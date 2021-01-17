Read about these 40 new and reorganized stake presidencies

New stake

A new stake was created from the Farmington Utah Stake and the Farmington Utah West Stake. The Farmington Utah Farmington Bay Stake, which consists of the Farmington 6th, Farmington 7th, Farmington 16th, Farmington Ranches 1st, Farmington Ranches 3rd, Farmington Ranches 4th, Farmington Ranches 5th and Meadows wards, was created by Elder Adrián Ochoa, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Blake M. Roney, an Area Seventy.

FARMINGTON UTAH FARMINGTON BAY STAKE: (Oct. 25, 2020) President — Preston Craig Packer, 49, dentist; wife, Charlotte Sue Streiff Packer. Counselors — Andrew Kevin Nield, 48, Heritage Dental Associates owner and dentist; wife, Jessica Jensen Nield. Scott David Larsen, 45, Red Rock Pharmacy pharmacist; wife, Jennifer Ann Johnson Larsen.

Reorganized stakes

AMBATO ECUADOR STAKE: (Sept. 13, 2020) President — Jose Renan Molina Delgado, 41, JM Occupational Health occupational doctor; succeeding Enrique R. Mayorga; wife, Diana Patricia Cabezas Medina. Counselors — Jorge Cristian Paredes Paredes, 48, Verpaintcorp CIA LTD technical department employee; wife, Lorena Alexandra Paredes Sánchez Freire. Ramiro Orozco Cordonez, 52, business owner and manager; wife, Maria Martha de Orosco Paucaar Quispe.

AUCKLAND NEW ZEALAND OTARA STAKE: (Dec. 6, 2020) President — Talosaga Fiaui, 32, Ministry of Justice senior case manager; succeeding Sione P. Pulu; wife, Susan Roberta Walters Fiaui. Counselors — Simione Taufalele, 49, self-employed; wife, Daphne Lavinia Nonu Taufalele. Lee Tauti Jr., 33, Ensign Developments project manager; wife, Vienna Mililani Tofa Tauti.

AUCKLAND NEW ZEALAND PANMURE STAKE: (Nov. 29, 2020) President — Brian Matthew Stephens, 51, Showerwell Home Products business development; succeeding Dean M. Westerlund; wife, Marlene Moana Hart Stephens. Counselors — Nepote ’Etuate Hingano, 35, Tamaki College director of pastoral care; wife, Amelia Masina Fifita Hingano. Tevita Kau Fonua Le’ota, 45, Hayek Contracting foreman; wife, Luseane Kaho Tu’itavake Le’ota.

BARQUISIMETO VENEZUELA STAKE: (Oct. 18, 2020) President — Gustaavo Jose Ruiz Garcia, 49, Molinos Nacionales C.A. sales manager; succeeding Hernan D. Peña Peña; wife, Judy de Ruiz Ayala Buitrago. Counselors — Jaime Arturo Vilchez Millones, 49, self-employed; wife, Diana Gabriela de Vilchez Bello Reyes. Wladimir Enrique Mendoza Cortez, 33, Para Tu Nave C.A. trader; wife, Jessica del Carmen de Mendoza Medina.

BARUERI BRAZIL STAKE: (Oct. 18, 2020) President — Alex Ferreira Batista, 48, UNISO university professor and self-employed lawyer; succeeding Carlos Barbosa; wife, Regiane Corrêa Batista. Counselors — Rubenilton Camilo Souto, 47, FIEB IT technician; wife, Faíza Soraia Silva Souto. Gilvan Gama de Souza, 52, self-employed; wife, Fabiana Regina Pereira de Souza.

BELÉM BRAZIL ICOARACI STAKE: (Dec. 6, 2020) President — Danilo da Costa Souza, 33, Seduc Pará professor; succeeding Rubens Dário de Castro Souza; wife, Aline Caroline Pantoja Silva Souza. Counselors — Almir de Oliveira Moraes, 52, Seduc Pará professor; wife, Eliene Monteiro de Oliveira Moraes. Cleberson Cruz da Silva, 45, Serviço Geológico do Brasil federal public employee; wife, Gizele Ramos de Brigo da Silva.

