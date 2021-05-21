Learn about the new leaders of the Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple

The following temple president and matron have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in August.

Marvin Ashton Longhurst McClellan and Gay Lynne Leany de Longhurst Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Marvin Ashton Longhurst McClellan, 69, Las Huertas Ward, Colonia Dublán México Stake, called as president of the Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple, succeeding President Juan Fajardo Loranca. President Longhurst’s wife, Gay Lynne Leany de Longhurst will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Reyna Romero de Fajardo. President Longhurst is serving as a Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple presidency counselor and is a former bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president, area Self-Reliance missionary and area Pathway missionary. A business owner, he was born in Colonia Dublán, Chihuahua, México, to Harvey Ashton Longhurst and Ruth McClellan.

Sister Longhurst is an assistant to the matron of the Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple and is a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Primary president, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, area Self-Reliance missionary and area Pathway missionary. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Elrod Cox Leany and Laurel Esplin.