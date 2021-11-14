Read about these 15 new and reorganized stake presidencies

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Ashaiman Ghana and Tema Ghana stakes. The Ashaiman Ghana Bethlehem Stake, which consists of the Kokompe and New Dawhenya branches and the Afienya, Bethlehem, Dawhenya, Kpone, Lebanon, Michel Camp, Official Town and Zenu New York wards, was created by Elder Larry S. Kacher, General Authority Seventy, and Elder John A. Koranteng, an Area Seventy.

ASHAIMAN GHANA BETHLEHEM STAKE: (July 4, 2021) President — Emmanuel Mills Obboh, 35, Engage Now Africa accountant; wife, Esther Mills Mensah Obboh. Counselors — Nikoi Dsane, 41, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints real estate manager; wife, Adjoa Anoa Amoa-Ampah Dsane. Seth Godwin Nmai Osekre, 60, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints facilities manager; wife, Phyllis Annang Osekre.

A new stake has been created from the Kumasi Ghana Konongo District. The Kumasi Ghana Konongo Stake, which consists of the Akoasi, Juaso, Mpraeso and Nkawkaw 1st branches and the Ahenbronum, Ahyiaem, Domeabra, Freetown, Lowcost, Nkawkaw 2nd and Patriensa Nyaboo wards, was created by Elder Jörg Klebingat, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Daniel Kabason, an Area Seventy.

KUMASI GHANA KONONGO STAKE: (Sept. 26, 2021) President — Paul Oppong, 61, retired; wife, Margaret Denin. Counselors — Kofi Boakye, 53, Rocksure International drill rig maintenance supervisor; wife, Wendy Adutwumwaa Boakye. Jonathan Boateng Amankwah, 38, Nabco coordinator; wife, Comfort Asabea Owusu Amankwah.

A new stake has been created from the Lehi Utah Pheasant Pointe and Lehi Utah Traverse Mountain stakes. The Lehi Utah Canyon Hills Stake, which consists of the Canyon Hills 1st, Canyon Hills 2nd, Canyon Hills 3rd, Traverse Mountain 1st, Traverse Mountain 2nd, Traverse Mountain 3rd, Traverse Mountain 11th and Traverse Mountain 12th wards, was created by Elder Weatherford T. Clayton, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Daniel S. Mehr II, an Area Seventy.

LEHI UTAH CANYON HILLS STAKE: (Sept. 12, 2021) President — Richard Haven McCall, 45, John Hopkins University faculty and Ultradent Products Inc. vice president; wife, Brittany Schneider McCall. Counselors — Gary Lynn Hutchings, 65, self-employed business owner; wife, Donna Joyce Shanklin Hutchings. James Bradford Tate, 48, Explore Media senior vice president; wife, Kelly Nicole Lorscheider Tate.

A new stake has been created from the Kinston North Carolilna and Wilmington North Carolina stakes. The Morehead City North Carolina Stake, which consists of the Camp Lejeune Military Branch and the Harkers Island, Havelock, Jacksonville 2nd, Jacksonville 3rd, Morehead City and New Bern wards, was created by Elder Lynn G. Robbins, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Richard G. Youngblood, an Area Seventy.

MOREHEAD CITY NORTH CAROLINA STAKE: (Sept. 19, 2021) President — David Lewis Heath, 48, TransImpact chief financial officer; wife, Mary Ann Thompson Heath. Counselors — Kevin Matthew Nelson, 45, NC Farm Bureau insurance agent; wife, Emily Marlowe Hancock Nelson. Chad Scott Reese, 44, Heartland Dental dentist; wife, Brynn Henderson Reese.

A new stake has been created from the Port Harcourt Nigeria East and Port Harcourt Nigeria stakes. The Port Harcourt Nigeria Central Stake, which consists of the Elekahia and Rumuomasi branches and the Akpaju, Elelenwo, Mini-Okoro, Rumuogba, Rumuokwurushi 1st, Woji 1st and Woji 2nd wards, was created by Elder Hugo E. Martinez, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Enefiok Ntem, an Area Seventy.

PORT HARCOURT NIGERIA CENTRAL STAKE: (Sept. 5, 2021) President — Alfred Youpele Dumofete, 55, Multiplan Nigeria Ltd. electrician; wife, Mercy Alfred Youpele Sampson Dumofete. Counselors — Joe Emmanuel Unyah, 51, Amazing Environmental Solutions International Ltd. accountant; wife, Impaisinba Braide Akidi Unyah. Ikechukwu Glory Amadi, 45, Shell Petroleum Developments Co. fire safety instructor; wife, Prisca Ugochi Onumah Amadi.

A new stake has been created from the Saratoga Springs Utah South Stake. The Saratoga Springs Utah Lake Mountain Stake, which consists of the Harbor Bay, Hawks Landing 1st, Hawks Landing 2nd, Lake Mountain 1st, Lake Mountain 3rd, Lake Mountain 4th, Pelican Bay and Spinnaker Bay wards, was created by Elder Marcus B. Nash, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Chad R. Wilkinson, an Area Seventy.

SARATOGA SPRINGS UTAH LAKE MOUNTAIN STAKE: (Oct. 10, 2021) President — Nathan Shuler Hite, 44, Altabank loan workout officer; wife, Holly Hamilton Hite. Counselors — Terry Meade Smith, 50, CHG Healthcare director of IT operations; wife, Lisa Richardson Smith. Darrell John Cropper, 39, Utah Community Credit Union mortgage underwriter; wife, Janell Rowley Cropper.

