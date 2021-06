Learn about the new presidencies of these 20 stakes

ALPINE UTAH YSA STAKE: (May 23, 2021) President — Brandon Gledhill Doman, 44, Weigh Safe (automotive technology) president and owner, Homesports co-owner and Landecor co-owner; succeeding Larry R. Laycock; wife, Alisha Ann Barker Doman. Counselors — Lloyd David Newell, 64, BYU professor; wife, Karmel Howell Newell. Alan David Paulson, 47, Morgan Stanley financial adviser; wife, Kara Larae Smith Paulson.

BACOLOD PHILIPPINES NORTH STAKE: (May 23, 2021) President — Christian Bañares Mojico, 32, Department of Education teacher, and SunLife of Canada Philippines financial adviser; succeeding Adrian Noel A. Abat; wife, Lariza Jison Enarle Mojico. Counselors — Joaquin Tayo Montero, 44, BJMP jail officer; wife, Maja Madonna Villalobos Amolong Montero. Marno Chavez Santander, 50, self-employed; wife, Honey Bee Abalo Villegas Santander.

CODY WYOMING STAKE: (May 16, 2021) President — Andrew Frank Jacobsen, 45, Gunwerk LLC controller; succeeding Christian A. Davidson; wife, Jamie Kaye Lynn Jacobsen. Counselors — Dalin Wayne Winters, 39, Feels Like Home LLC and Winters Land and Livestock LLC owner; wife, Hannah Sue Irvine Winters. Craig James Edwards, 40, Billings Clinic physician assistant; wife, Kandace Dawn Wright Edwards.

COLUMBUS OHIO NORTH STAKE: (May 16, 2021) President — Gary Charles Mangelson, 57, Wasserstrom chief financial officer and executive vice president; succeeding Richard G. Welch; wife, Susan Wilde Mangelson. Counselors — Matthew Scott Hunter, 59, Ohio State University senior lecturer; wife, Susan Marie Gavos Hunter. Tad Dwight Rhodes, 45, National Registry of EMTs director of information technology; wife, Erica Michelle Bland Rhodes.

CONCEPCIÓN CHILE CHIGUAYANTE STAKE: (May 30, 2021) President — Aldo Andres Jorquera Silva, 47, Limpieza Verde Spa south zone sales manager; succeeding Marcelo A. Roco Sepulveda; wife, Freya Rossiter de Jorquera Fuentes. Counselors — Belarmino Esteban Sepulveda Madariaga, 55, retired Chilean Navy member; wife, Mariela Alejandra de Sepulveda Acuña. Carlos Andres Contreras Schifferli, 32, Indepro IP head of technical office; wife, Camila Andrea Soto Saez.

DEL MAR CALIFORNIA STAKE: (May 16, 2021) President — Marc Truman Morley, 50, Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo P.C. member; succeeding David C. Clark; wife, Ann Elizabeth Higginbotham Morley. Counselors — Deon Lamar Travers, 49, Versik 3E senior account executive and team lead; wife, Kari Suzanne Pergrossi Travers. John Frederick Ek, 46, GenMark Diagnostics chief financial officer; wife, Terri-Dawn Weston Ek.

EL DORADO CALIFORNIA STAKE: (May 23, 2021) President — Troy Allen Bair, 45, Cosumnes Fire Department deputy fire chief; succeeding Spencer L. Weston; wife, Darce Michelle Thompson Bair. Counselors — Markham Dean Tuttle, 56, Weston & Tuttle LLP managing partner; wife, Melissa Cherie Tampson Tuttle. Jonathan Maurice Bliss, 46, self-employed; wife, Kiersten Lee Tice Bliss.

FAIRFIELD CALIFORNIA STAKE: (May 23, 2021) President — Mark Stanford LeCheminant, 60, Diversey director of sales; succeeding James A. Edman; wife, Tamarah Jane Lee LeCheminant. Counselors — Mark James Warner, 57, self-employed; wife, Kristin Jenkins Warner. Eric Adrian Perez, 44, dentist; wife, Sara Beth Herrmann Perez.

MERTHYR TYDFIL WALES STAKE: (May 23, 2021) President — Simon James Hayes, 34, Frontiers Media SA global compensation and benefits partner; succeeding Ian M. Govier; wife, Jodi Louise Drew Hayes. Counselors — Mark Stuart Webb, 57, Powyhs County Council teaching assistant, and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service on-call firefighter; wife, Jane Maria Farrant Webb. Karl Robert Wilcox, 42, Ashmole & Co/KR Wilcox Lyd partner; wife, Amy Louise Miles Wilcox.

MÉXICO CITY CUAUTEPEC STAKE: (May 16, 2021) President — Alberto Mendoza Reyes, 53, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints HR business person; succeeding Eloy A. Ruiz Velazquez; wife, Margarita de Mendoza Alfaro. Counselors — Alfredo De Roa Perez, 42, Servicio Pan Americano de Proteccion SA de CV fleet maintenance coordinator; wife, Viviana De Roa Chavez. Jose Modesto Tristan Badillo, 56, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints facilities manager; wife, Ana Alicia de Tristan Sandoval.