BELO HORIZONTE BRAZIL PAMPULHA STAKE: (Nov. 22, 2020) President — Alexandre Machado Monteiro, 59, Verum Brasil Proteção Veicular businessman; succeeding Victor Pereira de Salles; wife, Regina de Fátima Moreira Monteiro. Counselors — Edmilson de Sousa Costa, 37, self-employed; wife, Ludmila Xenia Aparecida Silva de Souza Costa. Raulem Marques Barroso, 46, CHL Transporte partner and owner; wife, Ana Paula Chaves Tiago Barroso.

BOISE IDAHO STAKE: (Dec. 6, 2020) President — Benjamin Hans Boettcher, 44, The Helmstar Group partner and owner; succeeding Roger G. Doughty; wife, Amy Elizabeth Lattin Boettcher. Counselors — Jason Thayne Ellsworth, 48, Clenera LLC president; wife, Kelli Ann Hopkins Ellsworth. Duane Rick Hansen, 52, EMI emergency physician; wife, Nancy Ellen Stuart Hansen.

BUENOS AIRES ARGENTINA AVELLANEDA STAKE: (Nov. 15, 2020) President — Javier Esteban Martinez Valenquela, 37, Cliba Ingenieria Urbana S.A. operations supervisor; wife, Lucia Gabriela Calveiro Martinez. Counselors — Jose Antonio Del Castillo, 64, business owner; wife, Susana Guerrero Pereyra del Castillo. John Jairo García Velasco, 43, IT Resource functional systems analyst; wife, Yesseniua Virginia de García García Paredes.

BUENOS AIRES ARGENTINA LONGCHAMPS STAKE: (Nov. 29, 2020) President — Juan Marcelo Perez, 34, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints deputy manager of operations and maintenance; succeeding Daniel G. Pardo Amaro; wife, Valeria Gisele Arrieta Perez. Counselors — Ramon Antonio Romano, 55, bricklayer and builder; wife, Blanca Beatriz Gramajo Romano. Alan Matias Godoy, 33, freelance account manager in digital marketing and freelance investment advisor; wife, Mariana Ines Pardo.

CASPER WYOMING STAKE: (Dec. 6, 2020) President — Brandon Vern Smith, 42, Reliant Federal Credit Union chief financial officer; succeeding Millard L. Smathers; wife, Natalie Rogers Smith. Counselors — Todd Gibson Heward, 48, Heward’s 7E Ranch LLC owner and manager; wife, Malea Godfrey Heward. Kendall Voyd Jacobs, 54, Casper College mathematics instructor; wife, Ami Geneille Longhurst Jacobs.

CASTANHAL BRAZIL STAKE: (Nov. 22, 2020) President — Alex Fabiano de Oliveira, 35, realtor; succeeding José Maria Soares Belo; wife, Raquel Natividade de Oliveira. Counselors — Alex Sandro Martins Dos Santos, 44, Multimix Distribuidora commercial representative; wife, Mirlene Goulart Terra Santos. Antonio do Socorro Pereira Reis, 53, Bragança City Hall driver; wife, Ellen Marcia Cunha Ferreira Reis.

CHICLAYO PERÚ STAKE: (Nov. 29, 2020) President — Edwin Daniel Díaz Díaz, 32, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints administrative assistant; succeeding Eduardo A. Monja; wife, Leyre Palmira de Díaz Vásquez. Counselors — Hernan Ñiquen Otero, 50, Lambayeque Regional Labor Management labor counselor; wife, Maria Fellicita de Ñiquen Chung Villagomez. José Edinson Quintana Guerrero, 45, Grupo Dmat-Masecod Sac administrative manager; wife, Maria Maximina de Quintaana Montalván Farro.

CHRISTCHURCH NEW ZEALAND STAKE: (Nov. 1, 2020) President — Uliki Moea Pongia, 45, Wilcox New Zealand operations manager; succeeding Jared V. Ormsby; wife, Shrina Tavaalu Fifitaa Pongia. Counselors — Pieter Adriaan Cosgrove Van’t Wout, 57, Brand Logging logging manager; wife, Karne Dawn Evernden Van’t Wout. Nathan Douglas Gardiner, 41, University of Canterbury associate director of future learning and development; wife, Triana Willard Gardiner.

