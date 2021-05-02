Read about these 10 new stake presidencies that were recently organized

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Madeira Portugal District and Setúbal Portugal Stake. The Almada Portugal Stake, which consists of the Camacha and Funchal branches and the Almada, Barreiro, Costa da Caparica, Montijo and Seixal wards, was created by Elder Massimo De Feo, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Saulo G. Franco, an Area Seventy.

ALMADA PORTUGAL STAKE: (March 28, 2021) President — Nouzalter Teixeira Viegas de Abreu, 41, Education Ministry physical education teacher; wife, Milene Viegas de Sousa Abreu. Counselors — Carlos Alberto Arroco Vaz, 55, AutoEstrela managing partner; wife, Cláudia de Fátima Andrade Spencer Vaz. Luís Artur Jacinto Cores de Sousa, 52, BASF We Creat Chemistry consultant; wife, Rute Isabel Dos Santos Tavares Sousa.

A new stake has been created from the Chambersburg Pennsylvania, Columbia Maryland and Frederick Maryland stakes. The Gettysburg Pennsylvania Stake, which consists of the Cumberland Valley YSA Branch and the Carlisle, Fairview, Gettysburg, Hampstead, Hanover and Westminster wards, was created by Elder Kelly R. Johnson, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Kevin E. Calderwood, an Area Seventy.

GETTYSBURG PENNSYLVANIA STAKE: (March 28, 2021) President — Leonard Allen Loski, 62, Princess Publications Inc. publisher; wife, Diana Halderman Loski. Counselors — Daryn Ry Richins, 50, PA Turnpike Commission policy and planning manager; wife, Emily Ann Greenway Richins. Daniel Al Burciaga, 69, ThermoChem Recovery International Inc. president and CEO; wife, Sylvia Alvarez Burciaga.

A new stake has been created from the Fort Herriman Utah Stake. The Herriman Utah Anthem Stake, which consists of the Anthem 1st, Anthem 2nd, Copper Creek 3rd, Legacy Creek, Legacy Ranch and Miller Crossing 2nd wards, was created by Elder LeGrand R. Curtis Jr., General Authority Seventy, and Elder Federico M. Kähnlein, an Area Seventy.

HERRIMAN UTAH ANTHEM STAKE: (Jan. 31, 2021) President — Russell Grant Bulloch, 63, doTERRA International human resources manager; wife, Ellen Kay Anderson Bulloch. Counselors — Michael Macias, 65, DaVita group biomed director; wife, Vicky Lee Smith Macias. Andrew Allen Sortor, 41, Stampin’ Up! marketing director; wife, Diana Lynne Van Cleave Sortor.

A new stake has been created from the Bacoor Philippines Stake. The Imus Philippines Stake, which consists of the Buhay Na Tubig, Imus 1st, Imus 2nd, Imus 3rd and Medicion wards, was created by Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Maximo A. Saavedra Jr., an Area Seventy.

IMUS PHILIPPINES STAKE: (March 21, 2021) President — Andy Nestor Ryan Paghubasan Pazon, 37, Rizal Technological University assistant professor and Cogniflex Educational Consultancy Services owner and president; wife, Christine Montejo Saludar Pazon. Counselors — Benzon Agner Miranda, 42, HealthSolutions Enterprises Inc. sales area manager; wife, Marjolyn Quintero Minguel Miranda. Rickyniel Metre Orosa, 40, Enestech Software business development manager; wife, Malou Ramos Querimit Orosa.

A new stake has been created from the Stansbury Park Utah Stake. The Lake Point Utah Stake, which consists of the Adobe Rock, Big Canyon, Brigham Park, Lake Point, Oquirrh Mountain, Porter Way and Rockwood wards, was created by Elder Benjamin M. Z. Tai, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Kevin J Worthen, an Area Seventy.

LAKE POINT UTAH STAKE: (Feb. 7, 2021) President — Gregory Gerald Robbins, 53, Sunstate Equpment key account manager; wife, Mary Lyn Thomas Robbins. Counselors — Bryan Michael Cowley, 41, State of Utah – Division of Securities director of licensing and registration and Integrity Law attorney; wife, Lindsey Maree Gardner Cowley. David Keith Douglas, 53, Seminaries and Institutes instructor; wife, Clarissa Vivienne Jakins Douglas.

