Learn about the new leaders of these 16 missions

The following 16 new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Ronald Barcellos and Karin Barcellos Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ronald Barcellos, 45, and Karin Barcellos, three children, Lake Nona Ward, Orlando Florida Stake: Portugal Lisbon Mission, succeeding President Brent D. Fillmore and Sister Joan W. Fillmore. Brother Barcellos is a former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, high priests group leader, elders quorum president and missionary in the Brazil Porto Alegre North Mission. He was born in São Paulo, Brazil, to Sérgio Barcellos Silveira and Marcia Maldonado Barcellos Silveira.



Sister Barcellos is a Primary teacher and former stake Young Women president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor and Young Women activity specialist. She was born in São Paulo, Brazil, to Norberto Augusto Albino Junior and Glória Spat Albino.

Juan C. Barros and Maria Barros Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Juan C. Barros, 62, and Maria Barros, four children, Ñuñoa 1st Ward, Santiago Chile Ñuñoa Stake: Chile Viña del Mar Mission, succeeding President Jorge L. Romeu and Sister Marina E. Frol de Romeu. Brother Barros is a YSA adviser and former Area Seventy, stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake executive secretary, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, Primary teacher, temple and family history consultant and mission secretary. He was born in Santiago, Chile, to Juan Barros Paredes and Maria Ines Bustos Mendoza.



Sister Barros is a multi-stake temple and family history consultant and YSA adviser and former stake Relief Society president, stake Young Women president, stake Primary president, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, Sunday School teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Santiago, Chile, to Jorge Mario Suárez and Yolanda Rodriguez Catillo.

Brent D. Carr and Lorri M. Carr Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brent D. Carr, 61, and Lorri M. Carr, four children, Mountain View Ward, Boise Idaho North Stake: Canada Winnipeg Mission, succeeding President Craig K. Hitchcock and Sister Merry G. Hitchcock. Brother Carr is a ward Sunday School presidency counselor and former stake president, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Australia Perth Mission. He was born in Caldwell, Idaho, to Kermit E Carr and Ruth Pincock Carr.



Sister Carr is a Primary activities leader and former stake Primary president, stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Boise, Idaho, to Dean Lorren Thompson and Julia Maxcine Powell Thompson.

Nadia Aguilar Cates and Shawn R. Cates Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Shawn R. Cates, 38, and Nadia Aguilar Cates, six children, Bonneville 7th Ward (Spanish), Provo Utah Bonneville Stake: Costa Rica San José West Mission, succeeding President Francisco Valim and Sister Beatriz Valim. Brother Cates is a bishop and former bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, Nursery leader and missionary in the Chile Concepcion Mission. He was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Rex Gordon Cates and Kay Roberts Cates.



Sister Cates is a former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency secretary, Gospel Doctrine teacher, Nursery leader and ward missionary. She was born in Tijuana, México, to Jose Aguilar and Olivia Ramirez Aguilar.

Richard Holley and Elizabeth (Betsey) Holley Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Richard Holley, 61, and Elizabeth (Betsey) Holley, five children, Alexander Ward, Las Vegas Nevada Meadows Stake: Utah Ogden Mission, succeeding President Mark A. Hobbins and Sister Diane T. Hobbins. Brother Holley is a stake self-reliance specialist, high councilor and temple ordinance worker and former stake Young Men presidency counselor, bishop, seminary teacher and missionary in the Japan Fukuoka Mission. He was raised in Springville, Utah, by Robert Sterling Holley and Karen Ostlund Holley.



Sister Holley is a stake Relief Society president and former stake Young Women camp director, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor and seminary teacher. She was raised in Provo, Utah, by Martin Berkeley Hickman and Jo Ann Emmett Hickman.

Gary T. Judd and Julene Judd Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gary T. Judd, 57, and Julene Judd, five children, Highland 38th Ward, Highland Utah Stake: Zimbabwe Harare Mission, succeeding President Tasara Makasi and Sister Shamiso Makasi. Brother Judd is a stake Sunday home missionary training center instructor and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, missionary training center branch president, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Canada Halifax Mission. He was born in Logan, Utah, to Thayne Hansen Judd and Doris Okerlund Judd.



