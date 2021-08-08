Learn about these 37 new stake presidencies

ACCRA GHANA KASOA STAKE: (May 9, 2021) President — Daniel Allotey, 38, Nautech Services Limited freelance seismic exploration specialist, Source-Link Company Ghana Limited president and CEO of Africa West and South Areas, and Allwuni Investments president and CEO; succeeding Samuel Annan-Simons; wife, Emma Memuna Mbawuni Allotey. Counselors — Joseph Susu, 54, building contractor; wife, Gifty Abusaki Ofoe Susu. Bernard Ghunney, 33, Rocka Foods Limited senior sales operations manager; wife, Alice Owusuaa Sarpong Ghunney.

BARCELONA SPAIN STAKE: (May 9, 2021) President — Ryan Parker Newell, 30, Jobandtalent product manager; succeeding Ricard March; wife, Hannah Kay Savage Newell. Counselors — Lleïr Esteves-García Mochi, 31, G+D associate software engineer; wife, Diosana Lilibeth Rivera Vallecillo. Nicolás Bernardo Anguiano Rodríguez, 35, freelance copywriter and marketing strategy; wife, Georgina Paola Grigoriu Campbell.

CARIGARA PHILIPPINES STAKE: (June 13, 2021) President — Richard Villamor Loreño, 42, proprietor; succeeding Benjamin Cinco; wife, Veronica Salvacion Morales Loreño. Counselors — Rolando Amil Vidal Jr., 32, self-employed; wife, Chastine Marie Leonor Cabuquing Vidal. Leysam Piangco Oñate, 41, former Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs secretary; wife, Mylyn Near Picao Oñate.

CHAPECÓ BRAZIL STAKE: (June 20, 2021) President — Joelsio Rufato, 47, Nativa Productos Agrícolas LTDA partner and owner; succeeding Clóvis Gauer de Oliveira; wife, Lucimara Aparecida Da Motta Rufato. Counselors — Arlen Santos Souza, 41, post office employee; wife, Ana Paula Cerqueira Santos Souza. Lucio Thiago Triunfo Bolles, 38, Jnk Industrial Equipment mechanical design engineer; wife, Vanessa Menezes Bolles.

CONTAGEM BRAZIL STAKE: (June 6, 2021) President — Lélio Francisco Teixeira Puggina, 53, Puggina Pianos owner; succeeding Joimar Leal de Sena; wife, Clarisa Guedes de Athayde Puggina. Counselors — Thiago dos Santos Grangeiro Barbosa, 32, Blojaf Ltda. coordinating engineer; wife, Angelica Malta Vasconcelos de Souza Barbosa. Alexandre Miguel da Silva Teles, 48, Seminaries and Institutes coordinator; wife, Monike de Caldas Teles.

COOS BAY OREGON STAKE: (June 20, 2021) President — David Scott Elmer, 51, First Community Credit Union CEO; succeeding Steven A. Tersigni; wife, Lori Lynette Schneberger Elmer. Counselors — Mark Robert Gillis, 63, Bay Area Hospital anesthesiologist; wife, Deborah Annette Anderson Gillis. Brock William Millet, 42, North Bend Medical Centers physician; wife, Melinda Ann Rice Millet.

FAIRBANKS ALASKA STAKE: (June 13, 2021) President — Jeffrey Dirk May, 45, Alaska Court System magistrate judge and University of Alaska faculty; succeeding J. Ryan Boland; wife, Lora Dawn Fleming May. Counselors — Alan Francis Skinner, 40, State of Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities engineer; wife, Eliza Nell Cook Skinner. Bradley Earl Randall, 44, Monticello Home & Auto Supply and Healy Heights Family Cabins owner and Tri-Valley Fire volunteer fire, fire chief and medic; wife, Kristen Eddington Randall.