MONTALBAN PHILIPPINES STAKE: (May 16, 2021) President — Christopherson Bulquiren Domingo, 39, PRU Life UK branch manager; succeeding David C. Barata; wife, Susan Norio Angeles Domingo. Counselors — Dean Nolasco Bermudez, 42, Mentors Philippines Microfinance Foundation Inc. CEO and executive director; wife, Imelda Marcelo Manahan Bermudez. Ariel Maglay Gisala, 56, Oriental Consultants Philippines deputy project manager and Ariel Gisala Architects principal architect; wife, Hope Sagaral Ricaña Gisala.

NUKU’ALOFA TONGA HA’AKAME STAKE: (April 18, 2021) President — Sitenili Mafoa, 41, Federal Pacific Finance deputy manager; succeeding ‘Etuate T. Toutai; wife, Mele Pohiva Fa’oliu Mafoa. Counselors — Sione Kafatolu Ha’angana, 47, business owner; wife, Sisilia Popua Latu Ha’angana. Samiuela Tupou, 43, Tonga Power Ltd. meter reader; wife, Palolo M ‘Eteaki Tupou.

REXBURG IDAHO MARRIED STUDENT 1ST STAKE: (May 16, 2021) President — Chad Michael Park, 50, Zions Bank senior vice president of treasury management; succeeding Bradley E. Bailey; wife, Elda Vasquez Park. Counselors — Boyd J Peterson, 62, Wright Law Offices attorney; wife, Laurie Kaye Walker Peterson. Michael John Long, 64, Electrolux Major Appliances district manager; wife, Janet Andersen Long.

RIVERDALE UTAH STAKE: (May 23, 2021) President — Matthew Christian Jensen, 52, The Boyer Co. partner; succeeding David C. DeYoung; wife, Heather Carrigan Jensen. Counselors — Scott Marvin Smith, 50, Premier Cleaning Services president and owner; wife, Karlinda Swain Smith. Michael Douglas Woodbury, 45, Seminaries and Institutes seminary instructor and principal; wife, Cindy Linn Thornock Woodbury.

SAN MIGUELITO PANAMÁ STAKE: (May 16, 2021) President — Davis Edwin Cueto Gonzalez, 37, China State Construction Engineer Corp. information technology engineer; succeeding Cecilio Gutiérrez Cerrud; wife, Andrea Lizzette Prieto Lopez. Counselors — Tomas Alexis Iguala Gomez, 47, Sicarelle Holding Inc. accountant and auditor; wife, Raisa Jaen de Iguala Herrera. Jesus Salvador Alvarez Smith, 38, Quickshipping country manager; wife, Michelle Jeanine Perez de Alvarez.

SAN SALVADOR EL SALVADOR LOS HEROES STAKE: (May 23, 2021) President — German Antonio Alvarado Hernandez, 37, support specialist; succeeding Benjamin J. Markland; wife, Alejandra Guadalupe del Rosario Anaya de Alvarado. Counselors — Christopher Ryan Tidwell, 41, Kamay Group president; wife, Danielle April Higbee Tidwell. Franklin Roberto Guevara Vasquez, 31, Focus Services regional director of ITO services; wife, Gabriela Monserrat Ruiz de Guevara.

SANTIAGO CHILE HUELÉN STAKE: (May 9, 2021) President — Guillermo Cristian Sommermeyer Gonzalez, 59, construction company head of works; succeeding Victor H. Suazo; wife, Ivonne Rossana De Sommermeyer Oyarzún. Counselors — Josue Alexis Naranjo Amestica, 29, construction supervisor; wife, Maria Alejandra Pamela Segura Salas. Cristian Martin Tomaduz Anguita, 43, Cascadia Scientific Inc. sales director Latin America, Empresas Rudder CEO and founder, and Appgate Inc. channel director Latin America; wife, Marta Andrea Betancur Silva.

SÃO PAULO BRAZIL TABOÃO STAKE: (May 23, 2021) President — Alexander Vieira Bueno, 48, Brasilprev employee; succeeding Sergio Dias; wife, Michela dos Santos Alves Bueno. Counselors — Valter Augusto Margoni Jr., 44, Seminaries and Institutes coordinator; wife, Alessandra Pinheiro Margoni. Henrique Augusto Azevedo de Sousa, 40, physician; wife Gabriela Marques Azevedo de Sousa.

TACLOBAN PHILIPPINES STAKE: (May 30, 2021) President — Jhumer Cajife Operio, 39, Operio Realty real estate broker; succeeding Pedro Bimbo B. Tan; wife, Jean Lim-It Calidayan Operio. Counselors — Frederick Thong Cabe, 42, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints facilities manager; wife, Kharla Sasing Porpor Cabe. David Dagaño Mendros, 43, Build and Design private contractor; wife, Analiza Dangco Baldecañas Mendros.

TAGUIG PHILIPPINES STAKE: (June 6, 2021) President — Demetrio Policarpio Agudo III, 49, Road Link Solutions Inc. assistant general manager; wife, Ronelle Solis Dapilo Agudo. Counselors — Modesto Casagan Lacambra Jr., 45, Rodriguez & Lacambra Law Offices partner and lawyer; wife, Lalaine Idepcion Hidalgo Lacambra. Ariel Alvaran Macabenta, 45, BF Corp. safety manager; wife, Rhea Faderanga Macabenta.