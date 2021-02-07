Read about these 16 new mission presidents and their companions

The following 16 new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Marco A. Baquedano and Olga Baquedano Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Marco A. Baquedano, 49, and Olga Baquedano, four children, Las Palmeras Ward, Palermo Honduras Stake: Honduras Comayaguela Mission, succeeding President Marvin E. Mejía Casasola and Sister Diana E. Hernández de Mejía. Brother Baquedano is a mission presidency counselor and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, district executive secretary and missionary in the Panama Panama City Mission. He was born in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, to Juan Blas Baquedano and Juana Ayala Meija



Sister Baquedano is a Primary music leader and former stake choir director, stake music director, ward Relief Society president, Relief Society visiting teaching district supervisor, Gospel Doctrine teacher, ward music director, ward pianist, seminary teacher and missionary in the Honduras Tegucigalpa Mission. She was born in El Progreso Yoro, Honduras, to Ubaldo Cruz Moncada and Maria Lopez Aguilar.

Caroline F. Burton and Gregory D. Burton

Gregory D. Burton, 56, and Caroline F. Burton, six children, Pearl Harbor-Hickam Ward, Honolulu Hawaii West Stake: Philippines Cabanatuan Mission, succeeding President Ramon C. Nobleza and Sister Maria Fe Nobleza. Brother Burton is a ward clerk and former high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission. He was born in Granger, Utah, to Loren Glenn Burton and Annette Jean Burton.



Sister Burton is a former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, Gospel Doctrine teacher, ward choir director and seminary teacher. She was born in Salt Lake City to Lionel Miller Farr and Odetta Jeane Bramwell Farr.

W. Bradley Camp and Julia Camp Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

W. Bradley Camp, 62, and Julia Camp, six children, Sharon 2nd Ward, Orem Utah Sharon Stake: North Dakota Bismarck Mission, succeeding President Scott L. Howell and Sister Lori B. Howell. Brother Camp is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the California Fresno Mission. He was born in Richfield, Utah, to William Cray Camp and Udean Ewell Camp.



Sister Camp is a temple ordinance worker and former ward Relief Society president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser and Primary teacher. She was born in Richfield, Utah, to Eugene King and Ellen Valeria Smith King.

John J. Egbert and Mary P. Egbert Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

John J. Egbert, 60, and Mary P. Egbert, four children, Mountain Park Ward, Tempe Arizona West Stake: California Los Angeles Mission, succeeding President Valeri V. Cordón and Sister Glenda Zelmira Cordón. Brother Egbert is a patriarch and former Area Seventy executive secretary, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, ward mission leader and missionary in the Illinois Chicago Mission. He was born in Naha, Okinawa, Japan to John Clair Egbert and D. Jennie Egbert.



Sister Egbert is a mission nurse specialist and former ward Young Women president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, seminary teacher, Primary teacher and ward missionary. She was born in Price, Utah, to James LeRoy Powell and Mary Helen Bunnell Powell.

James E. Evanson and Jody K. Evanson Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

James E. Evanson, 52, and Jody K. Evanson, five children, Henderson Ward, Lethbridge Alberta East Stake: Utah Orem Mission, succeeding President Gordon L. Treadway and Sister Kristi Elizabeth Treadway. Brother Evanson is a former Area Seventy, stake president, high councilor, stake Young Men president, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, Primary teacher and missionary in the Arizona Tempe Mission. He was born in Taber, Alberta, Canada, to Dale Eugene Evanson and Phyllis Belle Evanson.



Sister Evanson is a ward Primary presidency counselor and former stake Primary secretary, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Primary teacher, Cub Scout leader and seminary teacher. She was born in Magrath, Alberta, Canada, to Burt William Zobell and Norma Ruth Zobell.