FERNANDO DE LA MORA PARAGUAY STAKE: (July 11, 2021) President — Ismael Mella Romeo, 37, Aridos S.A. general manager and director; succeeding Christian E. da Silva Ojeda; wife, Mariela Cecilia Perez Massia. Counselors — David Jesus Riveros Florentin, 43, Heisecke y Cía S.A.C.I. business intelligence; wife, Karen Johana da Silva Ojeda. Jorge Miguel Suarez Catania, 36, commercial executive; wife, Adriana Lourdes Franco Enciso.

GUADALAJARA MÉXICO BUGAMBILIAS STAKE: (May 30, 2021) President — Jesus Raymundo Niño Cardenas, 44, facilities manager; succeeding Heriberto Muñoz; wife, Ana Lina de Niño Barajas. Counselors — Aurelio Guadalupe Rodriguez Luna, 45, Soriana chief of systems; wife, Laura Elena de Rodriguez Martin. Alfonso Gamaliel Aguilar Perez, 45, self-employed managing director; wife, Elizabeth de Aguilar Gradilla.

GUADALAJARA MÉXICO TLAQUEPAQUE STAKE: (June 6, 2021) President — Alejandro Gonzalez Turrado, 38, businessman; succeeding Jorge A. Galvan Gutiérrez; wife, María Del Rosario Gonzalez Davalos. Counselors — Jorge Alberto Espinoza Hermosillo, 43, University of Guadalajara administrator; wife, Rocio Esmeralda de Espinoza Rodriguez. José Roberto Sosa Barragán, 40, IBM business analyst; wife, Beatriz Cardenas Garza.

GUADALAJARA MÉXICO UNIÓN STAKE: (June 13, 2021) President — Gilberto Javier Torres Delgado, 42, Cursos Telefonistas director; succeeding Ricardo Chavez Chico; wife, Nancy Janette Alvarado Bernal. Counselors — Gregorio Jonguitud Oluguin, 53, Mexican Institute of Social Security and Jalisco Institute of Cancerology radiation oncologist; wife, Maby Alejandra de Jonguitud Ceballos. Jorge Alberto Alexander Sánchez Pantoja, 36, Intecnika managing director; wife, Alejandra Ortiz Pineda.

GUAYAQUIL ECUADOR PUERTO LIZA STAKE: (May 30, 2021) President — Fernando Israel Reyes Silva, 38, Servicios Administrativos Varcom C Ltda administrative assistant and accountant; succeeding Mario A. Cabezas Mendoza; wife, Veronica Maribel de Reyes Ramirez. Counselors — Robin Santiago Morán Suárez, 36, Haka Tactical administrator and entrepreneur; wife, Wendy Elízabeth Martínez de Morán. Eduardo Raúl Acosta Guaygua, 45, Importadora Disvasari assistant; wife, Angelica María Washbrum de Acosta.

HEATH TEXAS STAKE: (May 23, 2021) President — Christopher Lynn Ash, 48, Atrium Legal Group partner; succeeding Darwin D. Smith; wife, Ashlea Elaine Reed Ash. Counselors — Bret Admiral Dewey, 57, Builders First Source director; wife, Loralin Chapman Dewey. Joseph Wayne Pauga, 48, Texas Instruments project management; wife, Jennifer Jean Noonan Pauga.

HYRUM UTAH STAKE: (June 20, 2021) President — Shaun L Peck, 55, Peck Hadfield Baxter & Moore LLC partner; succeeding Charles R. Acevedo; wife, Kerry Swan Peck. Counselors — Mark Daniel Stevenson, 42, Cache County School District teacher; wife, Annie Jean Jardine Stevenson. Eric George Andrus, 58, Fiserv senior business consultant; wife, Misty Dawn Parris Andrus.

MACAÉ BRAZIL STAKE: (May 30, 2021) President — Anderson Pessanha de Freitas, 42, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. project, construction and assembly technician; succeeding Wagner Destro; wife, Merilin Candido de Menezes. Counselors — Felipe Moreira dos Santos, 33, Petrobras supervisor; wife, Folvi Lis Nines Farias dos Santos. Adelso Pereira de Deus, 49, self-employed carpenter; wife, Sirleide Gomes Ferreira de Deus.

