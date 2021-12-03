Learn about the president and companion of the new Hawaii Laie Mission

The following new mission president and companion have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in January.

Sidney J. Bassett, 56, and Stephanie R. Bassett, four children, Eastlake 2nd Ward, South Jordan Utah Eastlake Stake: Hawaii Laie Mission. Brother Bassett is a ward Young Men specialist and a former stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, high councilor, ward mission leader, stake and ward Young Men president, Young Men adviser and missionary in the Spain Barcelona Mission. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri, to Richard Jay Bassett and Janice Bassett.

Sister Bassett is a ward missionary and a former stake public affairs director, ward Relief Society president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, ward Primary president and seminary teacher. Sister Bassett was born in Houston, Texas, to Alfred Dodge Riggs III and Kathy Lou Riggs.

