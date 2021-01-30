16 new mission presidents and companions who were recently called

The following 16 new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Mauricio A. Araújo and Michele Y. Araújo Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Mauricio A. Araújo, 42, and Michele Y. Araújo, three children, Campo Comprido Ward, Curitiba Brazil Novo Mundo Stake: Brazil Porto Alegre North Mission, succeeding President Dee Lon Jones and Sister Bonnie C. Jones. Brother Araújo is a high councilor and former stake president, stake Young Men president, bishop, ward Young Men president, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Brazil Rio de Janeiro North Mission. He was born in São Paulo, Brazil, to Manoel Gomes de Araújo and Magda Helena Garcia de Azevedo.

Sister Araújo is a ward Primary president and former stake Young Women president, stake Primary music leader, ward Young Women president, ward Primary music leader and seminary teacher. She was born in São Paulo, Brazil, to Luiz Carlos Yamaguchi and Helena Aparecida Malaspina Yamaguchi.

Michelle Bailey and Tom F. Bailey Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Tom F. Bailey, 61, and Michelle Bailey, six children, Ephraim 2nd Ward, Ephraim Utah Stake: Nebraska Omaha Mission, succeeding President James N. Ence and Sister Deborah Ence. Brother Bailey is a ward mission leader and former stake president, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men presidency counselor and missionary in the Taiwan Taipei Mission. He was born in Mt. Pleasant, Utah, to Glenn C. Bailey and Barbara Lou Bailey.

Sister Bailey is a ward missionary and former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, Primary teacher, Sunday School teacher and Primary activities leader. She was born in Mt Pleasant, Utah, to Stanford J. Peterson and Dorothy Jean Peterson.

Danilo Baligod and Elizabeth Baligod Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Danilo Baligod, 61, and Elizabeth Baligod, two children, Bagbag Ward, Quezon City Philippines Stake: Philippines Butuan Mission, succeeding President Jose A. San Gabriel and Sister Sariah M. San Gabriel. Brother Baligod is a branch presidency counselor, temple sealer and temple ordinance worker, and former area auditor, mission presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president and missionary in the Philippines Davao Mission. He was born in Tuguegarao, Philippines, to Salvador Guiyab Baligod and Guadalupe Macarubbo Adduru Baligod.

Sister Baligod is a ward temple and family history consultant and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, temple ordinance worker, seminary teacher and missionary in the Philippines Manila Mission. She was born in Manila, Philippines, to Nangit Eusebio and Leonida Alamillo Olegario.

William Coleman and Philomina Coleman Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

William Coleman, 48, and Philomina Coleman, one child, Ola University Ward, Cape Coast Ghana Stake: Zimbabwe Bulawayo Mission, succeeding President Jimmy Carter Okot and Sister Lindiwe Amanda Okot. Brother Coleman is a stake president and former high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Sunday School president, ward Sunday School presidency counselor, ward librarian, institute teacher and missionary in the Nigeria Enugu Mission. He was born in Kromantse, Ghana, to William Johnson Coleman and Mary Essuman.

Sister Coleman is a stake temple and family history consultant and former stake Relief Society president, stake Primary president, ward Primary president, seminary teacher and missionary in the Nigeria Port Harcourt Mission. She was born in Wenchi, Ghana, to Frederick Antwi Sr. and Alice Adwoa Nyarko.

Lisa D. Crankshaw and Bruce M. Crankshaw Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Bruce M. Crankshaw, 51, and Lisa D. Crankshaw, six children, Heritage Park Ward, Enoch Utah West Stake: Washington DC South Mission, succeeding President Cory L. Duckworth and Sister Elva M. Duckworth. Brother Crankshaw is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, ward Young Men presidency counselor and missionary in the Washington DC South Mission. He was born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, to Michael Henry Crankshaw and Yvonne Crankshaw.