Sister Judd is a stake Sunday home missionary training center instructor, former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, Gospel Doctrine teacher, Primary music leader, Church-service missionary and missionary training center missionary. She was born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Frank Nolan Hough and Nancy Parks Taylor.

Christopher J. LeBaron and Rebecca S. LeBaron Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Christopher J. LeBaron, 47, and Rebecca S. LeBaron, six children, Highland 9th Ward, South Jordan Utah Highland Stake: Washington Spokane Mission, succeeding President Michael A. Thompson and Sister Julie A. Thompson. Brother LeBaron is a stake mission preparation instructor and former high councilor, bishop, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward Young Men president, ward mission leader, ward executive secretary and missionary in the Netherlands Amsterdam Mission. He was raised in Sacramento, California, by Brent C. LeBaron and Janice A. LeBaron.

Sister LeBaron has served as a stake Relief Society president, stake mission preparation instructor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor and Young Women adviser. She was born in Fort Collins, Colorado, to Ronald E. Williams and Charlotte N. Williams.

Roland E. Léporé and Amie L. Léporé Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Roland E. Léporé, 43, and Amie L. Léporé, four children, Mountainville 2nd Ward, Alpine Utah West Stake: France Lyon Mission, succeeding President Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier and Sister Isabelle S. Giraud-Carrier. Brother Léporé is a bishopric counselor and former stake president, high councilor, bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, ward executive secretary and missionary in the Utah Salt Lake City Mission. He was born in Lyon, France, to Michel Lepore and Liliane Angele Lepore.



Sister Léporé is a former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher and Primary teacher. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Gregory Scott Williams and Nancy Sue Williams Lytle.

Eva Ringheim Mattsson and Leif G. Mattsson Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Leif G. Mattsson, 70, and Eva Ringheim Mattsson, six children, Västra Frölunda Ward, Göteborg Sweden Stake: Denmark Copenhagen Mission, succeeding President Michael Olsen and Sister Joan Olsen. Brother and Sister Mattsson served as interim mission president and companion in the Sweden Stockholm Mission. Brother Mattsson is a mission presidency counselor and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president, Gospel Doctrine teacher, seminary teacher, national director of public affairs and missionary in the England North Mission. He was born in Göteborg, Sweden, to Herbert Oscar Gunnar Mattsson and Clara Hillevi Mattsson.



Sister Mattsson is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and former stake Young Women president, stake Young Women presidency counselor, stake activity chair, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, ward music director and seminary teacher. She was born in København, Denmark, to Jorgen Ringheim and Anni Ringheim.

Helamán Montejo and Carmen Montejo Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Helamán Montejo, 44, and Carmen Montejo, three children, Roma Ward, México City Tacubaya Stake: México Puebla North Mission, succeeding President Raúl Barrón Ahumada and Sister Brenda M. Hinojosa de Barrón. Brother Montejo is an Area Seventy and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake clerk, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward executive secretary, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, ward clerk, Sunday School teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the México Chihuahua Mission. He was born in Saltillo, México, to Antonio Montejo Rueda and Maria Elena Corona Ortiz.



Sister Montejo is a ward Young Women presidency counselor and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Primary teacher, seminary teacher, institute teacher and missionary in the México Monterrey South Mission. She was born in México City, México, to Manuel Gonzalez Roa and Maria del Pilar Franco Torres.

Géthro Nérosil and Djénica Nérosil Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Géthro Nérosil, 34, and Djénica Nérosil, two children, Frères Ward, Port-au-Prince Haiti North Stake: Haiti Port-au-Prince Mission, succeeding President Harold Jules and Sister Sabine Jules. Brother Nerosil is a stake president and former stake presidency counselor, bishopric counselor, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward Young Men president, ward Sunday School secretary, institute teacher and missionary in the Haiti Port-au-Prince Mission. He was born in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, to Jean-Claude Pascal and Venita Nerosil.