CIUDAD JUÁREZ MÉXICO LA CUESTA STAKE: (Nov. 29, 2020) President — Javier Jimenez Morales, 43, self-employed contractor; succeeding Luis S. Ramos Chavez; wife, Rubicela Camacho Pucheta. Counselors — Gilberto Mario Quintana Delgado, 42, Electrical Components International supply and demand director; wife, Nancy de Quintana Gonzalez Dominguez. Felipe de Jesús Corona Rivera, 41, RAD Soluciones S.C. administration and finance manager; wife, María Cristina Alicia Marrón Ojeda.

CUAUTLA MÉXICO STAKE: (Nov. 29, 2020) President — Gustavo Martinez Ortega, 57, Multinivel independent employee; succeeding Faustino Ziga; wife, Patricia del Carmen de Martinez Vazquez Torres. Counselors — Pablo Martin Jimenez Berdejo, 58, former construction supervisor; wife, Veronica Patricia de Jimenez Olvera Silva. Jose Manuel Medina Mejia, 29, analyst; wife, Abril Yareli Oropeza Enriquez.

CURITIBA BRAZIL PORTÃO STAKE: (Nov. 29, 2020) President — Antonio Bernardo Santanaa Marques, 61, Paraná Soluções Logísticas e Transportes Ltda managing partner; succeeding Arialdo Celli Filho; wife, Simmone Coelho Arantes Santaana Marques. Counselors — Guilherme Nunes Mourão, 39, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple facilities manager; wife, Grace Kelly Torno Mourão. Thiago Leal de Souza, 35, ExxonMobil agile coach; wife, Julliene Celia de Jesus Inacio de Souza.

ENOCH UTAH WEST STAKE: (Dec. 6, 2020) President — Adam Val Christensen, 39, Dixie Leavitt Agency managing co-owner; succeeding Calvin J Rollins; wife, Deann Rollins Christensen. Counselors — Alan Anthony Cavalieri, 45, Clark County Fire departmenet firefighter and engineer; wife, Nicole Robins Cavalieri. Isaac Shirl Spencer, 39, Iron County School District teacher; wife, Josephine Emma Grandbois Spencer.

GRAVATAÍ BRAZIL STAKE: (Nov. 29, 2020) President — André Luiz Da Rosa, 35, IFRS contract manager; succeeding Laerte José da Silva; wife, Janaína Aparecida Alves Rezende. Counselors — Alessandro Rosa Borges, 39, Diamond Flex Distribuidora director; wife, Ana Paula Vieira Da Silveira Borges. Gerson Luiz Martins de Lara, 42, Pirelli production operator; wife, Elisane Machado Ferreira de Lara.

IDAHO FALLS CENTRAL STAKE: (Oct. 18, 2020) President — George William Bradley, 64, Pacific North West Managed IT Services vice president of marketing and sales and chief operations officer; succeeding Richard N. Stewart; wife, Virginia Marie Capone Bradley. Counselors — Eric J Pace, 58, Naval Nuclear Laboratory manager; wife, Claire Jeanne Okeson Pace. Jonathan Lyle Gallup, 37, Resin Architecture principal architect and founding partner; wife, Jaime Lee Kohler Gallup.

JACKSON MISSISSIPPI STAKE: (Dec. 6, 2020) President — Marc Allen Richardson, 39, Mississippi Vision Correction Center ophthalmologist; succeeding Steven D. Boone; wife, Megan Michelle Barilleau Richardson. Counselors — Patrick Dale Whipple, 41, MEA Medical Clinics family physician; wife, Brigette Nicole Brown Whipple. Bryce Christian Kunz, 33, Law Offices of Richard R. Grindstaff attorney; wife, Anne Michelle Spackman Kunz.

LAGOS NIGERIA YABA STAKE: (Dec. 6, 2020) President — Chinedu Joshua Enwereuzo, 43, PEC Mining and Exploration Ltd director; succeeding Raymond Maxwell Oraegbu; wife, Jemilat Wuraola Taofik Enwereuzo. Counselors — Lekwa Kalu, 43, Anglomittal Nigeria Ltd. accountant; wife, Kalu Chinenye Lekwa. Fred Essien Ntuen Anyin, 39, Lead-Forte Gate Limited executive assistant; wife, Afolakemi Oluwatosin Olofinnusi Anyin.

