Meet the new Young Men general board members

Five veteran priesthood leaders are serving on the Young Men general board. They work with the Young Men general presidency to help meet the needs of young men around the world.

Brother Craig B. Ballard, Young Men general board member Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Craig B. Ballard, 51, Elk Hollow Ward, North Salt Lake Utah Stake. Born in Salt Lake City to M. Russell and Barbara Ballard. Earned a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Utah. Managing partner of Promontory Capital LC and Aero Investments LLC with investment interests in several companies and industries and has served on several corporate and philanthropic boards. Married to Melissa Garff Ballard; they have six children and one grandchild. Served as a president of the Oregon Portland Mission, high councilor, bishop of a YSA ward, bishopric counselor and missionary in the Japan Osaka Mission.

Brother John G. Bytheway, Young Men general board member Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

John G. Bytheway, 57, Winderbrook Ward, Salt Lake Winder Stake. Born in Salt Lake City to Jack and Diane Bytheway. Attended the University of Utah, earned a bachelor’s degree in business and a master’s degree in religious education from Brigham Young University. Teaches the Book of Mormon at BYU and the BYU Salt Lake Center. Married to Kimberly Loveridge Bytheway; they have six children. Served as a Young Men president, executive secretary, high councilor, bishop and missionary in the Philippines Baguio Mission.

Brother David T. Lisonbee, Young Men general board member Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

David T. Lisonbee, 67, Riverwoods Ward, Provo Utah Edgemont North Stake. He was born in Ashland, Oregon, to Alvin and Louise May Lisonbee and raised in Portland, Oregon. Earned a bachelor’s degree in university studies with emphasis in communication, marketing and romance languages, and a master’s degree in business administration from Brigham Young University. With his wife, founded an international company which researches, develops and markets health products. Married to Bianca Palmieri Lisonbee; they have five children and 13 grandchildren. Served as a Brazil Salvador Mission president, ward and stake Young Men president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, Provo MTC branch president and missionary in the Brazil North Central Mission.

Brother Thomas E. Mullen, Young Men general board member Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Thomas E. Mullen, 65, Pleasant View 5th Ward, Provo Utah Sharon East Stake. Born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Charles and Eula Belle Mullen. Received a bachelor’s degree in business management and accounting from Brigham Young University and an MBA from the University of Utah. Works on the senior management team of a multinational firm, as president of a private charitable trust and as an adjunct faculty member in religious education at Brigham Young University. Married to Susan Owens Mullen; they have four children. Served as a New York Utica Mission president, Provo MTC branch president, stake president, bishop, ward Young Men president, elders quorum president and a missionary in the Canada Toronto Mission. Volunteered with the Special Olympics and as a youth sports coach.

Brother Peter G. Vidmar, Young Men general board member Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Peter G. Vidmar, 59, Cobblestone Ward, Heber City Utah East Stake. He was born in Los Angeles, California, to John and Doris Vidmar. A former elite gymnast and Olympic medalist in several events, has volunteered at several sports and community organizations, and is a professional speaker at corporate meetings and events. Married to Donna Marie Harris Vidmar; they have five children. Served as an Australia Melbourne Mission president, stake presidency counselor, bishop and seminary teacher.