MANAUS BRAZIL RIO NEGRO STAKE: (May 30, 2021) President — Carlos Marcelo de Oliveira Chaves, 48, Zoe Tecnologia IT director; succeeding Jair Leite Barreto; wife, Maria Alice Holanda Moura Chaves. Counselors — Kiyoshi Miki, 57, Moto Honda da Amazônia Ltda agronomist specialist; wife, Elizabeth Mattos Miki. Rogério Araújo de Sales, 41, Tenaz Construtora facilities manager; wife, Andréia Souza de Sales.

MARIKINA PHILIPPINES STAKE: (May 23, 2021) President — Ofrecio Yuraba Corpuz, 43, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints facilities manager; succeeding Jaime Erwin C. Bernadas; wife, Jean Magalona Llanera Corpuz. Counselors — Rhoel Dugang Samson, 50, Technological Institute of the Philippines faculty member; wife, Jenny Batayola Zapanta Samson. Patrick Bustarde Laconsay, 39, Deped Marikina head teacher; wife, Abigail Nicolas Borilla Laconsay.

MÉXICO CITY INDUSTRIAL STAKE: (June 13, 2021) President — Carlos Alberto Ramirez Obregon, 48, Walmart México ecommerce controller; succeeding Christian Moctezuma Meza; wife, Alma Laura Paniagua Diaz. Counselors — Ivan Enrique Betancourt Silva, 40, CCM México operations manager; wife, Shyorett de Betancourt Lopez. Luis Aaron Martinez Rodriguez, 46, business owner; wife, Veronica de Martinez Perez.

ODESSA FLORIDA STAKE: (June 20, 2021) President — Ryan Glenn Henry, 44, therapist, private practice owner and University of South Florida director of M.S. in marriage and family therapy; succeeding Paul H. Thompson; wife, Laura Carey French Henry. Counselors — Aaron Salvatore Ciccarello, 44, MidFlorida Credit Union branch manager and vice president; wife, Michelle Rae Gully Ciccarello. Brandon Wade Mease, 47, Amgen Inc. senior IT manager; wife, Lindsay Leigh Lambertsen Mease.

OSASCO BRAZIL STAKE: (June 20, 2021) President — Alex de Souza Silva, 42, Sesi-SP/Fiesp social communication analyst; succeeding Adriano Vitor Fernandes; wife, Jôsi de Sousa Nunes Silva. Counselors — Elias Soares da Silva, 55, Fast Shop forklift operator; wife, Vilma de Sousa Silva. Marcus Vinicius Almeida Vilaronga, 45, Banco Citibank SA IT infrastructure analyst; wife, Cristiane Araujo Vilaronga.

PALMYRA NEW YORK STAKE: (May 23, 2021) President — Edmund Siegfried Nabrotzky, 55, Panasonic Corporation director of strategy and University of Rochester adjunct faculty; succeeding Terence L. Robinson; wife, Margaret Claire Richards Nabrotzky. Counselors — Christopher Leif Bjorling, 57, Fidello Inc. president; wife, Heidi Jeppson Bjorling. Robert Reginald Mayo, 59, Rochester Regional Health chief medical officer; wife, Karin Viola Olausson Mayo.

PROVO UTAH EDGEMONT STAKE: (June 6, 2021) President — Kevin Chester King, 61, Intermountain Health provider liaison; succeeding Scott T. Jackson; wife, Amy Marie Thomas King. Counselors — Chad Edward Grunander, 48, Utah County Attorney’s Office criminal division chief; wife, Amy Jo Suman Grunander. Kimball Lael Christianson, 46, Revere Health radiologist; wife, Olivia Paia Palmer Christianson.