LIMA PERÚ CAMPOY STAKE: (Nov. 15, 2020) President — David Dionisio Silva Chamorro, 44, Comunicator Perú owner; succeeding L. Guido Cristobal; wife, Jessica Rosa de Silva Cuba Villanueva. Counselors — David Omar Cernades Gomez, 46, manager; wife, Magdalena Susan de Cernades Renteria Coronel. Paol Angel Saldaña Angulo, 38, LedsTech commercial manager; wife, Liz Rosario Zarate Huayta.

LINCOLN NEBRASKA STAKE: (Dec. 6, 2020) President — Samuel Joseph Melessa, 43, University of Nebraska-Lincoln assistant professor; succeeding Larry W. Van Tassell; wife, Cherin Donna Reber Melessa. Counselors — Victory Philip Haines, 37, Lincoln Public Schools associate principal; wife, Alissa Randall Haines. David Grant Cleverly, 45, Nebraska Oral & Facial Surgery oral surgeon; wife, Ashley Elaine White Cleverly.

LOMÉ TOGO TOKOIN STAKE: (Nov. 8, 2020) President — Folly Mikpeayevo, 43, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints facilities management; succeeding Mathieu Gbedevi; wife, Pierrette Kotso Amoni Mikpeayevo. Counselors — Koffi Messeko, 33, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints technician; wife, Kafui Carine Gbehou. Kansounti Tiempo Sanwogou, 34, self-employed IT professional; wife, Lebenam Kolani.

MÉXICO CITY AZTECA STAKE: (Dec. 6, 2020) President — Elias Riaño Magallon, 45, Elias Riano Magallon director; succeeding David Vilchis Gomez; wife, Alejandra de Riaño Vega Garcia. Counselors — Felipe Gabriel Toledo Huerta, 50, Industria Metal Mecánica sales employee; wife, Monica Alejandra de Toledo Castro Velasco. Octavio Israel Hernandez Mendoza, 48, Autotransportes de Carga Tresguerras SA de CV commercial executive; wife, Elizabeth de Morales Hernandez.

OREM UTAH SHARON STAKE: (Dec. 13, 2020) President — Cameron J Packer, 49, Seminaries and Institutes director of curriculum services; succeeding W. Bradley Camp; wife, Steffani Darlene Reeves Packer. Counselors — Mark Dennis Jessen, 45, doTERRA managing editor; wife, Susan Elizabeth Perkins Jessen. Anthony Heath Westfall, 37, self-employed; wife, Rebekah Ruth Ashton Westfall.

PACAJUS BRAZIL STAKE: (Dec. 13, 2020) President — José Jerovane da Costa Nascimento, 38, Fundação de Apoio a Serviços Técnicos systems analyst and IT manager; succeeding Sérgio Ricardo Castro Guimarães; wife, Ana Paula Lira Teixeira Nascimento. Counselors — Francisco de Assis Barbosa Falcão, 39, digital marketing freelancer; wife, Suelem Da Silva Rodrigues Falcão. Luiz Carlos Gomes Silva, 31, Tijuca Alimento LTDA sales employee; wife, Rosilene Batista de Castro Gomes.

PENSACOLA FLORIDA STAKE: (Dec. 13, 2020) President — Jacob William Smith, 45, Bill Smith Electric president; succeeding Kevin W. Curtis; wife, Jennifer Paige Harper Smith. Counselors — Robert Eells Tonkinson Jr., 56, Baptist Health Care Corporation chief financial officer of healthcare division; wife, Cameo Dawn Booher Tonkinson. Jacob Enoch Sumrall, 31, Joe DeReuil Associates structural engineer and project manager; wife, Lora May Miller Sumrall.

PLEASANT GROVE UTAH TIMPANOGOS STAKE: (Dec. 13, 2020) President — Russell Lynn Johnson, 52, Utah Army National Guard human resource technician; succeeding Cabe K. Atkinson; wife, Rebecca Lynn Anderson Johnson. Counselors — Matthew Phil Shumway, 63, Inside Insurance sales producer; wife, Rebecca Sue Martell Shumway. Wayne Scott Cleverley, 61, master carpenter; wife, Sabrina Marie Tillotson Cleverley.

RICHMOND VIRGINIA STAKE: (Nov. 22, 2020) President — Shane Timothy Holdaway, 44, Mission Lane CEO; succeeding W. Frederick Mullins; wife, Alysia Mae Thomas Holdaway. Counselors — Erick Buck Carlson, 47, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP attorney; wife, Rachel Ann Robertson Carlson. Theodore Herbert Lansing II, 41, self-employed; wife, Joy Engebretsen Lansing.

