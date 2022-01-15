The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Wade G. Alleman and Stephanie K. Alleman Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Wade G. Alleman, 45, and Stephanie K. Alleman, six children, Boulder Springs Ward, Kingman Arizona Stake: Paraguay Asunción North Mission, succeeding President Richard L. Millett Jr. and Sister Julie Ann Millett. Brother Alleman is a stake clerk and former bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men presidency counselor and missionary in the Guatemala Guatemala City Central Mission. He was born in Fort Ord, California, to Kurt Glenn Alleman and Marie Beth Alleman.

Sister Alleman is a ward Young Women presidency counselor and former ward Young Women president, Sunday School teacher and Primary teacher. She was born in Boise, Idaho, to Clyde Joseph Weber and Ursula Lotte Weber.

Rosa I. Tovar de Alvarez and V. Manuel Alvarez Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

V. Manuel Alvarez, 54, and Rosa I. Tovar de Alvarez, two children, Kukulcán Ward, Cancún México Kabáh Stake: México Culiacán Mission, succeeding president Victor Esparza Villasana and Sister Angelina Ramon de Esparza. Brother Alvarez is a mission presidency counselor and former stake president, stake executive secretary, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward mission leader, ward temple and family history consultant, and missionary in the México Mazatlán Mission. He was born in Tampico, México, to Manuel de Jesus Alvarez Gonzalez and Inocencia de Alvarez Ordoñez.

Sister Alvarez is a Relief Society teacher and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, seminary teacher and missionary in the México Veracruz Mission. She was born in Madero, México, to Heriberto Tovar Avalos and Maria Concepcion de Tovar Caro.

Blair H. Burton and Vicky L. Burton Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Blair H. Burton, 60, and Vicky L. Burton, five children, Tallahassee 6th Ward, Tallahassee Florida Stake: California Bakersfield Mission, succeeding President Jonathan G. Sandberg and Sister Sharon Jannelli Sandberg. Brother Burton is a stake public affairs specialist and mission presidency counselor and former stake president, stake executive secretary, high councilor, stake mission presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, 11-year-old Scout leader and missionary in the Perú Arequipa Mission. He was born in Laramie, Wyoming, to Ralph Peterson Burton and Luella Beth Burton.

Sister Burton is a ward Young Women president and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor and seminary teacher. She was born in Valdosta, Georgia, to William Paul Nicholson and Dorothy Ann Nicholson.

Lenin Cerón and Cristina Hernández de Cerón Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Lenin Cerón, 41, and Cristina Hernández de Cerón, two children, Playas Ward, Tijuana México Stake: México México City Chalco Mission, succeeding President Michael C. Rush and Sister Debbie Rush. Brother Cerón is a bishop and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishopric counselor, ward clerk, elders quorum president, seminary teacher, institute teacher and missionary in the México Hermosillo Mission. He was born in Pachuca, México, to Saturnino Cerón López and Lourdes Nuñez Ortíz.

Sister Cerón is a Primary teacher and Sunday School teacher and former patriarch scribe, ward missionary, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, temple and family history consultant, and seminary teacher. She was born in Pachuca, México, to Samuel Hernández Madrid and María del Socorro Funes Rojo.

David A. Chase and Rachelle R. Chase Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David A. Chase, 50, and Rachelle R. Chase, five children, Highland 23rd Ward, Highland Utah West Stake: Illinois Chicago Mission, succeeding President Steven D. Shumway and Sister Heidi O. Shumway. Brother Chase is an elders quorum instructor and former bishop, high councilor, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Georgia Macon Mission. He was born in Logan, Utah, to Richard Lyle Chase and Jean Ruth Chase.

Sister Chase is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and former ward Young Women presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Gospel Doctrine teacher and Relief Society teacher. She was born in Salt Lake City to Elder Ronald A. Rasband and Sister Melanie T. Rasband.