SAN MARCOS GUATEMALA STAKE: (June 6, 2021) President — César Dubiel De León López, 46, physiotherapist; succeeding Carlos V. Reyes Lopez; wife, Maria De Lourdes Castañeda López. Counselors — Noeil Antonio Pivaral Gomez, 41, administrator; wife, Belcy Liseth Orozco de Pivaral. Gerardo Antonio Ochoa Muñoz, 33, construction owner; wife, Yesica Patricia Lopez Rodriguez.

RIALTO CALIFORNIA STAKE: (June 13, 2021) President — Todd Arvin Mortensen, 48, Capital Program Management program manager; succeeding Robert L. Chandler; wife, Amy Minette Johnson Mortensen. Counselors — Richard Newman Whitaker, 38, California State University Los Angeles part-time professor and Hearing Science of Rancho Cucamonga audiologist and private practice owner; wife, Angela Graves Whitaker. Nayse Aloe Vaiaoga, 39, City of Corona data scientist; wife, Jade Tausalalalelei Purcell Vaiaoga.

SARATOGA SPRINGS UTAH MOUNT SARATOGA STAKE: (June 13, 2021) President — Joseph Allen Hudson, 44, Magleby Development owner, Masterpiece Trade Services owner, Masterpiece International president and owner, StudioMX principal and owner, TeamWorxs owner and Magleby Construction chief operation officer; succeeding Kenneth T. Gibby; wife, Lindsay Jacobsen Hudson. Counselors — Randy Howard Powell, 47, MetaSource chief financial officer; wife, Shauna Margaret Lifferth Powell. John Derek Thornton Sr., 44, Amgen Inc. senior manager of clinical systems; wife, Lexia Elizabeth Dew Thornton.

SEATTLE WASHINGTON STAKE: (June 6, 2021) President — Caleb John Washington Stowell, 39, Providence vice president of value analytics; succeeding Richard C. Pedersen; wife, Laura Neuenswander Stowell. Counselors — Robert Martin Patricelli, 49, Navia Benefit Solutions vice president of engineering; wife, Lea Lorraine Silk Patricelli. Russell John Woolley, 39, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health hospital administrator and chief operating officer; wife, Carrie Jane Rosevear Woolley.

SURREY BRITISH COLUMBIA STAKE: (June 13, 2021) President — Eden Robin Edward Engen, 56, self-employed discretionary portfolio manager; succeeding M. Travis Wolsey; wife, Tony May Kearl Engen. Counselors — Luis Flavio Ortolano, 50, TuGo Insurance Canada chief information officer; wife, Ana Maria Chrispim Ortolano. John Barlow Roeder, 65, University of British Columbia professor; wife, Kimberly Ann Kay Roeder.

TOCUMEN PANAMÁ STAKE: (June 6, 2021) President — Jose Pablo Gaona Medina, 47, lawyer; succeeding Camilo D. Mena Dominguez; wife, Carmen Amanda Chase Gaona. Counselors — Emiliano Valdes Cedoño, 48, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mechanic; wife, Noris Edith Batista Mendoza De Valdes. Roy Andrés Hernández, 36, La Prensa graphic designer; wife, Darling Ana Calderón Ortega.

TRUJILLO PERÚ CENTRAL STAKE: (May 23, 2021) President — Carlos Javier Rodriguez Saldaña, 40, Trujillo Peru Temple assistant registrar; succeeding William C. Rabanal; wife, Melody Leny Quispe Sanchez de Rodriguez. Counselors — Rene Abel Blas Baca, 52, self-employed; wife, Maria Emperatriz Vidal Rivero de Blas. Diego Renato Palma Caceres, 34, Special Projects Department temple facilities manager; wife, Johana Lourdes Loayza Briones.

