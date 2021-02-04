These 8 temples have new presidents and matrons — learn about them here

The following eight new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in August.

Vernan Grant Hogge and Marjorie Tracy Hogge Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Vernan Grant Hogge, 66, Anaconda Ward, Butte Montana Stake, called as president of the Billings Montana Temple, succeeding President Randall A. Gormley. President Hogge’s wife, Marjorie Tracy Hogge, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Laura Gormley. President Hogge is a service mission leader and a former stake president, bishop, bishopric counselor and temple ordinance worker. A retired telecommunications director for Northwestern Energy, he was born in Missoula, Montana, to Grant and Verna L. Hogge.

Sister Hogge is a service mission leader and a former stake Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, seminary teacher and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Evan Ray and Kathryn Aldridge Tracy.

Ada Edith Darias Madariaga and Horacio Domingo Madariaga Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Horacio Domingo Madariaga, 69, Caballito Ward, Buenos Aires Argentina Belgrano Stake, called as president of the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple, succeeding President Horacio Jorge Nieto. President Madariaga’s wife, Ada Edith Darias Madariaga, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Amelia V. Ratto de Nieto. President Madariaga is a Buenos Aires Argentina Temple presidency counselor and is a former Paraguay Asunción North Mission president, Argentina Missionary Training Center presidency counselor, stake president and bishop. A retired manager for the Argentina Family History Department Support, he was born in General Roca, Argentina, to Carlos Madariaga and Adelasia Adelaida Zecchi.

Sister Madariaga is an assistant to the matron of the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple and a former mission president’s companion, stake Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and temple and family history consultant. She was born in La Plata, Argentina, to Inmaculado Hugo Darias and Maria Felicia Nucciarone Darias.

César Augusto Seiguer Milder and Maureen Daisy de Paula Milder Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

César Augusto Seiguer Milder, 64, Independence 6th Ward, Bluffdale Utah Independence Stake, called as president of the Manaus Brazil Temple, succeeding President Homero S. Amato. President Milder’s wife, Maureen Daisy de Paula Milder, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Sandra P. Amato. President Milder is a former Area Seventy, Brazil Missionary Training Center, Brazil Cuiabá Mission and Brazil Ribeirão Preto Mission president and stake president. A retired coordinator and institute director for seminaries and institutes in Brazil, he was born in Uruguaiana, Brazil, to Eldio Milder Krunsel and Branca Flor Seiguer Milder.

Sister Milder has served as a Missionary Training Center president’s companion, mission president’s companion, ward Relief Society president and Relief Society teacher. She was born in Curitiba, Brazil, to Leugim de Paula and Antonia Gonçalves Ramos de Paula.

Neil Edward Pitts and Beverly Ann Warrick Pitts Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Neil Edward Pitts, 69, Canandaigua Ward, Palmyra New York Stake, called as president of the Palmyra New York Temple, succeeding President R. Brent Miner. President Pitts’ wife, Beverly Ann Warrick Pitts, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Karen L. Miner. President Pitts is pageant president of the Hill Cumorah Pageant and is a former Area Seventy, Utah Provo Mission president, stake president and bishop. A retired worldwide information technology director for Eastman Kodak, he was born in Seneca Falls, New York, to Allen Burl and Lillian Geraldine Pitts.

Sister Pitts is a stake disability specialist and a former mission president’s companion, stake Relief Society president, ward Primary president, Primary activity days leader and Nursery leader. She was born in De Moines, Iowa, to Duane Elwood and Harriet Jane Kemp Warrick.

Marco Antônio Rais and Maria Inez de Freitas Soller Rais Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Marco Antônio Rais, 60, Iguatemi Ward, Campinas Brazil Flamboyant Stake, called as president of the Fortaleza Brazil Temple, succeeding President Paulo R. Grahl. President Rais’ wife, Maria Inez de Freitas Soller Rais, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Zuleika M. Grahl. President Rais is a ward Sunday School president and a former Area Seventy, Brazil Campinas Mission and Brazil Belo Horizonte East Mission president, stake president and bishop. A former associate director for seminaries and institutes for the Church, he was born in Porto Alegre, Brazil, to José Douglas Rais and Eneida Siqueira Rais.

Sister Rais is a Relief Society teacher and a former mission president’s companion, stake Young Women president, seminary teacher and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Porto Alegre, Brazil, to Sidney Soller and Helena de Freitas Soller.

Alden LeGrand Richards and Cindy Lou Orton Richards Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Alden LeGrand Richards, 69, Provo 5th Ward, Provo Utah Freedom Stake, called as president of the Provo City Center Temple, succeeding President Alan L. Wilkins. President Richards’ wife, Cindy Lou Orton Richards, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Margaret A. Wilkins. President Richards is a temple sealer and Sunday School teacher and is a former stake president, bishop and Nursery leader. An associate professor of education at Brigham Young University, he was born in Salt Lake City to Alden Ross Richards and Laura Mae Penrose Pace.

Sister Richards is a stake Young Women president and Sunday School teacher and a former ward Relief Society president and stake and ward Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in Ogden, Utah, to Glen Lee and Marian D. Malan Orton.

Alfonso Arturo Rodríguez Ibañez and Celia Langarica Sánchez de Rodríguez Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Alfonso Arturo Rodríguez Ibañez, 64, Coacalco Ward, Mexico City Coacalco Stake, called as president of the Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple, succeeding President Stanton L. Call. President Rodríguez’s wife, Celia Langarica Sánchez de Rodríguez, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Janet N. Call. President Rodríguez is a temple sealer and elders quorum presidency counselor and is a former Mexico City Mexico Temple presidency counselor, stake president, bishop and high councilor. A retired bank computer analyst, he was born in Mexico City, Mexico, to Róman Alcala Aguayo and Elvira Ibañez Alcaraz.

Sister Rodríguez is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and a former assistant to the matron of the Mexico City Mexico Temple, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Young Women presidency counselor and stake and ward Primary president. She was born in Mexico City, Mexico, to Miguel Langarica and Celia de Langarica Sánchez.

Héctor Manuel Verdugo Radrigán and Marta Marcela Ibáñez Corral de Verdugo Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Héctor Manuel Verdugo Radrigán, 70, Loma Colorada Ward, San Pedro Chile Stake, called as president of the Concepción Chile Temple, succeeding President Joe Neil Swenson. President Verdugo’s wife, Marta Marcela Ibáñez Corral de Verdugo, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Jolene Swenson. President Verdugo is a Concepción Chile Temple presidency counselor and a former Area Seventy, Argentina Mendoza Mission president and stake president. A retired administrator for the Church Educational System, he was born in Rancagua, Chile, to Héctor Manuel Verdugo Meza and Emy de Verdugo Radrigán.

Sister Verdugo is an assistant to the matron of the Concepción Chile Temple and a former mission president’s companion, stake and ward Young Women president and ward Relief Society president. She was born in Requinoa, Chile, to Luis Reinaldo Ibáñez and Hilda del Rosario de Ibáñez Corral.