tucson, Arizona, to Charles Roy Rucker and Vickie Sue Rucker.

Sister Rucker is a ward Young Women presidency counselor and a former stake public affairs committee member, stake Young Women camp director, ward Young Women president, Primary music leader, Sunday School teacher, seminary teacher and missionary in the Ohio Cincinnati Mission. She was born in Hemet, California, to Phillip Ray Lehman and Elizabeth Ann Kohler.

David W. and Mary Lynne Zimmerman Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

David W. Zimmerman, 59, and Mary Lynne Zimmerman, two children, Eaglewood Ward, North Salt Lake Utah Stake: California Sacramento Mission, succeeding President Scott L. Hymas and Sister Alison Hymas. Brother Zimmerman is an elders quorum president and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, ward Young Men president, Primary teacher and missionary in the Canada Toronto Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Kenneth Rolland Zimmerman and Carol W Zimmerman.

Sister Zimmerman is a temple ordinance worker and Sunday School teacher and former stake Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor and Primary music leader. She was born in Salt Lake City to Lowell Weber Crandall and Elizabeth Evans Crandall.