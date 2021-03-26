New mission leaders called to serve in Philippines

The following new mission president and companion have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They began their service on March 24.

Ronald C. Nagtálon and Faith R. Nagtálon Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ronald C. Nagtálon, 55, and Faith R. Nagtálon, one child, Bacolod 6th Ward, Bacolod Philippines Stake: Philippines Iloilo Mission, succeeding President Giovanni P. Pangan and Sister Nenette Pangan. Brother Nagtálon is a mission presidency counselor and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Sunday School president, bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president, branch mission leader and missionary in the Philippines Quezon City Mission. He was born in Claveria, Cagayan, Philippines, to Benjamin Ballongay Nagtálon and Helen Pascua Cabalang Nagtálon.

Sister Nagtálon is a stake Young Women president and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society compassionate service assistant coordinator and missionary in the Philippines Manila Mission. She was born in Cebu City, Philippines, to Alvaro Aguilar Ricaña and Visitacion Sareno Sagaral Ricaña.