Sister Crankshaw is a former stake Relief Society president, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, Relief Society teacher, Gospel Doctrine teacher, Primary music leader and missionary in the Washington DC South Mission. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Gary Bowler Houser and Virginia Lee Holyoak.

David S. Harkness and Lisa L. Harkness Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

David S. Harkness, 55, and Lisa L. Harkness, five children, Alpine 2nd Ward, Alpine Utah North Stake: Canada Montréal Mission, succeeding President Richard A. Low and Sister Gayle A. Low. Brother Harkness is a bishopric counselor and former high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, bishop, ward Young Men president, Primary teacher, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Belgium Brussels Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Wallace Stephen Harkness and Carol Jean Harkness.

Sister Harkness is a general Primary presidency counselor and former Primary general board member, stake Young Women president, stake family history director, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Gospel Doctrine teacher and missionary in the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission. She was born in Los Angeles, California, to Ronald Lee Long and LaRae B. Long.

Janece Hughes and Larry K. Hughes Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Larry K. Hughes, 60, and Janece Hughes, four children, Cherry Ridge Ward, Salem Utah Stake: Vietnam Hanoi Mission, succeeding President Ross A. Chiles and Sister Carrie Chiles. Brother and Sister Hughes served as senior missionaries in the Kentucky Louisville and Illinois Nauvoo missions. Brother Hughes is a former high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward executive secretary, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, ward Young Men presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Philippines Cebu City Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Richard Smith Hughes and Pauline Hughes.

Sister Hughes is a former ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, branch Relief Society presidency counselor, Young Women adviser and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to Kent Blaine Hansen and Sylvia R Hansen.

T. Elini Kinikini and Eusenia T. Kinikini Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

T. Elini Kinikini, 60, and Eusenia T. Kinikini, six children, Pioneer Ward (Tongan), Salt Lake Utah Stake (Tongan): Papua New Guinea Port Moresby Mission, succeeding President Finau Hafoka and Sister Lucy Hafoka. Brother Kinikini is a self-reliance specialist and former stake president, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward executive secretary, ward Young Men president, Cub master, ward missionary and missionary in the California Arcadia Mission. He was born in Nukualofa, Tonga, to Sione Takapautolo Kinikini and Mele Manu Latu.

Sister Kinikini is a Primary teacher and former ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, Sunday School teacher, ward music leader and Primary music leader. She was born in Alofi, Niue, Cook Islands, to Alekisio F. Tavo and Analena Manu.

Rachelle Kofford and Bradley Cree Kofford Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Bradley Cree Kofford, 58, and Rachelle Kofford, five children, North Canyon 4th Ward, Bountiful Utah North Canyon Stake: Brazil São Paulo East Mission, succeeding President Stephen D. Miller and Sister Lynne Miller. Brother Kofford is a former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, high priests group leader, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, Gospel Doctrine teacher, Sunday School teacher, priests quorum adviser and Primary music leader. He was born in Arcadia, California, to Cree-L Kofford and Ila Jean Kofford.

Sister Kofford is a former stake Young Women secretary, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Gospel Doctrine teacher, ward Young Women camp director, Primary teacher and Primary activity days leader. She was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Delos E Richards and Patricia Nan Richards.

Patrick O. Mawongo and Sampembi L. Mawongo Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Patrick O. Mawongo, 48, and Sampembi L. Mawongo, five children, Kananga 1st Ward, Malandji Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake: Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa West Mission, succeeding President Francois Mukubu and Sister Mireille Mukubu. Brother Mawongo is a stake president and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, branch president, branch presidency counselor, district presidency counselor and elders quorum president. He was born in Masuika, Democratic Republic of the Congo, to Lievin Masansa Kasaka and Sarah Sanganga Namasansa.

Sister Mawongo is a branch Relief Society teacher and former branch Young Women president, branch Primary president, branch Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, to Louis Sampembi-a-Sili and Seraphine Ngueji Sakaji.