Sister Nerosil is a ward Young Women president and former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor and ward Sunday School teacher. She was born in Delmas, Haiti, to Richard Charles and Marjorie Marc.

Akihiro Node and Yukie Node Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Akihiro Node, 44, and Yukie Node, four children, Senri Ward, Osaka Japan North Stake: Japan Tokyo South Mission, succeeding President J. Kimo Esplin and Sister Kaye D. Esplin. Brother Node is a former high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, branch presidency counselor, assistant ward clerk, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward Young Men presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, ward mission leader, For the Strength of Youth session director and missionary in the Japan Kobe Mission. He was born in Tokyo, Japan, to Yoshihiro Node and Fumie Node.



Sister Node is a former ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society secretary, Nursery leader, Primary teacher, seminary teacher, For the Strength of Youth session director and missionary in the Japan Okayama Mission. Sister Node was born in Akita, Japan, to Hideo Shio and Hiroko Shio.

Debra Fisher Richards and Matthew K. Richards Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Matthew K. Richards, 50, and Debra Fisher Richards, five children, Foothill Ward, North Salt Lake Utah Stake: Texas Houston South Mission, succeeding President Jeremy Guthrie and Sister Jenny Guthrie. Brother Richards is a priests quorum specialist and former stake missionary preparation instructor, high councilor, bishop, elders quorum president, elders quorum presidency counselor, Gospel Doctrine teacher, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Dominican Republic Santo Domingo Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Kent Farnsworth Richards and Marsha Gurr Richards.



Sister Richards is a Primary music leader and former ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Sunday School teacher, Nursery leader, ward choir director and missionary in the Netherlands Amsterdam Mission. She was born in Salt Lake City to Jack Donald Fisher and Saundra Lee Fisher.

Justin R. Spencer and Kristen V. Spencer Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Justin R. Spencer, 49, and Kristen V. Spencer, three children, Almaden Ward, San Jose California South Stake: Utah Salt Lake City West Mission, succeeding President Kent A. McBeth and Sister Karen McBeth. Brother Spencer is a former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men presidency counselor and missionary in the Chile Santiago South Mission. He was born in Vallejo, California, to Richard Phil Spencer and Paula Ann Spencer.



Sister Spencer is a former stake Primary president, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Salt Lake City to Craig Tyler Vincent and Patricia Vincent.

Daryl A. Watson and Monic Watson Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Daryl A. Watson, 55, and Monic Watson, three children, Dunfermline Ward, Dundee Scotland Stake: Belgium/Netherlands Mission, succeeding President Johan A. Buysse and Sister Linda A. Buysse-Vergauwen. Brother Watson is a national communication director and former stake president, stake mission president, high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, elders quorum president, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the England London Mission. He was born in Dunfermline Fife, Scotland, to John Raymond Lane Watson and Margaret Weir Hart Watson.



Sister Watson is a seminary teacher and former stake Primary presidency counselor, stake missionary, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary presidency counselor, compassionate service leader and missionary in the Scotland Edinburgh Mission. She was born in Zegveld, Utrecht, the Netherlands, to Albertus Wilhelmus de Langen and Jeanne Adriana Sluijs.

Robert K. William and Anne William Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Robert K. William, 49, and Anne William, three children, Whitefield Road Ward, Bengaluru India Stake: India New Delhi Mission, succeeding President Bradley R. Hansen and Sister Danna L. Hansen. Brother William is an Area Seventy and former mission presidency counselor, district president and branch president. He was born in Coimbatore, India, to William Cross Simon and Lourdu Mary Mariadass.



Sister William is a ward Primary president and former district Young Women president, district Primary president, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the India Bangalore Mission. She was born in Sri Lanka, to Jesubatham Balasingh Sironmani and Esther Kamalabai Vedasundari Sironmani.