Read about these new mission presidents and companions called to serve in Japan, Norway and Layton, Utah

The following three new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Shinjiro Hara and Mayumi Hara Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Shinjiro Hara, 58, and Mayumi Hara, two children, Hibarigaoka Ward, Musashino Japan Stake: Japan Fukuoka Mission, succeeding President Spencer F. Mack and Sister Jane Mack. Brother Hara is a stake presidency counselor and former high councilor, bishop, branch presidency counselor, seminary teacher and missionary in the Tennessee Nashville Mission. He was born in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan, to Hiroshi Hara and Sachiko Narita.

Sister Hara is a seminary teacher and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and Relief Society teacher. She was born in Hobara, Fukushima, Japan, to Takaji Murakami and Kayoko Watanabe Murakami.

Rick W Johnson and Angela J. Johnson Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Rick W Johnson, 54, and Angela J. Johnson, six children, Pleasant View Ward, Huntington Beach California Stake: Utah Layton Mission, succeeding President Robert M. Call and Sister Heather A. Call. Brother Johnson is a stake president and former bishop, bishopric counselor, ward executive secretary, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward Young Men presidency counselor, Scoutmaster, ward mission leader and missionary in the Michigan Dearborn Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Edward August Johnson and Judith Ann Johnson.

Sister Johnson is a ward Young Women presidency counselor and former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Sunday School teacher and Gospel Doctrine teacher. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska, to Gary Ball Judd and Kathryn Judd.

Kirt W. Montague and Sindy S. Montague Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kirt W. Montague, 61, and Sindy S. Montague, four children, Priest River Ward, Sandpoint Idaho Stake: Norway Oslo Mission, succeeding President Wayne Tew and Sister Patrice Tew. Brother Montague is a former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum presidency counselor, Gospel Doctrine teacher and seminary teacher. He was born in Moses Lake, Washington, to Errol DeLoy Montague and Connie Mae Montague.

Sister Montague is a former stake Relief Society president, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society teacher and Gospel Doctrine teacher. She was born in Prairie City, Oregon, to George William Sintay and Susan Carol Sintay.