James McCrudden and Andrea McCrudden Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

James McCrudden, 61, and Andrea McCrudden, five children, Bangor 1st Ward, Belfast Northern Ireland Stake: Scotland/Ireland Mission, succeeding President Mark A. Macdonald and Sister Denise R. Macdonald. Brother McCrudden is a Sunday School president and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, high priests group leader, Sunday School teacher, ward mission leader and missionary in the Washington Spokane Mission. He was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, to Robert McCrudden and Anne Stewart.

Sister McCrudden is a ward Young Women presidency counselor and former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, to Andrew McGregor Reid Sr. and Evelyn Noleen Burns.

Natalee Pfile and Eldon R. Pfile Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Eldon R. Pfile, 45, and Natalee Pfile, four children, Fort Benton Ward, Great Falls Montana East Stake: Brazil Belo Horizonte Mission, succeeding President Johannes Castellano and Sister Marcia Castellano. Brother Pfile is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor and bishopric counselor. He was born in Reno, Nevada, to Brian Loyal Pfile and Sylda Rae Pfile.

Sister Pfile is a Sunday School teacher and former stake Young Women camp director, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Norman Bradley Tidwell and Deborah Anne Wahl.

Rene Romay and Gabriela Romay Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Rene Romay, 60, and Gabriela Romay, three children, Jaltipan Branch, Acayucan México Stake: México Tampico Mission, succeeding President Russell A. Robinson and Sister Kelly Robinson. Brother Romay is an FSY director and Area Seventy and former mission presidency counselor, stake president, branch president, ward executive secretary, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward Young Men president and institute teacher. He was born in Jaltipan, México, to Carlos Romay Patraca and Yolanda Realpozo Cervantes.

Sister Romay is a former ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and seminary teacher. She was born in Jaltipan, México to Pablo Limón Alor and Elda Jiménez Medina.

Carlos Salinas and Mónica M. López de Salinas Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Carlos Salinas, 47, and Mónica M. López de Salinas, two children, José Gálvez Ward, Lima Perú Independencia Stake: Perú Piura Mission, succeeding President Jorge Vega and Sister Martha Bonilla de Vega. Brother Salinas is a stake president and former high councilor, stake Sunday School president, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men presidency counselor and missionary in the Bolivia Cochabamba Mission. He was born in Lima, Perú, to Eduardo A. Salinas Suarez and Marcia Villantoy de Salinas.

Sister Salinas is a Primary music leader and former ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Primary secretary, ward missionary and missionary in the Perú Lima Central Mission. She was born in Lima, Perú, to Jorge Edgar López Sória and Rosa María Rodríguez Cárdenas.

Ana Rita Silva and Sandro Alex Silva Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Sandro Alex Silva, 46, and Ana Rita Silva, four children, Alphaville Ward, Alphaville Brazil Stake: Brazil Porto Alegre South Mission, succeeding President Fernando Souza and Sister Miriam Souza. Brother Silva is a missionary training center branch presidency counselor and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, missionary training center branch president, bishopric counselor and missionary in the Brazil Manaus Mission. He was born in Fortaleza, Brazil, to Antenor Silva Junior and Maria de Lourdes Moreira Silva.

Sister Silva is a ward Young Women president and former ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Fortaleza, Brazil, to Aroldo Barreto Cavalcante and Maria Freitas Barrieto Cavalcante.

Orville Thompson and Heidi Thompson Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Orville Thompson, 51, and Heidi Thompson, five children, River Heights Ward, Meridian Idaho North Stake: England London Mission, succeeding President David W. Checketts and Sister Deborah L. Checketts. Brother Thompson is a bishopric counselor and former high councilor, elders quorum president, Gospel Doctrine teacher, ward mission leader and missionary in the Korea Taejon Mission. He was born in Lovell, Wyoming, to Richard Leon Thompson and Carol Elaine Thompson.

Sister Thompson is a stake communications director and former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Young Women adviser and Primary teacher. She was born in Spokane, Washington, to John Benjamin Braucht and Alice Joyce Kalilimoku.