Read about the new presidents and matrons of these 8 temples

The following eight new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in August.

Pedro Enmanuel Abularach Carranza and Mayra Elizabeth Rojas Castañeda de Abularach Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Pedro Enmanuel Abularach Carranza, 63, Arrozola Ward, Guatemala City Don Justo Stake, called as president of the Guatemala City Guatemala Temple, succeeding President Julio E. Alvarado. President Abularach’s wife, Mayra Elizabeth Rojas Castañeda de Abularach, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Blanca E. Barrientos de Alvarado. President Abularach is an area family history consultant and a former Area Seventy, regional representative, Panamá Panamá City Mission president, stake president and high councilor. A retired Central America area director of the Church Educational System, he was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala, to Antonio Abularach Sabat and Clara Luz Carranza de Abularach.

Sister Abularach is an area family history consultant and a former mission president’s companion, stake Primary president, ward Young Women president, institute teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in San Benito Asunción Mita, Guatemala, to Victor Manuel Rojas Castañeda and Juventina Castañeda.

Clara Rosane Rodrigues Da Silva and Pedro Alberto Machado Da Silva Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Pedro Alberto Machado Da Silva, 65, Guajuviras 1st Ward, Canoas Brazil North Stake, called as president of the Porto Alegre Brazil Temple, succeeding President João R. Grahl. President Silva’s wife, Clara Rosane Rodrigues Da Silva, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Jussara M. Grahl. President Silva is a temple sealer and temple ordinance worker and is a former temple presidency counselor, mission presidency counselor, stake president and bishop. A commercial director for Joias Clara Ltda., he was born in São Gabriel, Brazil.

Sister Silva is a seminary supervisor and temple ordinance worker and a former assistant to the matron of a temple, stake and ward Primary president and ward Relief Society president. She was born in Rosário do Sul, Brazil.

Oziel Herminio González Salazar and Maria Enedelia Quiroz Rodriguez de González Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Oziel Herminio González Salazar, 60, Bosques de San Miguel Ward, Monterrey Mexico Libertad Stake, called as president of the Tijuana Mexico Temple, succeeding President Rodrigo Obeso Buelna. President González’s wife, Maria Enedelia Quiroz Rodriguez de González, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Alma A. Obeso. President González is a mission presidency counselor and institute teacher and a former stake president, stake presidency counselor and bishop. A retired institute director for the Church Educational System, he was born in Linares, Mexico, to Oziel Herminio González Avendaño and Idalia Salazar Rodriguez.

Sister González is a former stake Young Women president, stake Primary presidency counselor and ward Relief Society president. She was born in Monterrey, Mexico, to Israel Quiroz Garcia and Hermenegilda de Quiroz Rodriguez.

Richard Gilbert Trimble Gordon and Karen Joyce Park Gordon Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Richard Gilbert Trimble Gordon, 67, Springwood Ward, Eight Mile Plains Australia Stake, called as president of the Brisbane Australia Temple, succeeding President Douglas W. Hill. President Gordon’s wife, Karen Joyce Park Gordon, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Margaret J. Hill. President Gordon is a high councilor and is a former stake presidency counselor, bishop, stake Young Men president and elders quorum president. A retired self-employed company director, he was born in Wellington, New Zealand, to Patrick Alexander Trimble Gordon and Helen Stephenson Reay.

Sister Gordon is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and a former stake and ward Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor, stake Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Hamilton, New Zealand, to Raymond Russell Park and Desiree Joyce Park.

Patricia Anne Porter Hintze and Paul Flack Hintze Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Paul Flack Hintze, 70, Parkway 2nd Ward, St. Louis Missouri Stake, called as president of the St. Louis Missouri Temple, succeeding President Matthew A. Thomas. President Hintze’s wife, Patricia Anne Porter Hintze, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Jane Darger Thomas. President Hintze is a former Area Seventy, stake president, bishop and high councilor. A retired chief medical officer for Mercy Hospital, he was born in Corvallis, Oregon, to Lehi Ferdinand Hintze and Ione N. Hintze.

Sister Hintze is serving as stake seminary supervisor and temple ordinance worker and is a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, stake seminary teacher, ward Primary president and Young Women adviser. She was born in Ithaca, New York, to Blaine Robert Milton Porter and Elizabeth Maud Taylor.

Graciela Eugenia Mouly Licursi and Ángel Licursi Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ángel Licursi, 69, Los Boulevares Branch, Córdoba Argentina Chacabuco Stake, called as president of the Córdoba Argentina Temple, succeeding President Alberto R. Ferreyra. President Licursi’s wife, Graciela Eugenia Mouly Licursi, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Juana H. Ferreyra. President Licursi is a temple presidency counselor and a former mission presidency counselor, patriarch, stake president and bishop. A retired coordinator for the Church Educational System, he was born in La Plata, Argentina, to Camilo Licursi and Carmela Damis.

Sister Licursi is serving as an assistant to the matron of a temple and is a former ward Primary presidency counselor, public affairs director and seminary teacher. She was born in Noetinger, Argentina, to Roberto Luis Mouly and Juana Elvia Ferreyra.

Dallan Layne Sohm and Becky Kartchner Sohm Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dallan Layne Sohm, 69, Bluffdale 4th Ward, Bluffdale Utah Stake, called as president of the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple, succeeding President Robert E. Homer. President Sohm’s wife, Becky Kartchner Sohm, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Rhonda L. Homer. President Sohm is a Primary activity days leader and temple sealer and a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop and ward Young Men president. A retired manager for Church Service Missionary Operations, he was born in Salt Lake City to Keith Eliphet and Ver Jean Holyoak Sohm.

Sister Sohm is a Primary teacher and temple ordinance worker and a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor and ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary president. She was born in Salt Lake City to Silas Hal and Venita Jensen Kartchner.

Gary Wayne Stailey and Marie Holt Stailey Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gary Wayne Stailey, 73, Silver City 2nd Ward, Silver City New Mexico Stake, called as president of The Gila Valley Arizona Temple, succeeding President Paul B. Kartchner. President Stailey’s wife, Marie Holt Stailey, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Susan D. Kartchner. President Stailey is an elders quorum president and temple sealer and a former stake president, high councilor and bishop. A retired chief juvenile probation officer, he was born in Silver City, New Mexico, to Charlie Herbert and Ethlyn Lee Stailey.

Sister Stailey is a Relief Society service coordinator and temple ordinance worker and a former stake and ward Primary president, ward Relief Society and Young Women president, and ward organist. She was born in Raymond, Alberta, Canada, to Murray and Vella Thomson Holt.