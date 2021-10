Learn about these 21 recently reorganized stakes around the world

ATHENS GEORGIA STAKE: (Sept. 12, 2021) President — Dexter Ray Joyner, 53, Piedmont Healthcare manager; succeeding Scott K. Johnson; wife, Mary Charlotte Dowdle Joyner. Counselors — Keith Everett Bell, 56, self-employed case manager; wife, Sonya Anissa Zachary Bell. Robert Ryan Howells, 48, Leavitt Partners principal; wife, Alison Jane Axelson Howells.

BUDAPEST HUNGARY STAKE: (Aug. 15, 2021) President — Péter Borsos, 45, Superfly Air Sports Budapest managing director; succeeding Christopher N. Southwick; wife, Kinga Borsosné Klein. Counselors — Károly Csaba Vasváry, 51, NCH Hungary Kft. program manager; wife, Judit Fülöp Vasváry. Olivér Szobonya, 42, dōTERRA Europe market development manager; wife, Etelka Szobonya-Hajnal.

DE LA COSTA URUGUAY STAKE: (Sept. 5, 2021) President — Adolfo Javier Ferrari Raimondi, 50, Banred visa and backoffice dispute resolution technician; succeeding Alejandro A. Queirolo Crisci; wife, Leticia Gissel Ferrari. Counselors — Eulogio Recarte Clavijo, 52, Recarte Maverina & Associates Law Firm legal operator and U.C.M. FALK Mobile Coronary Unit commercial adviser; wife, Monica Alejandra Maverino Gomez. Washington Ulises Rodriguez Marquisio, 52, business owner; wife, Rosa Beatriz Rodriguez.

FORTALEZA BRAZIL EAST STAKE: (Aug. 22, 2021) President — Geraldo Magalhães Pinheiro Neto, 50, accounting assistant; succeeding José O. Herculano Filho; wife, Lucivãnia Basílo Pinheiro. Counselors — Raul Santiago de Souza Moura, 37, restaurant managing partner; wife, Natália Munique Justy Padilha Moura. Francisco Clayton Martins da Silva, 49, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints teaching coordinator; wife, Jeffersone de Fátima Viana Sena Martins.

GRESHAM OREGON STAKE: (Sept. 19, 2021) President — Brian Robert Tracy, 43, Pdx Investment Properties president of commercial real estate; succeeding Richard W. Craft; wife, Kathryn Diane Johnson Tracy. Counselors — Edgardo Antonio Gubelin, 51, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints coordinator; wife, Kristin Lia London Gubelin. Gerald Wayne Hinton, 60, City of Gresham, Oregon, city councilor; wife, Dawn Rene Emmen Hinton.

GUATEMALA CITY FLORIDA STAKE: (Sept. 12, 2021) President — Byron Alberto Perez Castillo, 34, Incoma Coaching international certified coach and professional adviser in human resources; succeeding Daniel A. Rodriguez Sierra; wife, Kingrid Karina Garcia Lopez de Pérez. Counselors — Omar Luis Miranda Archila, 34, Jive Communications SA team manager; wife, Beberly Edith Rivera Juarez de Miranda. Luis Enrique Larromana Ceren, 33, Picturesque Studio owner, Tacaná Restaurante owner and executive chef, and Sarita Restaurants corporate chef; wife, Gabriela Maria Mendizabal de Larromana.

KONA HAWAII STAKE: (Aug. 29, 2021) President — Johnathan William Kalaukiamalu’okohala Poliahu, 38, HMSA system solutions analyst; succeeding Gregory D. Hendrickson; wife, Kalli Kaleilani Auna Poliahu. Counselors — Matthew Stephen DeMille, 40, State Farm Insurance owner and agent; wife, Mele Naomi Kamauu DeMille. Tracy Fred Yost, 52, Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope chief financial officer; wife, Heather Miller Yost.

LA PAZ BOLIVIA ALTO SAN PEDRO STAKE: (May 2, 2021) President — Saulo Alejandro Mogrevejo Cerruto, 35, Nuevatel PCS de Bolivia SA customer management specialist; succeeding Pedro Rada; wife, Rorka Katerine de Mogrovejo Davalos. Counselors — Aaron Eloy Avendaño Alvarado, 39, Samsung field training employee; wife, Andrea Yesenia de Avendaño Espinoza. Steve Santamaria Tapia, 40, employee; wife, Daniela Violeta Toro Salinas.

LAS VEGAS NEVADA EAST STAKE: (Sept. 19, 2021) President — Ryan Richard Bowen, 50, La Paloma Funeral Services owner and manager; succeeding Lee S Timothy; wife, Julie Lynn Johnson Bowen. Counselors — Jeremy Mangum, 44, LBT Radiation Physics Consulting medical physicist; wife, Rachel Jane Haws Mangum. Jarom William Roskelley, 40, Carbon Block Technology HR director; wife, Camille Olaveson Roskelley.

MANAGUA NICARAGUA UNIVERSITARIA STAKE: (Sept. 12, 2021) President — Darvin Marcelo Roa Gutierrez, 41, U.S. Embassy Managua diplomatic security senior guard; succeeding Carlos M. Cruz; wife, Wendy Lilliette Silva de Roa. Counselors — Maudiel Antonio Cruz, 43, Bakertilly outsourcing accountant; wife, Yadira de los Angeles Barea Solano de Cruz. Carlos Eduardo Ortega Vásquez, 26, TNS Consulting and KPMG Nicaragua technology auditor; wife, Paola Danissa Blandino Salinas.

