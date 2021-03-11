Read about the new temple presidents and matrons called to serve in Japan, Peru, Idaho and Saskatchewan

The following four new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in August.

Mutsumi Kadota Aoba and Taiichi Aoba Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Taiichi Aoba, 66, Niihama Ward, Matsuyama Japan Stake, called as president of the Fukuoka Japan Temple, succeeding President Katsuyuki Otahara. President Aoba’s wife, Mut-sumi Kadota Aoba, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Chikako Otahra. President Aoba is a branch presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and a former Area Seventy, district president and mission presidency counselor. A self-employed independent potter, he was born in Imabari, Japan, to Taiyo Aoba and Toshiko Akiyama.

Sister Aoba is a temple ordinance worker and a former branch Relief Society president, branch Relief Society and Primary teacher,and seminary teacher. She was born in Imabari, Japan, to Hayashi Kadota and Miyako Kadooka.

Ximena Maureira Berrios de Calderón and Daniel Arturo Calderón Negreiros Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Daniel Arturo Calderón Negreiros, 71, Atahualpa Ward, Cajamarca Peru Stake, called as president of the Trujillo Peru Temple, succeeding President Carlos A. Pérez Basso. President Calderón’s wife, Ximena Maureira Berrios de Calderón, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Raquel M. Pérez. President Calderón is a temple presidency counselor and a former stake president, bishop, high councilor and institute teacher. A retired institute instructor for the Church Educational System, he was born in Lima, Peru, to Juan Daniel Calderón Rodriguez and Donatila Fidelia de Marcos Negreiros.

Sister Calderón is an assistant to the matron of a temple and a former ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary presidency counselor and ward Relief Society compassionate service coordinator. She was born in Santiago, Chile, to Luis Alberto Maureira Agurto and Marina del Carmen Berrios Piccioli.

Kirk Lyman Jenkins and Judith Ann Ahlstrom Jenkins Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kirk Lyman Jenkins, 63, Meridian 5th Ward, Meridian Idaho Victory Stake, called as president of the Boise Idaho Temple, succeeding President Larry D. Bishop. President Jenkins’s wife, Judith Ann Ahlstrom Jenkins, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Linda D. Bishop. President Jenkins is a temple presidency counselor and a former Arizona Mesa Mission president, stake president and bishop. A retired dentist, he was born in Concord, California, to Jack Edwin and Donna Jenkins.

Sister Jenkins is an assistant to the matron of the Boise Idaho Temple and a former mission president companion, stake Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Paul Wendell Sr. and Betty Valerie Ahlstrom.

Eric Graham Slocombe and Jean Lucille Jackson Slocombe Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Eric Graham Slocombe, 72, Wanuskewin Ward, Saskatoon Saskatchewan Stake, called as president of the Regina Saskatchewan Temple, succeeding President Wayne P. Tiefenbach. President Slocombe’s wife, Jean Lucille Jackson Slocombe, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Teresa V. Tiefenbach. President Slocombe is a bishopric counselor and temple ordinance worker and a former stake president, high councilor and senior couple missionary. Owner/manager of E.S. Carpentry, he was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, to Herbert Horace and Gladys Violet Waterer Slocombe.

Sister Slocombe is a ward Relief Society president and temple ordinance worker and a former ward Relief Society president, senior couple missionary, stake director of public affairs and seminary teacher. She was born in Neepawa, Manitoba, Canada, to Onni Armas and Maria Teresa Zatti Jackson.