Learn about these 16 new mission leaders called to serve worldwide

The following 16 new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Daniel Abeo and Evelyn Abeo Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Daniel Abeo, 54, and Evelyn Abeo, four children, Chantan Ward, Accra Ghana Ofankor Stake: Nigeria Uyo Mission, succeeding President Emmanuel A. Nelson and Sister Adiza Nelson. Brother Abeo is a stake president and former high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, branch presidency counselor, elders quorum president, national director of public affairs, seminary teacher and district missionary. He was born in Accra, Ghana, to Joseph Seko Abeo and Mary Amanobea Asare.

Sister Abeo is a Relief Society teacher and former ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and missionary in the Ghana Accra Mission. She was born in Abeka, Ghana, to Lawrence Yaw Mann Dzikunu and Lucratia Mana Kalitsi.

Angel A. Aguiar and Isabel Aguiar Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Angel A. Aguiar, 59, and Isabel Aguiar, four children, Dayton 2nd Branch (Spanish), McMinnville Oregon Stake: Colombia Bogotá South Mission, succeeding President Rudy Palhua Romero and Sister Betsy Villafuerte de Palhua. Brother Aguiar is a mission presidency counselor and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishopric counselor, branch president, branch presidency counselor, elders quorum president, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward Young Men president, Nursery leader, seminary teacher and missionary in the Illinois Chicago South Mission. He was born in Camaguey, Cuba, to Angel Aguiar Sr. and Gladys Ramona Corbacho.

Sister Aguiar is a branch Relief Society presidency counselor and former stake Relief Society president, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor and Primary teacher. She was born in México City, México, to Simon Lopez and Concepcion Aranda.

Dong Chol Beh and Soon Byung Park Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Dong Chol Beh, 58, and Soon Byung Park, three children, Gyomun Ward, Seoul Korea East Stake: Korea Seoul Mission, succeeding President Bradford G. Taylor and Sister Ann W. Taylor. Brother Beh is an Area Seventy and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishopric counselor, high priests group leader, area public affairs director, assistant public affairs director, Family History area adviser and missionary in the Korea Busan Mission. He was born in Bucheon, Korea, to Gyuseon Beh and Makdong Park.

Sister Park is a former stake Relief Society president, stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, branch Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary teacher and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Yesan, Korea, to Uyeong Park and Seonghui Jo.

Steven L. Bodhaine and Cheryl L. Bodhaine Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Steven L. Bodhaine, 59, and Cheryl L. Bodhaine, six children, White Oak Ward, Apex North Carolina Stake: Cote d’Ivoire Yamoussoukro Mission, succeeding President Kirk D. Sherman and Sister Jacqueline D. Sherman. Brother Bodhaine is a stake president and former high councilor, stake Young Men president, stake Sunday School president, multi-stake director of public affairs, bishop, ward Young Men president, area public affairs committee member and missionary in the Switzerland Geneva Mission. He was born in Denver, Colorado, son of Larry Bodhaine and Raelene Forsberg.

Sister Bodhaine is a choir director and ward music chairman and former stake Primary presidency counselor, stake music chairman, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Riverside, California, to George Brooks and Alicia Brooks.

Richard M. Chidester and Etsuko M. Chidester Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Richard M. Chidester, 53, and Etsuko M. Chidester, four children, West Bountiful 3rd Ward, West Bountiful Utah Stake: Japan Nagoya Mission, succeeding President Ronald M. Judd and Sister Teresa Judd. Brother Chidester is a Sunday School teacher and former stake presidency counselor, stake executive secretary, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president and missionary in the Japan Sendai Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to C. Richard Chidester and Kathryn Chidester.

Sister Chidester is a Relief Society compassionate service assistant coordinator and former stake Young Single Adult representative, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women adviser, Relief Society teacher, Primary teacher, ward music director and missionary in the Japan Sendai Mission. She was born in Okinawa, Japan, to Chisho Miyazato and Mitsuko Miyazato.

