Learn about these new temple leaders called to serve in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo

The following new temple president and matron have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in August.

Mingotyi Francois Mukubu and Nkulu Mireille Mikombe Mukubu Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mingotyi Francois Mukubu, 47, Kisanga 2nd Ward, Kisanga Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake, called as president of the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple, succeeding President Brent L Jameson. President Mukubu’s wife, Nkulu Mireille Mikombe Mukubu will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Lorraine B. Jameson. President Mukubu is president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa West Mission and a former stake president, bishop and high priests group leader assistant. An independent contractor, he was born in Malemba-Nkulu, Democratic Republic of the Congo, to Tshikala Mingotyi Felix Kapongo and Ngoyi Mwenge.

Sister Mukubu is a mission president’s companion and a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women and Primary president, ward Relief Society secretary and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, to Kalungwe Mwabu and Seraphine Nkulu.