UBERLÂNDIA BRAZIL STAKE: (May 2, 2021) President — Raul Vitor Gabriel Lopes, 37, Uberlândia City Council lawyer; succeeding Epaminondas Vilchez Gonçalves; wife, Taiane de Carvalho Lopes. Counselors — Leonardo Vieira da Silva, 47, Municipal Department of Water and Sewage public servant; wife, Silvana Moisés Oliveira da Silva. Vanderson Pereira de Oliveira, 46, Regional Labor Court labor judge; wife, Marcia de Souza Ribeiro Oliveira.

UYO NIGERIA STAKE: (June 20, 2021) President — Adiel Okon Ntuk, 46, Ad-Connect Africa CEO; succeeding Enefiok Ntem; wife, Gladys Adiel Ogar Ntuk. Counselors — Odoeyen Aniefiok Okon, 45, Akwa Ibom State Civil Service assistant chief technical officer; wife, Ekaete Udoeyen Okon. Bassey Eyibio Bassey, 40, Akwa Ibom State Malaria Vector Surveillance Survey/Vectorlink Nigeria Project entomology technician; wife, Aniefiok Bassey Eyibio.

VALENCIA SPAIN STAKE: (May 23, 2021) President — José Luis Barría Fernández, 33, Roquette credit management analyst; succeeding José F. Vilar; wife, Patricia Belen Leiva Correa. Counselors — Rafael Jose Garcia Lopez, 34, dental clinic oral hygienist; wife, Génisis Carolina Rojas Terán. Javier Martínez Plumé, 52, Universidad de Valencia professor; wife, María Antonia González Colmena.

VALLEDUPAR COLOMBIA STAKE: (May 23, 2021) President — Albeiro Palma Arias, 42, judicial branch clerk; succeeding Campo E. Varon; wife, Gertrudis Maria Alfaro Redondo. Counselors — Frayder Antonio de Angel Aragon, 41, workshop owner; wife, Alexis Leonor Alvarado Maestre. Yuri Javier Sierra Jimenez, 48, vehicle promoter workshop manager; wife, Dalgi Esther Sierra Berbesi.

VERACRUZ MÉXICO MOCAMBO STAKE: (June 6, 2021) President — Rafael Montenegro Castro, 36, Grupo M director and owner, Estaciona_T owner and restaurant legal representative; succeeding Roberto Castañeda Haro; wife, Cristina de Montenegro Soriano. Counselors — Juan Gaytan Lozano, 51, business owner; wife, Lourdes de Gaytan Morales. Juan Carlos Hernandez Lastra, 35, Mecanica Tek SA de CV warehouse manager; wife, Sasha Pamela Maya Martinez.

WESTCHESTER NEW YORK STAKE: (June 13, 2021) President — Todd Allen Mortensen, 42, Covington & Burling LLP associate; succeeding J. Bradley Jefferies; wife, Lorana Whiting Mortensen. Counselors — Claeiber Diaeines Soares de Abreu, 46, JP Morgan Chase executive director; wife, Caroline Benevente de Abreu. Kreg Michael Koford, 46, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center senior vice president of hospital operations; wife, Erica Love Stephan Koford.

WINCHESTER VIRGINIA STAKE: (May 23, 2021) President — Aaron Clark Blight, 51, Caregiving Kinetics CEO and Shenandoah University adjunct professor; succeeding Michael D. Groll; wife, Jessica Marie Bodnar Blight. Counselors — Carter Lee Knapp, 73, Fay Servicing director of professional development; wife, Carolyn Yvonne Smith Knapp. Nathan Max Jensen, 46, Shea Homes national purchasing agent; wife, Ellen Rebecca Day Jensen.

YAMORANSA GHANA STAKE: (April 18, 2021) President — Frederick Antwi Sr., 66, retired accountant; succeeding Frank B. Davies; wife, Victoria Ampong Antwi. Counselors — Richard Yao Hammah, 60, REC Leslie Electricals CEO; wife, Charlotte Dawdah Hammah. Paul Essilfie, 37, Ghana Education Service supervisor instructor; wife, Juliana Efua Awotwe Essilfie.