Todd L. Hendrickson and Rebecca A. Hendrickson

Todd L. Hendrickson, 57, and Rebecca A. Hendrickson, four children, Lee’s Summit 1st Ward, Kansas City Missouri Stake: Utah Provo Mission, succeeding President Andrew M. O’Riordan and Sister Helen O’Riordan. Brother Hendrickson is an elders quorum instructor and stake self-reliance specialist and former stake president, stake executive secretary, high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, temple cultural celebration director, temple ordinance worker, Scoutmaster and missionary in the Japan Kobe Mission. He was born in Lander, Wyoming, to Ross Karl Hendrickson and Janell Cooper.



Sister Hendrickson is a stake self-reliance specialist and former assistant director of regional public affairs, stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary teacher, temple ordinance worker, temple cultural celebration committee member and seminary teacher. She was born in Payson, Utah, to Forrest Rich Allred and Emily Jesgwin Carlson.

Patrick H. Holmes and Jennifer D. Holmes Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Patrick H. Holmes, 52, and Jennifer D. Holmes, four children, Corner Canyon 6th Ward, Draper Utah Corner Canyon Stake: New York New York City Mission, succeeding President Craig Teuscher and Sister Gayle Teuscher. Brother Holmes is a mission presidency counselor and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, elders quorum president, Gospel Doctrine teacher and missionary in the Alabama Birmingham Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Michael Harvey Holmes and Marian Holmes.



Sister Holmes is a former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor and Relief Society teacher. She was born in Escondido, California, to Donald Rex McArthur and Donna Mae McArthur.

Richard E. Lamprecht and Barbara Lamprecht Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Richard E. Lamprecht, 61, and Barbara Lamprecht, four children, Laguna Beach Ward, Laguna Niguel California Stake: Trinidad Port of Spain Mission, succeeding President Kyle K. Baird and Sister Melanie Baird. Brother and Sister Lamprecht served as senior missionaries in the Singapore Mission. Brother Lamprecht is a former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Netherlands Amsterdam Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Elmer Lamprecht and Bette Rae Lamprecht.



Sister Lamprecht is a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, seminary teacher and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Sacramento, California, to Connell Bolton Roberts and Annis Emelia Roberts.

Carlo M. Lezano and Ketty de Lezano Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Carlo M. Lezano, 48, and Ketty de Lezano, three children, Los Ficus Ward, Lima Perú Santa Anita Stake: Colombia Bogotá North Mission, succeeding President Gerardo E. Valladares Alvarado and Sister Ada Pavon de Valladares. Brother Lezano is an Area Seventy and former stake president, high councilor, bishop, branch president, ward Young Men president, institute teacher and missionary in the Perú Lima North Mission. He was born in Lima, Perú, to Jorge Amador Jauregui Siancas and Rosalia Nancy De Jauregui Ordoñez.



Sister Lezano is a Relief Society teacher and former branch Primary president, branch Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor and missionary in the Perú Arequipa Mission. She was born in Bellavista Callao Lima Perú to Alfredo Fidel Inga Huanuco and Paula Alejos Giles.

Lisa McNabb and William McNabb Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

William McNabb, 61, and Lisa McNabb, seven children, Pocatello Creek Ward, Pocatello Idaho Alameda Stake: New Mexico Farmington Mission, succeeding President Jeffrey J. Ackerman and Sister Jolene Ackerman. Brother McNabb is a mission presidency counselor and former stake president, stake mission presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president and missionary in the South Africa Johannesburg Mission. He was born in Pocatello, Idaho, to John Burl McNabb and Joy McNabb.



Sister McNabb is a Primary activities leader and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward missionary and Church service missionary. She was born in Downey, Idaho, to Leno David Seppi and Barbara Joyce Seppi.

Theodore W. Parsons III and Kathryn H. Parsons Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Theodore W. Parsons III, 63, and Kathryn H. Parsons, three children, Bloomfield Hills Ward, Bloomfield Hills Michigan Stake: Perú Trujillo South Mission, succeeding President Armando Rebaza Atanacio and Sister Jessica Cuba de Rebaza. Brother Parsons is a temple ordinance worker and stake president and former high councilor, bishop, high priest group leader and missionary in the Perú Lima South Mission and Perú Arequipa Mission. He was born in McCloud River, California, to Theodore William Parsons Jr. and Judith Nadine Parsons.