A new stake has been created from the Nampula Mozambique District. The Nampula Mozambique Stake, which consists of the Luaha and Nacala branches and the Muatala, Murrapaniua, Mutauanha, Mutotope, Nampula and Napipine wards, was created by Elder Ciro Schmeil, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Artur J. Miranda, an Area Seventy.

NAMPULA MOZAMBIQUE STAKE: (Jan. 31, 2021) President — Cirio Frasco Agostinho, 40, self employed; wife, Helena Sopa Vahua Agostinho. Counselors — Alberto Estevão Cachepe Goloma, 41, Trabalho Proprio owner; wife, Quiteria Tomás Braga Goloma. Jalilo Amade Maquina, 30, Ministério da Defesa Nacional general medicine technician; wife, Virginia Armando Lourenco Faquia Maquina.

A new stake has been created from the Fairbanks Alaska Stake. The North Pole Alaska Stake, which consists of the North Slope and Salcha branches and the Badger Road, Delta Junction, Eielson, Fairbanks 3rd and North Pole wards, was created by Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Marc C. Davis, an Area Seventy.

NORTH POLE ALASKA STAKE: (March 28, 2021) President — Bart Duane Worthington, 48, Fireside Family Medicine family physician; wife, April Dawn Hale Worthington. Counselors — Mark Andrew Clifford, 51, Tanana Chiefs Conference physician; wife, Maren Leigh Abbott Clifford. Matt Thomas Shawcroft, 44, Shawcroft Construction LLC co-owner; wife, Victoria Jean Shinn Shawcroft.

A new stake has been created from the Orem Utah YSA 1st and Orem Utah YSA 2nd stakes. The Orem Utah YSA 4th Stake, which consists of the Orem YSA 14th (Spanish), Orem YSA 17th, Orem YSA 19th, Orem YSA 21st, Orem YSA 23rd, Orem YSA 32nd and Orem YSA 33rd wards, was created by Elder Walter F. González, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Blake M. Roney, an Area Seventy.

OREM UTAH YSA 4TH STAKE: (March 14, 2021) President — John Byron Bingham, 46, Brigham Young University Marriott School of Business professor and associate dean; wife, Amy Eliza Pearce Bingham. Counselors — Brian Paul Patterson, 46, Seminaries and Institutes seminary principal; wife, Julie Larsen Patterson. Travis Mitchell Hansen, 42, Eddy HR founder and CEO; wife, LaRee Ruth Merrell Hansen.

A new stake has been created from the Palmas Brazil Stake. The Palmas Brazil North Stake, which consists of the Luzimangues, Miracema, Palmas 1st, Palmas 2nd and Paraíso wards, was created by Elder Joni L. Koch, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Gustavo G. Rezende, an Area Seventy.

PALMAS BRAZIL NORTH STAKE: (Dec. 6, 2020) President — José Mendes de Moraes, 36, Centro Educacional Frei António professor; wife, Julliane da Silva Klepa Moraes. Counselors — Ari Pereira Melquides, 38, Gaúcho distributor seller; wife, Antônia Silva Lima Melquides. Antônio Carlos Rodrigues, 52, Escola Estuadal professor; wife, Simone Santos Oliveira Rodrigues.

A new stake has been created from the Salem Utah Stake. The Salem Utah Woodland Hills Stake, which consists of the Foothills, Harvest Ridge, Loafer Canyon, Maple Canyon, Mount Loafer, Oak View, Salem 6th and Woodland Hills wards, was created by Elder Michael John U. Teh, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Chad R. Wilkinson, an Area Seventy.

SALEM UTAH WOODLAND HILLS STAKE: (Jan. 31, 2021) President — Darren Hindley Averett, 51, Revere Health physical therapist; wife, Marci Mitchell Averett. Counselors — Wallace Lynn Trotter, 53, Mountain View Hospital vice president of human resources; wife, Marnae Spackman Trotter. Jerald Blain Johnson, 52, Brigham Young University professor of biology; wife, Jill Baker Johnson.