Joseph E. Johnson and JoEllen Dalton Johnson Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Joseph E. Johnson, 60, and JoEllen Dalton Johnson, six children, Satellite Hills Ward, Sparks Nevada East Stake: Michigan Detroit Mission, succeeding President Howard N. Sorensen and Sister Lisa Sorensen. Brother Johnson is a temple ordinance worker and former mission presidency counselor, stake president, high councilor, stake mission president, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward mission leader, ward Young Men president, seminary teacher, ward choir director and missionary in the Switzerland Zurich Mission. He was born in Reno, Nevada, and is the son of Donald Eugene Johnson and Esther Amy Stevens.

Sister Johnson is a Primary worker, JustServe specialist and temple ordinance worker, and former stake Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Gospel Doctrine teacher, Sunday School teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Harbor City, California, to Leonard Franklynn Dalton and Davida Payne.

Mitchell C. McClellan and Mary Lou McClellan Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mitchell C. McClellan, 60, and Mary Lou McClellan, five children, Foothills Ward, Las Vegas Nevada Redrock Stake: Honduras San Pedro Sula West Mission, succeeding President Gustavo A. Cristales and Sister Videlmina Cristales. Brother McClellan is a stake president and former high councilor, bishop, elders quorum president, ward mission leader, ward Young Men president and missionary in the California Fresno Mission. He was born in Portland, Oregon, to Richard Allen McClellan and Nance Marie Stephens.

Sister McClellan is a seminary teacher and former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor and ward Young Women camp director. She was born in Salt Lake City to Gaylen Snow Young Jr. and Beverly Bushman McCune.

Timothy D. Morris and Cindy S. Morris Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Timothy D. Morris, 56, and Cindy S. Morris, three children, Grand Lakes Ward, Katy Texas Stake: Italy Rome Mission, succeeding President Donald E. Smith and Sister Rebecca Smith. Brother Morris is a stake president and former high councilor, bishop, elders quorum president, ward mission leader, ward Young Men presidency counselor and missionary in the Italy Catania Mission. He was born in Bryan, Texas, to David Gordon Morris and Carole Campbell Morris.

Sister Morris is an institute teacher and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor and Gospel Doctrine teacher. She was born in Salt Lake City to John Leon Sorenson and Patricia Campbell Sorenson.

Bruce T. Nielsen and Keri P. Nielsen Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bruce T. Nielsen, 59, and Keri P. Nielsen, three children, Grapevine 1st Ward, Colleyville Texas Stake: Nevada Las Vegas West Mission, succeeding President Curtis D. Reese and Sister Diane Reese. Brother Nielsen is a seminary teacher and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, high priests group leader, ward mission leader, ward Young Men president, stake executive secretary, ward clerk and missionary in the Honduras Tegucigalpa/Belize Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Bennett Frandsen Nielsen and Mona Rae Nielsen.

Sister Nielsen is a temple ordinance worker and seminary teacher and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary teacher and Gospel Doctrine teacher. She was born in Phoenix, Arizona, to Harold Burke Peterson and Brookie Cardon Peterson.

Stephen F. Notarte and Catherine G. Notarte Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Stephen F. Notarte, 46, and Catherine G. Notarte, two children, Makati 1st Ward, Makati Philippines Stake: Philippines Cagayan de Oro Mission, succeeding President Rogelio D. Montemayor Jr. and Sister Leah Montemayor. Brother Notarte is a stake presidency counselor and former high councilor, stake Young Men president, stake Young Men presidency counselor, bishop, branch president, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward mission leader and missionary in the Philippines Davao Mission. He was born in Quezon City, Philippines, to Benjamin Manzano Notarte and Laurinita Fetalvero Figueros Notarte.

Sister Notarte is a Relief Society teacher and former stake Relief Society president, stake temple and family history consultant, stake and ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Relief Society adviser, Relief Society teacher, seminary teacher and institute teacher. She was born in Makati, Philippines, to Romeo Anne Garcia and Norma Ricafort Matriano Garcia.

Liliana Garcia de Olguin and Roberto Alejandro Olguin Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Roberto Alejandro Olguin, 50, and Liliana Garcia de Olguin, three children, Lomas Ward, Guadalajara México Lomas Stake: México Mérida Mission, succeeding President Maurice D. Jones and Sister Patrice Jones. Brother Olguin is a stake president and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, high priests group leader, Primary teacher and missionary in the México Chihuahua Mission. He was born in Mexicali, México, to Roberto Olguin Ortega and Blanca Margarita Negrete Vda. de Olguin.