MARIETTA GEORGIA EAST STAKE: (Aug. 22, 2021) President — James Everett Watson, 45, McKesson senior director; succeeding Rodney E. Roberts; wife, Michelle Lynn Dunn Watson. Counselors — David William Schwieger Jr., 48, Rollins Inc. service manager; wife, Lora Christine Olliff Schwieger. Steven Louis Madsen, 45, Wellstar Health System enterprise project manager; wife, Carrie Leigh Danneman Madsen.

MONTPELIER IDAHO SOUTH STAKE: (Sept. 12, 2021) President — Kenneth Ray Petersen, 54, self-employed business owner; succeeding Gary H. Teuscher; wife, Andra Lyn Birch Petersen. Counselors — Robert Edward Alleman, 60, Intermountain GAs Co. service technician; wife, Robyn Cox Alleman. Stewart D Petersen, 61, self-empoyed owner and operator of a hunting and guide service and homebuilder; wife, Chemene Goodwin Petersen.

MORONI UTAH STAKE: (Aug. 29, 2021) President — Kevin Ralph Poulson, 54, Jennmar western region manager; succeeding Gene R. Peckham; wife, Rita Anderson Poulson. Counselors — Jeffrey Wayne Walker, 58, C&J Walker self-employed; wife, Michelle Marsh Walker. Tad William Steadman, 46, Corporation of the President manager; wife, Sara Whitman Steadman.

NORTH OGDEN UTAH STAKE: (Sept. 26, 2021) President — Robert Dan Petersen, 58, Weber School District business administrator; succeeding Clark P. Skeen; wife, Lori Anne Teuscher Petersen. Counselors — Kent Stuart Swenson, 52, America First Credit Union vice president of information systems; wife, Jody Ferrin Swenson. Richard Carl Wurm III, 45, United States Air Force planning chief; wife, Jennifer Joanne Johnson Wurm.

OTHELLO WASHINGTON STAKE: (Aug. 22, 2021) President — Bud Lynn Wilhelm, 44, business owner; succeeding Michael L. Christensen; wife, Melanie Allred Wilhelm. Counselors — Justin Thomas Jenks, 49, Jenks Bros owner and manager; wife, Heather Sedgwick Jenks. Richard Samuel Mollotte, 65, RDO Equipment general manager; wife, Janice Jenkins Mollotte.

PASSO FUNDO BRAZIL STAKE: (Aug. 29, 2021) President — Jeferson Marcolino, 37, Cotrijal commercial consultant and clothing store entrepreneur; succeeding Tiago Piovesan Pimentel; wife, Daniele Saldanha. Counselors — Edimilson Belarmino, 48, dentist; wife, Mara Regina Munz Belarmino. Maiquel de Faria, 44, City Hall of São José do herval RS physiotherapist; wife, Gessiane Hepp de Faria.

PITTSBURGH PENNSYLVANIA STAKE: (Aug. 22, 2021) President — Paul Alexander Custer, 50, Pion, Nerone, Girman, Winslow & Smith P.C. attorney; succeeding Erich B. Peterson; wife, Susan Woffinden Custer. Counselors — Michael Richard Snow, 53, Philips finance project manager; wife, Kristin Rae Burdett Snow. Feang Phetsomphou, 44, Federated Investors Inc. tax accountant; wife, Emily Neff Updegraff Phetsomphou.

RIO DE JANEIRO BRAZIL CAMPO GRANDE STAKE: (Sept. 12, 2021) President — Jadson Geraldo Andrade, 51, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints teaching coordinator; succeeding Marcelo Alexandre Vascurado; wife, Deborath Thereza Caputo Cerillo Andrade. Counselors — Wilson Valle da Silva, 40, temple facilities assistant; wife, Luciana Santos Valle da Silva. Nelson da Silva, 37, High Connect telecommunication supervisor; wife, Daniele Silva da Costa.

SAN DIEGO CALIFORNIA STAKE: (June 20, 2021) President — Neal Joseph Walton, 54, Merrill Lynch financial adviser; succeeding Douglas B. Batson; wife, Tracy Elaine Adams Walton. Counselors — Aaron Duane Roberts, 53, Minca Inc. executive vice president; wife, Kimberly Circuit Roberts. Christopher Pratt Beesley, 44, California deputy attorney general; wife, Mary Burrup Beesley.

SÃO PAULO BRAZIL RAPOSO TAVARES STAKE: (Sept. 12, 2021) President — Paulo Messias de Araujo, 54, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints national welfare and self-reliance manager; succeeding Rodrigo Julio Benete Ribeiro; wife, Renata Carlas Moraes Araujo. Counselors — Roger Tomas Arias, 43, BDNES area secretary; wife, Rosiane Santiago Santos Arias. Marcelo Gayger Amaro, 42, FamilySearch operations manager; wife, Carla Carvalho Gayger Amaro.

TAURANGA NEW ZEALAND STAKE: (Aug. 8, 2021) President — Wiremu Duvalyn Kiriwhata Matthew, 41, Kānuka Wellbeing and Leadership owner; succeeding Alister F. Fitzpatrick; wife, Kristen Lee Manavaongo Taurarii Matthews. Counselors — Murray Douglas McCarthy, 60, Speed NZ warehouse assistant; wife, Robyn Aroha Bing McCarthy. Te Rawhiti Ihakara Arthur, 40, ANZ bank manager; wife, Paula Lee Wikeepa Arthur.