New mission leaders called to serve in Bolivia

The following new mission president and companion have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service later this month.

Patricia Ximena Quezada and Marco A. Quezada Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Marco A. Quezada, 55, and Patricia Ximena Quezada, five children, Charcas Ward, Santa Cruz Bolivia Paraíso Stake: Bolivia Cochabamba Mission, succeeding President José Batalla and Sister Valeria Batalla. Brother Quezada is a stake president and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president, seminary teacher and missionary in the Bolivia Cochabamba Mission. He was born in La Paz, Bolivia, to Victor Quezada Gonsalez and Ruth Espinoza de Quezada.



Sister Quezada is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and former ward Young Women president, Sunday School teacher, seminary teacher and missionary in the Bolivia La Paz Mission. She was born in Oruro, Bolivia, to Felix Camacho Sotelo and Maria Teresa de Camacho Fernandez.