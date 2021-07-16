Read about these new mission leaders called to serve in Washington

The following new mission president and companion have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service on August 1.

Phillip Welch and Anita Welch Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Phillip Welch, 63, and Anita Welch, four children, Rose Springs Ward, Erda Utah Stake: Washington Yakima Mission, succeeding President Tom K. Jackman and Sister Margi C. Jackman. Brother Welch is a ward mission leader and a former stake presidency counselor, temple ordinance worker, bishop, ward Young Men president, seminary teacher and missionary in the California Fresno Mission. He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Jacob Keith Welch and Claire Joan Carter Welch.

Sister Welch is an assistant ward missionary and a former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor, Primary teacher, temple ordinance worker and seminary teacher. She was born in Sierra Madre, California, to Joel Ray Bryan and Ruth LaVon Droubay Bryan.