Sister Olguin is a ward Relief Society service coordinator and former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and Sunday School teacher. Sister Olguin was born in México City, México, to Ernesto García Morales and Inés Quintana de Garcia.

Michael R. Phelps and Amy Phelps Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Michael R. Phelps, 45, and Amy Phelps, four children, Woodbridge 1st Ward, Irvine California Stake: Arizona Tempe Mission, succeeding President Mark B. Goaslind and Sister Sherrie K. Goaslind. Brother Phelps is a stake presidency counselor and former bishop, ward Young Men president, Scoutmaster, seminary teacher and missionary in the Argentina Bahia Blanca Mission. He was born in Newport Beach, California, to Lyle Arden Phelps and Carol Ann Phelps.

Sister Phelps is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Personal Progress adviser and missionary in the Pennsylvania Pittsburgh Mission. She was born in San Diego, California, to Barry Alan Kerstiens and Cecilia Yvonne Kerstiens.

Victor Spitale and Miriam Spitale Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Victor Spitale, 57, and Miriam Spitale, six children, Parque Capital Ward, Córdoba Argentina West Stake: Bolivia Santa Cruz Mission, succeeding President Scott M. Stanford and Sister Marcia A. Stanford. Brother Spitale is a former stake presidency counselor, stake Young Men president, bishop and branch president. He was born in Córdoba, Argentina, to Lorenzo Spitale and Maria Betega.

Sister Spitale is a Sunday School teacher and former stake Young Women president, stake Primary presidency counselor, seminary supervisor, ward Young Women president, ward Young Women presidency counselor and Relief Society teacher. She was born in Córdoba, Argentina, to Roberto Jose Echegaray and Elsa Magdalena Velez.

Nathan M. Tanner and Angela M. Tanner Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Nathan M. Tanner, 46, and Angela M. Tanner, nine children, Edgemont 11th Ward, Provo Utah Edgemont South Stake: Brazil Fortaleza East Mission, succeeding President J. Scott Nixon and Sister Shiree Parker Nixon. Brother Tanner is a high councilor and former stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, Scoutmaster, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Brazil Belo Horizonte Mission. He was born in Boise, Idaho, to Michael Holmes Tanner and Carleen Tanner.

Sister Tanner is a ward Young Women president and former ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Sunday School teacher, Cub Scout leader and missionary in the Massachusetts Boston Mission. Sister Tanner was born in Ogden, Utah, to Lloyd Hawkes and Donna Jeanette Prisbrey Hawkes.

Clint Walker and Janette Walker Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clint Walker, 62, and Janette Walker, five children, Cape May Branch, Cherry Hill New Jersey Stake: Botswana/Namibia Mission, succeeding President Jeffrey J. Anderson and Sister Susan G. Anderson. Brother and Sister Walker previously served as senior missionaries in the Marshall Islands/Kiribati Mission. Brother Walker is an elders quorum presidency counselor and former high councilor, branch president, branch presidency counselor, elders quorum president, branch Young Men president, seminary teacher and missionary in the Scotland Edinburgh Mission. He was born in Cape May Courthouse, New Jersey, to Glenn Walker and Helga Henriette Walker.

Sister Walker is a branch Relief Society president and former stake Relief Society president, branch Young Women president, branch Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, seminary teacher and branch missionary. Sister Walker was born in Lafayette, Indiana to Robert Carr Stones and Frances Merel Stones.

Kris H. Wright and Rochelle Wright Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kris H. Wright, 56, and Rochelle Wright, five children, Idaho Falls 13th Ward, Idaho Falls North Stake: México Pachuca Mission, succeeding President Armando Maldonado and Sister Graciela Flores de Maldonado. Brother Wright is a service mission leader and former stake presidency counselor, stake Young Men president, bishop, ward mission leader, ward Young Men president, Scoutmaster and missionary in the México Monterrey Mission. He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Sheryl Warren Wright and Jolene Wright.

Sister Wright is a service mission leader and former ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, Young Women adviser and Primary music leader. She was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Russell Wayne Hansen and Lucilla Hansen.