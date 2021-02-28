Read about the new leaders of these 4 missions

The following four new mission presidents and companions have been called by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Nadezhda Cheban and Aleksandr Cheban Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Aleksandr Cheban, 43, and Nadezhda Cheban, four children, Donetsk Ukraine District Branch, Donetsk Ukraine District: Ukraine Dnipro Mission, succeeding President Richard L. Wirthlin and Sister Joni J. Wirthlin. Brother Cheban is a mission presidency counselor, district president and branch president and former branch presidency counselor, elders quorum presidency counselor and missionary in the California Oakland Mission. He was born in Donetsk, Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, to Vladimir Ivanovich Cheban and Valentina Ivanovna Cheban.

Sister Cheban is a branch Primary president and former branch historian, branch Young Women presidency counselor, branch Primary secretary and branch music director. She was born in Donetsk, Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, to Aleksandr Alekseievich Panasenkov and Lyudmila Vladimirovna Kovtun.

Jairo E. Flórez and Diana Flórez Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jairo E. Flórez, 48, and Diana Flórez, three children, El Pinar Ward, Bogotá Colombia Suba Stake: Colombia Medellin Mission, succeeding President Armando Ceballos Morales and Sister Dina De Hoyos de Ceballos. Brother Florez is an institute teacher and mission presidency counselor and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Colombia Barranquilla Mission. He was born in Bogotá, Colombia, to Luis Alberto Flórez Zuluaga and Maria Isaura de Flórez Corrales.

Sister Flórez is an institute teacher and ward Primary presidency counselor and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, seminary teacher and missionary in the Colombia Cali Mission. She was born in Bogotá, Colombia, to Noé Gonzalo Aranguren Niño and Flor Stella Castro Pineda.

Dale N. Lyman and Heather Lee Lyman Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dale N. Lyman, 61, and Heather Lee Lyman, six children, Canterberry Ward, Parker Colorado South Stake: México México City South Mission, succeeding President Gregorio E. Casillas and Sister Alma A. Casillas. Brother Lyman is a former mission presidency counselor, stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, seminary teacher and missionary in the Peru Arequipa Mission. He was born in Ogden, Utah, to Dilworth Nielson Lyman and Faun Patterson Lyman.

Sister Lyman is a Church-service missionary and former ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, Gospel Doctrine teacher, Primary music leader, seminary teacher and institute teacher. She was born in Logan, Utah, to Boyd Helaman Stewart and Sybil Shumway Stewart.

Juan Pablo Villar and Carola Villar Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Juan Pablo Villar, 51, and Carola Villar, three children, Belgrano Ward, Buenos Aires Argentina Belgrano Stake: Spain Barcelona Mission, succeeding President Craig D. Galli and Sister Laurel E. Galli. Elder Villar is a General Authority Seventy and former Area Seventy, mission presidency counselor, stake president, high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president, ward executive secretary and missionary in the Chile Viña de Mar Mission. He was born in Valparaiso, Chile, to Sergio IvánVillar Vera and Genoveva del Carmen Saavedra de la Cuadra.

Sister Villar is a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Santiago, Chile, to Gustavo Alberto Barrios Chavez and Ana Cristina de Barrios Lopez.