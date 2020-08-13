Meet the new Relief Society general board members

Kathryn Reynolds

Kathryn Reynolds, Relief Society general board member. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Kathryn Evelyn Irene Reynolds, 38, Bountiful 8th Ward (Single Adult), Bountiful Utah Heights Stake. Born in Kiel, Germany, to John and Olinda Reynolds. Earned an associate degree in health science from BYU-Idaho, a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University in marriage, family and human development and a master’s degree from BYU in marriage and family therapy. Has previously worked in Church employment as the Salt Lake Temple president’s secretary, as an executive assistant to a General Authority Seventy, and for the past five years as senior executive assistant to a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Currently works as a therapist at a private practice in Bountiful, Utah. Served as Relief Society president in her single adult ward and in young single adult wards and has served as a ward and stake Relief Society counselor; Gospel Doctrine, Relief Society and Primary teachers; temple ordinance worker; and Family History consultant. She also served as a missionary in the New York Utica Mission.

Wendy Ulrich

Wendy Ulrich, Relief Society general board member. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Wendy Ulrich, 68, Alpine 6th Ward, Alpine Utah Stake. Born in Salt Lake City to Les and Barbara Larsen Woolsey. Holds a doctorate degree in psychology and education from the University of Michigan and is a psychologist, author, and management consultant. Married Dave Ulrich; three children and 10 grandchildren. Served a full-time mission in France-Belgium and she and her husband were mission leaders of the Canada Montreal Mission. Served as a ward and stake Relief Society president, a ward Young Women president, and a seminary, Institute, and Sunday School teacher.