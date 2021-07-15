Learn about these new temple leaders called to serve in Cote d’Ivoire

The following new temple president and matron have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service when the temple is dedicated.

Rex Jay Allen and Nancy Ann Newey Allen Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Rex Jay Allen, 66, Wasatch Mountain Ward, Midway Utah West Stake, called as president of the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple. President Allen’s wife, Nancy Ann Newey Allen will serve as temple matron. President Allen has served as president of the Ghana Missionary Training Center, president of the Switzerland Geneva Mission, senior couple missionary in Lebanon, and as a volunteer director for the Church’s Perpetual Education Fund and Self-Reliance Services. A former business owner, he was born in Salt Lake City to Wallace Fred and Alice Louise Simmonds Allen.

Sister Allen has served as companion of the president of the Ghana MTC and the Switzerland Geneva Mission as well as a Primary general advisory council member, stake Primary president and senior couple missionary. She was born in Ogden, Utah, to Robert L. and Kathleen G. Newey.