Sister Parsons is a temple ordinance worker and former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, seminary teacher and institute teacher. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Thomas Easton Hood and Ethel Hymas Hood.

Gabriel W. Reid and Heather Reid Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gabriel W. Reid, 43, and Heather Reid, four children, Spanish Fork 24th Ward (Samoan), Provo Utah 1st Stake (Tongan): Australia Sydney Mission, succeeding President R. Scott Runia and Sister Tammy W. Runia. Brother Reid is a stake presidency counselor and former high councilor, bishop, branch president, ward Young Men president, ward Young Men presidency counselor, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Chile Santiago South Mission. He was born in Pago Pago, American Samoa, to Eugene Fredrick Edgar Walter Reid and Ruthdelene Tuputasi Reid.



Sister Reid is a Primary teacher and former ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, branch Young Women adviser, Primary music leader and Cub Scout leader. She was born in Portland, Oregon, to Henry Charles Sasse and Bonnie Jean Sandsmark.

Kennya Reyes and Mario A. Reyes Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mario A. Reyes, 46, and Kennya Reyes, three children, Loma Bonita Ward, Tlaxcala México North Stake: México Cuernavaca Mission, succeeding President Alejandro H. Treviño Almaguer and Sister Elisa Casanova de Treviño. Brother Reyes is a stake president and former stake presidency counselor, bishop and missionary in the México Torreon Mission. He was born in México City, México, to Angel Reyes Rosas and María Esther Frías Tellez.



Sister Reyes Muñoz is a Primary teacher and former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in México City, México, to Ruben Muñoz Lopez and Ana Maria de Muñoz Torres.

Michael J. Stone and Sharon Stone Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Michael J. Stone, 58, and Sharon Stone, three children, Willow Vale Ward, Coomera Australia Stake: Australia Perth Mission, succeeding President Paul R. Bennallack and Sister Andrea K. Bennallack. Brother Stone is a stake president and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, high priest group leader, elders quorum president and missionary in the England London East Mission. He was born in Dunedin, New Zealand, to William Keith Stone and Judith Margaret Josephine Stone.



Sister Stone is an institute teacher and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Australia Sydney Mission. She was born in Kawerau, Bay Of Plenty, New Zealand, to William Forrest and Laurel Elizabeth Forrest.

Dominga de Uriepero and Alexys Uriepero Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Alexys Uriepero, 53, and Dominga de Uriepero, four children, Caurimare Ward, Caracas Venezuela Palo Verde Stake: Venezuela Barcelona Mission, succeeding President Pedro E. Hernández Alfonzo and Sister Magdalena I. Romero de Hernández. Brother Uriepero is a former district president, stake presidency counselor, branch president, branch presidency counselor, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward mission leader and temple missionary. He was born in Zaraza, Venezuela, to Petra Emilia Uriepero Torrealba.

Sister Uriepero is a former stake Relief Society president, branch Relief Society presidency counselor, branch Primary presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher and temple missionary. She was born in Porlamar, Venezuela, to Rafael Alcangel Rodriguez and Dominga Domitila Velasquez.

Stacey Lynn Wall and Bret J. Wall

Bret J. Wall, 61, and Stacey Lynn Wall, four children, Country Park 5th Ward, South Jordan Utah Country Park Stake: Montana Billings Mission, succeeding President Jared L. Larson and Sister Randa L. Larson. Brother Wall is a Sunday School teacher and former stake president, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, primary teacher and missionary in the Germany Hamburg Mission. He was born in Murray, Utah, to James Clair Wall and Rhoda Joan Wall.



Sister Wall is a Sunday School teacher and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor and Oakcrest girls camp board member. She was born in Salt Lake City to Thomas Dee Stoker and Mary Lynn Liddiard.