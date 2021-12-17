The following new temple president and matron have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They began their service at the beginning of December.

Myeong Sun and Hee Keun Oh Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Oh, Hee Keun, 64, Cheongna Ward, Seoul Korea West Stake, called as president of the Seoul Korea Temple, succeeding President Kim, Chiwon, who died in November. President Oh’s wife, Oh (Choi), Myeong Sun, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Park, Soon-Chu. President Oh is a former Area Seventy, stake president and temple sealer. A retired temple recorder of the Seoul Korea Temple, he was born in Chungcheongbuk-do, South Korea, to Oh, Tae-young and Lee, Muja.

Sister Oh is a former stake Relief Society president, ward Relief Society and Primary president, and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Chungcheongbuk-do, South Korea, to Choi, Jinhyang and Park, Hee-soon.