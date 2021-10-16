New leaders called to preside over Ohio Cincinnati Mission

The following new mission president and companion have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They began their service this month.

Douglas P. McGuire and Kelly E. McGuire Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Douglas P. McGuire, 56, and Kelly E. McGuire, five children, Hockinson Ward, Vancouver Washington North Stake: Ohio Cincinnati Mission, succeeding President D. Eric Ensign and Sister Lisa M. Ensign. Brother and Sister McGuire served as senior missionaries in the England Birmingham Mission. Brother McGuire is a former high councilor, bishop, stake executive secretary, bishopric counselor, stake clerk, branch mission leader, ward executive secretary, Young Men adviser and missionary in the West Virginia Charleston Mission. He was born in Washington, Missouri, to William Don McGuire and Margie Edna McGuire.



Sister McGuire is a former stake Relief Society president, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, branch Primary president and Primary teacher. She was born in Rupert, Idaho, to Garth Geddes Eames and Shirley R Eames.