Read about these 6 new temple presidents and matrons

The following six new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in August.

Rodolfo Alalay Carlos and Brenda Roine Langer Carlos Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Rodolfo Alalay Carlos, 72, Mapleton 10th Ward, Mapleton Utah West Stake, called as president of the Payson Utah Temple, succeeding President Lawrence R. Duffin. President Carlos’ wife, Brenda Roine Langer Carlos, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Bonny R. Duffin. President Carlos is a temple sealer and a former Philippines Cauayan Mission president, Philippines Missionary Training Center president, stake presidency counselor and bishop. A retired national sales director for a medical company, he was born in Manila, Philippines, to Gregorio Soriano and Virginia Alalay Carlos.

Sister Carlos is a temple ordinance worker and a former mission president’s companion, missionary training center president companion, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and stake Primary president. She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, to William Perry and Eva Jean McDowell Langer.

Dorothy Ulynn Muzzy LaPierre and Lee Roy LaPierre Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Lee Roy LaPierre, 68, Lynnfield Ward, North Shore Massachusetts Stake, called as president of the Boston Massachusetts Temple, succeeding President Lloyd S Baird. President LaPierre’s wife, Dorothy Ulynn Muzzy LaPierre, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Jana A. Baird. President LaPierre is a counselor in the Boston Massachusetts Temple presidency and is a former patriarch, Argentina Posadas Mission president and mission presidency counselor. A retired engineer for GE Aviation, he was born in Boston, Massachusetts, to Leon Franklin and Betsy Rae Doyle LaPierre.

Sister LaPierre is an assistant to the matron of the Boston Massachusetts Temple and a former mission president’s companion, ward Relief Society president and Church-service missionary coordinator. She was born in Greene, New York, to Douglas Spoor and Ruth Emily Craft Muzzy.

Marva Bingham Priday and Thomas Taylor Priday Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Thomas Taylor Priday, 65, Littleton Ward, Littleton Colorado Stake, called as president of the Denver Colorado Temple, succeeding President Mitchell A. Chesney. President Priday’s wife, Marva Bingham Priday, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Joyce M. Chesney. President Priday is an Area Seventy in the North America Central Area and a former stake president, bishop, high councilor and ward Young Men president. A retired senior manager for Verizon, he was born in American Fork, Utah, to Leland Forbes and Thelma Farnsworth Priday.

Sister Priday is a temple ordinance worker and a former ward Primary president, ward Young Women and Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society compassionate service leader, Primary teacher and Primary music leader. She was born in Logan, Utah, to Albert Francis and Ruth Munns Bingham.

Robert Clare Rhien and Rebecca Anne Taylor Rhien Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Robert Clare Rhien, 69, Farmington 1st Ward, Farmington New Mexico Stake, called as president of the Albuquerque New Mexico Temple, succeeding President Perry M. Webb. President Rhien’s wife, Rebecca Anne Taylor Rhien, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Cindi Webb. President Rhien is a temple sealer and a former Area Seventy, Italy Rome Mission president, missionary preparation class instructor and senior couple missionary. A retired physician, he was born in Farmington, New Mexico, to Robert Edward and Maxine Rhien.

Sister Rhien is a temple ordinance worker and a former mission president’s companion, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, seminary teacher and senior couple missionary. She was born in Farmington, New Mexico, to Hiram Merrill and Miriam Taylor.

Robert Ellis Steed and Debbie Smith Steed Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Robert Ellis Steed, 72, Brigham City 18th Ward, Brigham City Utah West Stake, called as president of the Brigham City Utah Temple, succeeding President Steven O. Laing. President Steed’s wife, Debbie Smith Steed, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Deborah L. Laing. President Steed is a patriarch and temple sealer and a former counselor in the Brigham City Utah Temple presidency and stake president. A retired accountant for ATK/Thiokol, he was born in Ogden, Utah, to Wilkie Charles and Ruth Amelia Ellis Steed.

Sister Steed is a patriarch’s scribe and temple ordinance worker and a former assistant to the matron of the Brigham City Utah Temple, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and Young Women adviser. She was born in Carey, Idaho, to Elmer Lavar and Delores Sparks Smith.

William Hunt Stoddard and Carol Eve Willis Stoddard Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

William Hunt Stoddard, 73, Rancho Ward, Las Vegas Nevada Stake, called as president of the Las Vegas Nevada Temple, succeeding President D. Parke Hansen. President Stoddard’s wife, Carol Eve Willis Stoddard, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Barbara H. Hansen. President Stoddard is a stake temple and family history consultant and a former Area Seventy, Illinois Chicago North Mission president, stake president and bishop. An attorney with Albright, Stoddard, Warnick & Albright, in Las Vegas, Nevada, he was born in Hamilton, Montana, to James Franklin Sr. and Jean Louise Stoddard.

Sister Stoddard is a stake temple and family history consultant and a former mission president’s companion, ward Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor, Young Women adviser and early morning

seminary teacher. She was born in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, to Marvin Wilce and Opal Beatrice Willis.