ROMFORD ENGLAND STAKE: (Dec. 6, 2020) President — Jonathan James Bleakley, 38, Westcliff High School for Boys director of lower school; succeeding Michael D. Barter; wife, Jennie Marie Kitsell Bleakley. Counselors — Martin Nicholls, 54, Colourfast World Ltd. director; wife, Karen Elaine Hatch Nicholls. Michael Shola Onaolapo, 68, retired; wife, Elizabeth Oluyinka Ogunkolati Onaolapo.

SALT LAKE COTTONWOOD STAKE: (Dec. 6, 2020) President — David Sloan Ayre, 52, Missionary Medical president; succeeding David H. Sturt; wife, Kelli Anderson Snow Ayre. Counselors — Gary Robert Reynolds, 68, Reynolds Companies manager; wife, Barbara Ellen Dowden Reynolds. James Maurice Campbell, 55, Ken Garff Enterprises chief financial officer; wife, Judith Peterson Campbell.

SAN JOSÉ COSTA RICA LA SABANA STAKE: (Nov. 29, 2020) President — Rodrigo Alberto Rivera Madrigal, 49, Universidad Latina academic director; succeeding Oswaldo Angulo Madrigal; wife, Paola Sofia Alvarado Mora de Rivera. Counselors — Alonso Jose Alvarado Alvarado, 41, Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad engineer; wife, Carol Maria Arias Vargas. Kevin Alexander Perla Henriquez, 28, Accenture digital marketing advisory specialist; wife, Ana Lucia Quiros Camacho.

SANTO ÂNGELO BRAZIL STAKE: (Nov. 22, 2020) President — Vanderlei dos Santos Machado, 57, Rio Grande do Sul State 1st Lieutenant; succeeding Gerson Maicá; wife, Laureni Langer Cardoso Machado. Counselors — João Sidinei Marostega, 47, state government and SEG professor; wife, Carine Antunes dos Santos Marostega. Arthur Luis Pedroso, 31, FIERGS/SESI music arts instructor; wife, Daiana de Souza Hensing Pedroso.

SARATOGA CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Oct. 18, 2020) President — Colin Glenn Robinson, 47, Western Digital vice president of operations; succeeding Brent R. Knudsen; wife, Jeanetta Platt Robinson. Counselors — Chris Po-On Sui, 50, Ultra Clean Technologies Inc. senior vice president and chief accounting officer; wife, Huey Miin Tseng. Brian Douglas Weaver, 56, Live Care Services director of health care operations; wife, Jennifer Lynn Joyce Weaver.

SOZACATE EL SALVADOR STAKE: (Nov. 15, 2020) President — Daniel Otsmaro Sintigo Musto, 36, Concentrix operative agent; succeeding Julio A. Soto Morales; wife, Rosa Evelia Rugamas Cienfuegos de Sintigo. Counselors — Emerson Alexander Rosales Ortiz, 36, Autonomous Executive Port Commission Port of Acajutla supervisor of civil works; wife, Alejandra Stephanie Rodriguez Moran. Alvaro Jose Asencio Tadeo, 38, Avicola Salvadoreña farm preparation supervisor; wife, Ana Cecillia Cortez Rodriguez de Asencio.

SPOKANE WASHINGTON WEST STAKE: (Dec. 6, 2020) President — Steven Brady Bates, 39, dentist; succeeding Matthew D. McCombie; wife, Bethanie Ruth Wayman Bates. Counselors — Donald Wayne Vanderholm, 58, Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools superintendent; wife, Teena Colleen Laverty Vanderholm. Scott Howard Lathen, 39, GeoEngineers Inc. environmental engineer; wife, Whitney Leigh Mortensen Lathen.

TERESINA BRAZIL STAKE: (Dec. 6, 2020) President — Jurecir Da Silva, 52, Instituto Federal do Piauí professor; succeeding Roberto Gomes de Andrade; wife, Helonise Helane Brito Silva. Counselors — João Fhelipy Ramos Da Silva, 32, businessman; wife, Francisca Fabiana da Silva. Igor Raphael Verçosa de Macêdo Eufrásio, 29, AOS Software support technician; wife, Dayane Silva Da Cruz Verçosa Eufrásio.