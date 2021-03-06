New mission leaders called to serve in Idaho, Brazil

The following two new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Scott Herrod and Deanna Herrod Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Scott Herrod, 62, and Deanna Herrod, two children, La Mesa 1st Ward, San Diego California East Stake: Idaho Pocatello Mission, succeeding President Stephen M. Southward and Sister Heather Southward. Brother Herrod is a stake presidency counselor and former bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president, high priests group leader and missionary in the Oklahoma Tulsa Mission. He was born in Taft, California, to JT Herrod Jr. and Lola Gene Herrod.

Sister Herrod is a ward organist and ward Primary presidency counselor and former stake Young Women president, stake music chairman, ward Young Women president and missionary in the New York New York Mission (Spanish). She was born in Spokane, Washington, to Wayne Douglas Collins and Juliette May Collins.

Margarete G. Zoccoli and Gibran Zoccoli Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gibran Zoccoli, 42, and Margarete G. Zoccoli, three children, Estância Velha Ward, Canoas Brazil North Stake: Brazil Cuiabá Mission, succeeding President Francisco D. N. Granja and Sister Evelina Granja. Brother Zoccoli is a stake president and temple ordinance worker and former stake Young Men president, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president and missionary in the Brazil Rio de Janeiro North Mission. He was born in Porto Alegre, Brazil, to Paulo Laerte Melo Zoccoli and Elizabet Maria Borges Zoccoli.

Sister Zoccoli is a Primary activities leader and Primary teacher and former stake Young Women president, ward Young Women president, Relief Society teacher, Sunday School teacher, Gospel Principles teacher and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Porto Alegre, Brazil, to Silvio Geschwandtner and Hildegard Marion Geschwandtner.