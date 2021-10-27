Learn about the new leaders of these 5 Church historic sites

The following couples have been called by the First Presidency to lead the work in various Church history sites. They will begin their service early next year.

New York and Pennsylvania Historic Sites

Thomas Ellinger Coburn and Ana Maria Coburn Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of La

Thomas Ellinger Coburn and Ana Maria Coburn succeed President Terry Spallino and Sister Linda Spallino. They are the parents of four daughters, and they reside in the Oak Hills Ward, Bountiful Utah Central Stake. Brother Coburn is a temple sealer at the Bountiful Utah Temple and a former Argentina Rosario Mission president, Chile Santiago North Mission presidency counselor, high priests group leader, Gospel Doctrine teacher and missionary in the Colombia Mission. He was born at the Tachikawa Air Force Base, Japan, to Sheila Mary Ellinger Coburn and Welton Woodland Coburn.

Sister Coburn is a former Argentina Rosario Mission president’s companion, Primary general advisory council member, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary president, and missionary in the Colombia Mission. She was born in Santiago, Chile, to Ana Luisa Bozzo and Otto Ricardo Diaz.

Illinois Historic Sites

Sandra Elizabeth Wulfing Dalton and Craig Lee Dalton Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of La

Craig Lee Dalton and Sandra Elizabeth Wulfing Dalton succeed President John Stephen Rizley and Sister Marilyn Rizley. They are the parents of eight children, and they reside in the Hyrum 1st Ward, Hyrum Utah West Stake.

Brother Dalton is a service mission leader and a former missionary in the Barranquilla Colombia Temple, Chile Antofagasta Mission president, area executive secretary, branch president and missionary in the Colombia Bogotá Mission. He was born in Boise, Idaho, to Sharon Christina Brown Dalton and King Thurber Dalton.

Sister Dalton is a service mission leader and a former missionary in the Barranquilla Colombia Temple, Chile Antofagasta Mission president’s companion, assistant area executive secretary, and stake Primary and Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in Fontana, California, to Shirley Elizabeth Knight Wulfing and Richard Frederick Wulfing.

Wyoming Mormon Trails Historic Sites

Dannette Fae Sanders Dana and Kirk H. Dana Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of La

Kirk H. Dana and Dannette Fae Sanders Dana succeed President Kevin Hyde and Sister Janice Hyde. They are the parents of six children, and they reside in the Thayne 2nd Ward, Thayne Wyoming Stake. Brother Dana is a former Star Valley Wyoming Temple presidency counselor, stake president, bishop, public affairs director, elders quorum president and missionary in the Georgia Atlanta Mission. He was born in Afton, Wyoming, to Faye Haderlie Dana and Cecil Howard Dana.

Sister Dana is a former ward Relief Society president, assistant to the matron of the Star Valley Wyoming Temple, public affairs director, institute teacher, Young Women president and cubmaster. She was born in Whitefish, Montana, to Delores Ann Ball Sanders and David Milton Sanders.

Joseph Smith Birthplace

Robert Allen Ewer and Elsa Jean Bowen Ewer Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of La

Robert Allen Ewer and Elsa Jean Bowen Ewer succeed President Grant Durtschi and Sister Elizabeth Durtschi. They are the parents of four children, and they reside in the Canyon Woods Ward, Kaysville Utah Crestwood Stake. Brother Ewer is a former California Riverside Mission president, stake president, bishop, Gospel Doctrine teacher and missionary in the Italy Mission. He was born in Logan, Utah, to Dorothy Olsen Ewer and William H. Ewer Jr.

Sister Ewer is a former California Riverside Mission president’s companion, stake Relief Society president, Gospel Doctrine teacher, Relief Society teacher and docent at the Church History Museum. She was born in Logan, Utah, to Katie June Tolman Bowen and Darold J. Bowen.

Mormon Battalion Historic Site at San Diego

Brent LaMar Top and Wendy Lee Cope Top Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of La

Brent LaMar Top and Wendy Lee Cope Top succeed President Carl Bradford Allen and Sister Dantzelle Allen. They are the parents of four children, and they reside in the Battle Creek 9th Ward, Pleasant Grove Utah East Stake. Brother Top is a sealer in the Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple and a former Illinois Peoria Mission president, stake president, high councilor, bishop and young single adult stake presidency counselor. He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Alta Mary Cleverley Top and Norman Top.

Sister Top is an ordinance worker in the Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple and a former Illinois Peoria Mission president’s companion, ward Relief Society president and ward Primary president. She was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Rhea Heileson Cope and Ralph Palmer Cope Jr.