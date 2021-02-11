Learn about these recently called temple presidents and matrons

The following eight new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in August.

René Rodolfo Alba and Kathleen Tenney Alba Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

René Rodolfo Alba, 70, Chattahoochee Ward, Roswell Georgia Stake, called as president of the Atlanta Georgia Temple, succeeding President David H. Ingram. President Alba’s wife, Kathleen Tenney Alba, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Sarah M. Ingram. President Alba is a temple sealer and a former Area Seventy, California Santa Rosa Mission president, mission presidency counselor, bishop and high councilor. A retired business development executive for IBM Corporation, he was born in Piedras Negras, Mexico, to Bartolo and Angela Mata Alba.

Sister Alba is a stake Relief Society president and a former mission president’s companion, Atlanta Georgia Temple Celebration writer and director, ward Young Women presidency counselor and seminary teacher. She was born in Dallas, Texas, to Lynn Harry and Maude Tenney.

Bo Christer Bertilson and Nancy Linnea Wennerlund Bertilson Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bo Christer Bertilson, 67, Handen Ward, Stockholm Sweden South Stake, called as president of the Stockholm Sweden Temple, succeeding President Lars G. Malm. President Bertilson’s wife, Nancy Linnea Wennerlund Bertilson, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Sonja Malm. President Bertilson is a ward Sunday School president and a former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop and bishopric counselor. An MD, PhD from Karolinska Institutet working as a pain research leader, he was born in Stockholm, Sweden, to Rune and Ulla Louise Bertilson.

Sister Bertilson is a stake Relief Society presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and a former stake Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor and organist. She was born in Stockholm, Sweden, to Bo Georg and Maud Vanja Margareta Wennerlund.

Yatyr Moreira Cesar Filho and Angela Vilardo Machado Moreira Cesar Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Yatyr Moreira Cesar Filho, 66, Vila Izabel Ward, Curitiba Brazil Portão Stake, called as president of the Recife Brazil Temple, succeeding President B. Sergio Antunes. President Cesar’s wife, Angela Vilardo Machado Moreira Cesar, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Jussara Antunes. President Cesar is a Recife Brazil Temple presidency counselor and a former Area Seventy, Brazil Rio de Janeiro North Mission president, temple sealer and bishop. A retired regional coordinator for the Church Educational System, he was born in São Paulo, Brazil, to Yatyr Moreira Cesar and Maria Thereza Martins Moreira.

Sister Cesar is an assistant to the matron of the Recife Brazil Temple and a former mission president’s companion, stake Young Women and Primary president, ward Relief Society president and seminary teacher. She was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to Paulo Dias Machado and Maria Gioconda Vilardo Machado.

Margaret McAllister Heard Ellis and Phil Ronald Ellis Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Phil Ronald Ellis, 59, Wabash Ward, Lafayette Indiana Stake, called as president of the Indianapolis Indiana Temple, succeeding President William G. Cowley. President Ellis’ wife, Margaret McAllister Heard Ellis, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Gail S. Cowley. President Ellis is a seminary teacher and temple ordinance worker and a former stake president, high councilor, ward Young Men president and ward mission leader. A retired executive in the healthcare and biotech industries, he was born in Provo, Utah, to Philip Emery and Carolyn Buehler Ellis.

Sister Ellis is a temple ordinance worker and a former stake and ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary presidency counselor and seminary teacher. She was born in Santa Barbara, California, to Marshall Lee and Annette McAllister Heard.

Finau Hafoka and Lucy Fakalata ‘Ofahengaue Hafoka Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Finau Hafoka, 61, Kahuku 3rd (Tongan) Ward, Laie Hawaii North Stake, called as president of the Laie Hawaii Temple, succeeding President James E. Hallstrom Jr. President Hafoka’s wife, Lucy Fakalata ’Ofahengaue Hafoka, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Kathleen K. Hallstrom. President Hafoka is the Papua New Guinea Port Moresby Mission president and a former stake president, mission presidency counselor and temple sealer. A retired school counselor, he was born in Tonga, to Siosaia and Olinita Talia’uli Hafoka.

Sister Hafoka is a mission president’s companion and a former ward Young Women and Primary president, Primary teacher and Cub Scout leader. She was born in Nuku’alofa, Tonga, to Moana and Faleola Fakalata ‘Ofahengaue.

Kelli Schiess Holman and Richard Scott Holman Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Richard Scott Holman, 63, Maryville Ward, Far West Missouri Stake, called as president of the Kansas City Missouri Temple, succeeding President Wayne K. Miller. President Holman’s wife, Kelli Schiess Holman, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Loralee P. Miller. President Holman is a patriarch and temple sealer and is a former stake presidency counselor, high councilor and branch president. A chief medical officer for Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville, he was born in Salt Lake City to Richard Farril and Joyce Holman.

Sister Holman is a patriarch’s scribe and temple ordinance worker and a former stake and ward Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Young Women presidency counselor and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Afton, Wyoming, to Dean Alonzo and Renae Schiess.

Erja Sisko Birgitta Määttä and Ismo Uljas Määttä Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ismo Uljas Määttä, 61, Helsinki 1st Ward, Helsinki Finland Stake, called as president of the Helsinki Finland Temple, succeeding President Matti Jouttenus. President Määttä’s wife, Erja Sisko Birgitta Määttä, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Anne Jouttenus. President Määttä is a temple sealer and ward Sunday School president and a former stake president, seminary teacher and temple ordinance worker. An operations director for a theatrical services company, he was born in Lahti, Finland, to Uljas and Irma Määttä.

Sister Määttä is a ward Relief Society president and temple ordinance worker and a former ward Young Women and Primary presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Helsinki, Finland, to Veijo and Valma Hämäläinen.

Rosario Maria Bandinelli Orlando and Raul Antonio Orlando Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Raul Antonio Orlando, 62, Brazo Oriental Ward, Montevideo Uruguay Flores Stake, called as president of the Montevideo Uruguay Temple, succeeding President Antonio Cappi Rodríguez. President Orlando’s wife, Rosario Maria Bandinelli Orlando, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Graciela Franzia de Cappi. President Orlando is a patriarch and temple sealer and a former stake president, stake presidency counselor and bishop. A self-employed entrepreneur, he was born in Montevideo, Uruguay, to Miguel Rubens Orlando and Lilia Sulma Orlando.

Sister Orlando is a stake self-reliance specialist and temple ordinance worker and a former stake and ward Young Women president and ward Relief Society president. She was born in Montevideo, Uruguay, to Giuseppe Bandinelli and Maria Irene Bandinelli.