These temple presidents and matrons were recently called — learn about them here

The following eight new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in August.

Mary Margaret Kingen Baggs and Walter Robert (Terry) Baggs Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Walter Robert (Terry) Baggs, 69, Natomas 3rd Ward, Sacramento California North Stake, called as president of the Sacramento California Temple, succeeding President David C Olsen. President Baggs’ wife, Mary Margaret Kingen Baggs, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Gail P. Olsen. President Baggs is a temple sealer and a former temple presidency counselor, stake president, bishop and senior couple missionary. A retired underwriting manager for USAA, he was born in Weaver, South Dakota, to Earl Clifford and Elizabeth MacGregory Baggs.

Sister Baggs is a stake Relief Society president and temple ordinance worker and a former assistant to the matron of a temple, senior couple missionary, Cub Scout leader and seminary teacher. She was born in Ft. Belvoir, Virginia, to Elmer Fred and Margaret Hastie Somerville Kingen.

Vallorie Hobbs Carlson and Daryl Henry Carlson Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Daryl Henry Carlson, 69, Pioneer Ward, Redlands California Stake, called as president of the Redlands California Temple, succeeding President Robert W. Casady. President Carlson’s wife, Vallorie Hobbs Carlson, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Barbara Casady. President Carlson is a stake assistant director of communications and Primary teacher and a former Indiana Indianapolis Mission president, stake president and bishop. A self-employed attorney, he was born in Salt Lake City to Floyd Martin and Elizabeth Jewel St. John Carlson.

Sister Carlson is a Primary teacher and temple ordinance worker and a former mission president’s companion, stake and ward Relief Society president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Long Beach, California, to Raymond Leon and LeNore Hafen Hobbs.

Alan Craig Herrington and Janice Louise Kenworthy Herrington Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Alan Craig Herrington, 64, White Rock Ward, Surrey British Columbia Stake, called as president of the Vancouver British Columbia Temple, succeeding President Collin J. Van Horne. President Herrington’s wife, Janice Louise Kenworthy Herrington, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Catherine D. Van Horne. President Herrington is a high councilor and temple ordinance worker and a former Barbados Bridgetown Mission president, temple sealer and stake president. A retired executive vice president of Salman Partners Inc., he was born in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, to John Archibald and Ruby Anderson Herrington.

Sister Herrington is a Primary activities leader and temple ordinance worker and a former mission president’s companion, stake Relief Society president, stake and ward Primary presidency counselor and temple office volunteer. She was born in Elnora, Alberta, Canada, to Bruce Thorpe and Alma Ruth Olton Kenworthy.

Stephen Nielson Peterson and Cathy Cutler Peterson Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Stephen Nielson Peterson, 70, Mountain Point 6th Ward, Draper Utah Mountain Point Stake, called as president of the Draper Utah Temple, succeeding President Todd B. Hansen. President Peterson’s wife, Cathy Cutler Peterson, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Sharon E. Hansen. President Peterson is a high councilor and temple ordinance worker and a former Hawaii Honolulu Mission president, stake presidency counselor and bishop. A retired in-field services manager in the Missionary Department, he was born in Salt Lake City to Richard Smith Peterson and Ramona Nielson Peterson.

Sister Peterson is a stake Relief Society president and temple ordinance worker and a former mission president’s companion, stake and ward Primary presidency counselor and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Murray, Utah, to Clinton Louis Cutler and Carma Nielsen Cutler.

Emron Merrell Pratt Jr. and Julia Edwards Pratt Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Emron Merrell Pratt Jr., 68, Monticello 3rd Ward, Monticello Utah Stake, called as president of the Monticello Utah Temple, succeeding President R. Dwight Rawlings. President Pratt’s wife, Julia Edwards Pratt, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Brenda P. Rawlings. President Pratt is a former associate area legal counsel missionary, mission presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor and stake Young Men president. A retired executive director for Ernst & Young, he was born in Metairie, Louisiana, to Emron Merrell Pratt and Lorraine Nichols Pratt.

Sister Pratt is a former senior couple missionary, stake and ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and seminary teacher. She was born in Greene County, Ohio, to Weston Eyring Edwards and Jaroldeen Edwards.

Paulo Roberto Toffanelli and Marilú Pereira Toffanelli Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Paulo Roberto Toffanelli, 64, São Paulo 5th Ward, São Paulo Brazil Stake, called as president of the São Paulo Brazil Temple, succeeding President Romero A. Piros. President Toffanelli’s wife, Marilú Pereira Toffanelli, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Ilza Piros. President Toffanelli is a temple presidency counselor and Sunday School teacher and a former Brazil Belo Horizonte Mission president, stake president and bishop. A director of Deseret Brazil Bookstore, he was born in Santo André, Brazil, to Aparecido Toffanelli and Ercilia Trinca.

Sister Toffanelli is an assistant to the matron of a temple and Relief Society teacher and a former mission president’s companion, stake Young Women president and seminary teacher. She was born in São Caetano do Sul, Brazil, to José Gonçalves Pereira and Benedicta Romualdo Correa.

Randy C Tolman and Jill Huntington Tolman Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Randy C Tolman, 65, Imperial Oaks Ward, Spring Texas Stake, called as president of the Houston Texas Temple, succeeding President Daniel W. Jones. President Tolman’s wife, Jill Huntington Tolman, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Barbara R. Jones. President Tolman is a temple presidency counselor and a former stake president, bishop and seminary teacher. President and owner of RC Tolman LLC and retired from ExxonMobil, he was born in Salt Lake City to Reuben Clarence Tolman and Barbara Jean Leak Weese.

Sister Tolman is an assistant to the matron of a temple and a former stake and ward Young Women president, Sunday School teacher and institute teacher. She was born in Salt Lake City to Robert Earl and Sheila Mae George Huntington.

Richard William Wheeler and Linda Nielson Wheeler Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Richard William Wheeler, 66, Ephraim 8th Ward, Ephraim Utah Stake, called as president of the Manti Utah Temple, succeeding President Douglas M. Dyreng. President Wheeler’s wife, Linda Nielson Wheeler, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Valerie B. Dyreng. President Wheeler is a Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker and a former Area Seventy, Arizona Gilbert Mission president, stake president and bishop. A retired vice president and professor at Snow College, he was born in Salt Lake City to Kay Lou Cook Wheeler.

Sister Wheeler is a Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker and a former mission president’s companion, stake Relief Society president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Mt. Pleasant, Utah, to Vail Howard and Colleen Jensen Nielson.