Charles C. Clawson and M’Recia Ritchie Clawson Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Charles C. Clawson, 55, and M’Recia Ritchie Clawson, five children, Amber Hills Ward, Las Vegas Nevada Desert Foothills Stake: Norway Oslo Mission, succeeding President Wayne Tew and Sister Patrice Tew. Brother Clawson is a stake presidency counselor and former high councilor, bishop,

bishopric counselor, Sunday School teacher, Primary teacher, ward Primary pianist, temple ordinance worker, institute teacher and missionary in the Norway Oslo Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Leo Rudger Clawson and Ruby Ruth Pauler.

Sister Clawson is a coordinating council communications director and former stake Relief Society president, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, institute teacher, Primary teacher and missionary in the Virginia Roanoke Mission. She was born in Provo, Utah, to James William Ritchie and Carolyn O Ritchie.

Kevin E. Gallacher and Janine D. Gallacher Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Kevin E. Gallacher, 59, and Janine D. Gallacher, four children, Northridge Ward, Highlands Ranch Colorado Stake: England Birmingham Mission, succeeding President David J. Hughes and Sister Lisa A. Hughes. Brother Gallacher is a priests quorum specialist and former high councilor, stake self-reliance specialist, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the England London South Mission. He was born in Farmington, New México, to Ray Bowen Gallacher and Sally Annette Gallacher.

Sister Gallacher is a Sunday School teacher and former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Nursery leader, seminary teacher and missionary in the England Birmingham Mission. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Gary Donald Cox and Della Cox.

Evan J. Gentry and Sandi R. Gentry Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Evan J. Gentry, 49, and Sandi R. Gentry, six children, Covenant Hills Ward, Mission Viejo California Stake: New York Syracuse Mission, succeeding President Kyle A. Vest and Sister Kelli A. Vest. Brother Gentry is a mission presidency counselor and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, ward Young Men president, seminary teacher and missionary in the Washington DC North Mission. He was born in Port Angeles, Washington, to Donald Edward Gentry and Susan Eileen Gentry.

Sister Gentry is a ward Relief Society president and former ward Primary president, Young Women adviser, Relief Society teacher and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Anaheim, California, to Lloyd M Rasmussen and Sharon Rasmussen.

Adolf J. Johansson and Martha A. Johansson Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Adolf J. Johansson, 51, and Martha A. Johansson, four children, Samabula 1st Ward (English), Suva Fiji North Stake: Australia Adelaide Mission, succeeding President Derek A. Marquis and Sister Colleen C. Marquis. Brother Johansson is a former Area Seventy, interim mission president, mission presidency counselor, stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, stake Young Men president, elders quorum president and missionary in the New Zealand Christchurch Mission. He was born in Neiafu Vavau, Tonga, to Karl Oscar Johansson and Tupou Faleaka Johansson.

Sister Johansson is former mission president companion, stake music director, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Nursery leader, ward Primary music leader, ward music director and missionary in the Australia Brisbane Mission. She was born in Auckland, New Zealand, to Emmett Lawrence Roy and Afioga Roy.

Diane Johnson and Andrew H. Johnson Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Andrew H. Johnson, 58, and Diane Johnson, eight children, Winchester Hills 1st Ward, St George Utah North Stake: Costa Rica San José East Mission, succeeding President Denis José Aguilar and Sister Yadira E. Moncada de Aguilar. Brother Johnson is an Area Seventy executive secretary and Gospel Doctrine teacher and former stake mission president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, Scoutmaster and missionary in the Costa Rica San José Mission. He was born in Hempstead, New York, to Charles Hilton Johnson Jr and Dorothy Busby Johnson.

Sister Johnson is a stake Relief Society president and former ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary teacher, Nursery leader and seminary teacher. She was born in Pomona, California, to Juan Lamar Hutchings and Lucille Smith Hutchings.

Jo-ann N. Macariola and Joel B. Macariola Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Joel B. Macariola, 60, and Jo-ann N. Macariola, three children, Santa Monica Ward, Novaliches Philippines Stake: Philippines Bacolod Mission, succeeding President Elmer Sumagpao and Sister Leanell Sumagpao. Brother Macariola is a missionary training center branch president and former mission presidency counselor, stake president, stake Young Men president, bishop and missionary in the Philippines Baguio Mission. He was born in Bago City, Philippines, to Vicente Flores Macariola and Isabel Idiosolo Ballados Macariola.