A new stake has been created Kimberly Idaho and Twin Falls Idaho stakes. The Twin Falls Idaho East Stake, which consists of the Eastbrooke, Shoshone Falls, Twin Falls 1st, Twin Falls 7th, Twin Falls 11th, Twin Falls 15th, Twin Falls 19th and Twin Falls YSA 1st wards, was created by Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Kevin J. Hathaway, an Area Seventy.

TWIN FALLS IDAHO EAST STAKE: (Aug. 29, 2021) President — Larry Scott Kloepfer, 45, Kloepfer Inc. vice president; wife, Holly Jean Searle Kloepfer. Counselors — David Bruce Perry, 52, Glanbia Nutritionals senior director of research and development; wife, Tammy Thompson Perry. Daniel Richard Western, 41, DH Western Inc. and DBA Western Connections owner; wife, Hilary Lynn Sutton Western.

A new stake has been created from the Vigan Philippines District. The Vigan Philippines Stake, which consists of the Cabugao, Santo Domingo, Sinait, Vigan 1st and Vigan 2nd wards, was created by Elder Steven R. Bangerter, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Jose G. Manarin, an Area Seventy.

VIGAN PHILIPPINES STAKE: (June 13, 2021) President — Jefferson Pineda Corpuz, 39, Globe Telecom Inc. manager; wife, Marivic Sarueda Mendoza Corpuz. Counselors — Samuel Viernes Siriban, 47, JRS Business Corp. branch manager; wife, Maria Cecilia Moncillo Siriban. Judy Guzman Asuncion, 41, self-employed and RQC General Merchandising field sales supervisor; wife, Cherovi Bumanglag Sotoza Asuncion.

Reorganized stakes

CERRO DE PASCO PERÚ STAKE: (Sept. 19, 2021) President — Wilber Giron Mauricio, 50, Pasco Public Technological Higher Education Institute academic secretary and teacher, and Francisco Bolognesi Integrated Private School teacher; succeeding Marco A. Maravi; wife, Rocio Veronica de Giron Daga. Counselors — Rudith Emerson Atencio Rojas, 42, nurse; wife, Milagros Mitzi de Atencio Valerio. Ernesto Luis Chamorro Vacas, 40, Regional Directorate of Energy Mines and Hydrocarbons of Pasco inspector; wife, Esmeralda Silvana de Chamorro Sanchez.

GRAND JUNCTION COLORADO WEST STAKE: (Oct. 24, 2021) President — Brian Jacob Burton, 46, orthodontist; succeeding Craig H. Stagg; wife, Brenda Orme Burton. Counselors — Aaron Paul Hart, 49, JB Hart Music general manager; wife, Amber Pulsipher Hart. Daniel Michael Harrison, 45, Air Compressor Services owner; wife, April Renae Martin Harrison.

MÉRIDA MÉXICO LAKÍN STAKE: (Sept. 26, 2021) President — Gazelem Cetina Chiu, 42, contractor; succeeding Neftalí Peña; wife, Anahi Lissette de Cetina Rodriguez. Counselors — Cronwell Jesus Hoil Montañez, 61, self-employed; wife, Bettina Patricia de Hoil Caro. Ruben Armando De La Cruz Escalante, 54, businessman; wife, Laura De La Cruz.

MILAN ITALY WEST STAKE: (Oct. 10, 2021) President — Davide Brando, 40, real estate company director; succeeding Mario M. Bertolio; wife, Dalila Pierina Maria Vardeu. Counselors — Juri Rettaroli, 45, freelance CAD designer; wife, Veronica Isabella. Davide Roberto Lotito, 37, DIMA srl commercial director; wife, Valentina Bisi.

MILWAUKEE WISCONSIN NORTH STAKE: (Oct. 24, 2021) President — Christopher Karl Nussbaum, 47, physician; succeeding Kenneth P. Elbert; wife, Kelly Domm Nussbaum. Counselors — Cameron James Woolf, 43, anesthesiologist; wife, Miranda Elizabeth Beames Woolf. Derrick Neff Callister, 41, Kohl’s vice president; wife, Karen D Romesburg Callister.

SUGAR CITY IDAHO STAKE: (Oct. 10, 2021) President — Edwin Gordon Wells III, 47, Madison Memorial Hospital emergency physician and EMS medical director; succeeding Brian W. Kinghorn; wife, Jennifer Lynn Belnap Wells. Counselors — Douglas Howard McBride, 56, Madison Memorial Hospital executive director business development; wife, Donna Furness McBride. Trevin Hillam Ricks, 46, BYU–Idaho tutoring center employee; wife, Stephanie Parker Ricks.

TOLOSA PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Sept. 5, 2021) President — Mario Rodgie Reas Sombilon, 55, Department of Education assistant schools superintendent; succeeding Bryan Michael T. Villegas; wife, Lea Tupaz Agullo Sombilon. Counselors — Marvin Quijano Montimor, 31, JBM Engineers and Supply contractor’s secretary and supervisor; wife, Marjorie San Antonio Montimor. Jayson Ian Tomale Flores, 34, JIF Trading self-employed; wife, Lovelyn Micabalo Darasin Flores.