Sister Macariola is a branch Relief Society adviser and temple worker and former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, Relief Society teacher, institute teacher and missionary in the Philippines Cebu Mission. She was born in Pasay City, Philippines, to

Raul Baltazar Navarro Sr. and Hermenegilda Mamaril Sare Navarro.

Ricard G. Manáhan and Jesel P. Manáhan Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Ricard G. Manáhan, 47, and Jesel P. Manáhan, five children, Daraga 1st Ward, Legazpi Philippines Stake: Philippines Urdaneta Mission, succeeding President Richard O. Espinosa and Sister Patricia S. Espinosa. Brother Manáhan is a stake presidency counselor and former mission presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor, stake mission president, stake executive secretary, bishop, bishopric counselor, stake public affairs director, branch Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Philippines Tacloban Mission. He was born in Camiling, Philippines, to Rustico Bonifacio Manahan and Camelita Guiang Gamalinda.

Sister Manáhan is a stake Relief Society president and former stake Relief Society secretary, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor and ward temple and family history consultant. She was born in Camiling, Philippines, to Danilo Razalan Patricio and Paulina Retorca Dela Cruz.

Christoph Menzel and Mireille Menzel Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Christoph Menzel, 53, and Mireille Menzel, three children, Dresden 2nd Ward, Dresden Germany Stake: Germany Berlin Mission, succeeding President Axel H. Leimer and Sister Trisha B. Leimer. Brother Menzel is an interim mission president and former mission presidency counselor, stake president, high councilor, stake Young Men president and ward pianist. He was born in Dresden, Germany, to Peter Kurt Menzel and Doris-Georgia Anneliese Ida Menzel.

Sister Menzel is an interim mission president companion and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born Dresden, Germany, to Horst Otto Gnoerich and Jacqueline Raymonde Gnoerich.

Mark J. Messick and Jean W. Messick Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Mark J. Messick, 63, and Jean W. Messick, five children, Mueller Park 5th Ward, Bountiful Utah Mueller Park Stake: Vanuatu Port Vila Mission, succeeding President J. Benoit Duquette and Sister Diane Duquette. Brother Messick is a ward mission leader and former high councilor, bishop, ward Young Men president, Young Men adviser, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Canada Montreal Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Harold Bruce Messick and Ruth Anna Messick.

Sister Messick is a ward missionary and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Primary teacher, ward music chairman and ward choir director. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Boyd W Winterton and Bonnie Jean Moesser Winterton.

Arnold O. Odonkor and Sethrina Odonkor Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Arnold O. Odonkor, 55, and Sethrina Odonkor, seven children, Dodowa Ward, Accra Ghana Adenta Stake: Jamaica Kingston Mission, succeeding President Fred A. Parker and Sister Lina O. Parker. Brother Odonkor is a high councilor and former stake presidency counselor, district executive secretary, bishop, branch president and ward Sunday School president. He was born in Accra, Ghana, to Henry Tawiah Odonkor and Majola Sawyerr.

Sister Odonkor is a ward Young Women president and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher and institute teacher. She was born in Ho, Ghana, to Gershon Kodzo Degbortse and Yaana Tsidi.

Phil W. Simpson and Trudi K. Simpson Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Phil W. Simpson, 61, and Trudi K. Simpson, four children, Ammon 11th Ward, Ammon Idaho North Stake: Chile Santiago North Mission, succeeding President Bradley J. Bentley and Sister Lynne S. Bentley. Brother Simpson is a stake presidency counselor and former high councilor, stake missionary, bishop, branch president, YSA branch president, assistant ward clerk, high priest group leader, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the México Hermosillo Mission. He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Orval D Simpson and Lora Jean Simpson.

Sister Simpson is a ward Primary presidency counselor and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, stake missionary, stake Young Single Adult adviser, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society compassionate service leader and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Donald Brent Tueller and Martha Kaye Mickelsen Tueller.