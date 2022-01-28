The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Jorge Alvarado, 47, and Araceli Garcia de Alvarado, one child, Ojo de Agua Ward, México City Tecamac Stake: Guatemala Cobán Mission, succeeding President Benjamin Poóu and Sister Hilda Poóu. Brother Alvarado is an area assistant auditor and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Sunday School president, bishop, branch president, high priests group leader, elders quorum president, ward mission leader and missionary in the México Tijuana Mission. He was born in Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, México, to Daniel Alvarado and Marisela Antonio.

Sister Alvarado is a stake Relief Society presidency counselor and former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, seminary teacher and missionary in the México Tijuana Mission. She was born in México City, México, to Luis Garcia Pantoja and Yolanda de Garcia Delgado.

Paul B. Anderson, 62, and Karen R. Anderson, five children, Highland 13th Ward, Highland Utah Stake: México Cancún Mission, succeeding President Israel Marin and Sister Linda Marin. Brother Anderson is an MTC branch president and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, stake executive secretary, stake Young Men presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Costa Rica San José Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Joseph Andrew Anderson Jr. and Gwen Elsie Anderson.

Sister Anderson is an MTC branch missionary and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher and ward activity committee chairman. She was born in Lewiston, Idaho, to Kenneth Ray Barker and Jacqueline Lucile Barker.

Todd E. Becker, 56, and Amber E. Becker, five children, Greenfield 4th Ward, Chandler Arizona East Stake: Idaho Idaho Falls Mission, succeeding President Matthew S. Hurley and Sister Shannon R. Hurley. Brother Becker is a stake presidency counselor and former high counselor, stake Sunday School presidency counselor, stake Young Men presidency secretary, bishop and bishopric counselor. He was born in Great Bend, Kansas, to Ronald Gene Becker and Maureen O’Brien Rickard.

Sister Becker is a Relief Society assistant service coordinator and former ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher and Scout committee chairman. She was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Ronald Leonard Essley and Jessie Shumway Essley.

Ermelindo Casinillo, 59, and Annabelle Q. Casinillo, six children, General Santos 5th Ward, General Santos Philippines Stake: Philippines Cebu East Mission, succeeding President Keith B. Monroe and Sister Beverly W. Monroe. Brother Casinillo is a mission presidency counselor and former stake presidency counselor, stake Young Men president, stake Sunday School president, bishop, branch president, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president, ward missionary, seminary teacher and missionary in the Philippines Baguio Mission. He was born in Buenavista, Agusan Del Norte, Philippines, to Roque Miranda Velarde and Consolacion Rante Casinillo.

Sister Casinillo is a stake family history consultant and ward missionary and former stake Young Women president, stake Primary president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, Primary teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Quezon City, Philippines, to Dionisio Calix Quiliza Sr. and Luzviminda Garcia Lanuza Quiliza.

Jeff Edwards, 60, and Kathy Edwards, four children, Manila 6th Ward, Pleasant Grove Utah Manila Stake: New Mexico Albuquerque Mission, succeeding President N. Edwin Weathersby and Sister Cheryl A. Weathersby. Brother Edwards is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, scoutmaster and missionary in the Costa Rica San José Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Charles Bernard Edwards and Dixie Ann Gehring Edwards.

Sister Edwards is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and former stake Primary president, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and Gospel Doctrine teacher. She was born in Sioux City, Iowa, to Larry William Goedde and Barbara Jean Cofield.

David Falabella Sánchez, 38, and Sucely Rodas de Falabella, four children, Arrazola Ward, Guatemala City Don Justo Stake: Perú Lima West Mission, succeeding President Andrés Villegas Hurtado and Sister Sandra Escobar de Villegas. Brother Falabella is an Area Seventy executive secretary and former stake president, bishop, ward Young Men president, ward executive secretary, seminary teacher and missionary in the Washington DC South Mission. He was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala, to Elder Enrique Rienzi Falabella Arellano and Blanca Lidia Sánchez Guerra de Falabella.

Sister Falabella is a YSA Sunday School teacher and former YSA adviser, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary teacher, Primary music leader and ward choir director. She was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala, to Douglas Bernardo Rodas Gil and Elsye Ninet López Castillo de Rodas.

Douglas E. Grant, 65, and Mary Ann Grant, six children, Indian Hills Ward, Salt Lake Monument Park Stake: México México City West Mission, succeeding President W. David Blake and Sister Dodie Blake. Brother Grant is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Sunday School president, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Perú Lima South Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Walter Eldredge Grant Jr. and Beryl Amelia Grant.

Sister Grant is a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Activity Days leader and nursery leader. She was born in Berkeley, California, to Richard Bitner Wirthlin and Jeralie Mae Wirthlin.

Paul S. Hansen, 54, and Nancy Hansen, six children, Sandy River Ward, Mount Hood Oregon Stake: Philippines Naga Mission, succeeding President G. Kenneth Lee and Sister Angie A. Lee. Brother Hansen is a temple ordinance worker and former stake presidency counselor, high priests group leader, high councilor, bishop, stake mission president, seminary teacher, institute teacher and missionary in the Canada Toronto Mission. He was born in Portland, Oregon, to M Keith Hansen and Carol Siddoway Hansen.

Sister Hansen is a seminary supervisor and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Gospel Doctrine teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Boise, Idaho, to Richard Karl Nelson Sr. and Rena Loaine Nelson.

Raymond L. Henderson, 47, and Sara Henderson, six children, Crescent 18th Ward, Sandy Utah Crescent Stake: Washington Seattle Mission, succeeding President Larry K. Beardall and Sister Laurie Beardall. Brother Henderson is a ward mission leader and former stake president, high councilor, stake Young Men president, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, assistant scoutmaster and missionary in the Minnesota Minneapolis Mission. He was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, to John Odis Henderson and Carolyn Marie Henderson.

Sister Henderson is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and former ward Young Women president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Primary teacher and ward enrichment leader. She was born in Houston, Texas, to Evrett Wade Benton and Cheryl Benton.

Jay T. Jorgensen, 50, and Melissa M. Jorgensen, two daughters, Foothill Ward, Provo Utah Edgemont North Stake: Chile Concepción South Mission, succeeding President H. Marcelo Cardús and Sister Claudia Jaquelina Cardús. Brother Jorgensen is a bishop and former military district high councilor, district temple coordinator, temple ordinance worker, area For the Strength of Youth session director, stake executive secretary, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, Primary teacher and missionary in the Texas Corpus Christi Mission. He was born in Roosevelt, Utah, to John Dawson Jorgensen and Edith Louise Jorgensen.

Sister Jorgensen is a Primary music leader and former district Relief Society president, area For the Strength of Youth session director, stake Young Women presidency counselor, stake Primary presidency counselor, stake seminary supervisor, branch Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, institute teacher, seminary teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Russia St. Petersburg Mission. She was born in Reno, Nevada, to Thomas Edwin Myers and Marilou Dyreng Myers.

Nadmid B. Namgur, 45, and Mayumi Y. Namgur, two children, Eastlake 2nd Ward, South Jordan Utah Eastlake Stake: Mongolia Ulaanbaatar Mission, succeeding President A. David Hansen and Sister Chimeddulam Hansen. Brother Namgur is a former stake executive secretary, high councilor, ward executive secretary, Sunday School teacher, ward Young Men presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president and missionary in the California San Diego Mission. He was born in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, to Tsendbaatar Seesreg Namgur and Oyun Paralkha.

Sister Namgur is a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary teacher, Sunday School teacher, nursery leader and missionary in the Japan Tokyo South Mission. She was born in Amagasaki, Hyogo, Japan, to Takanobu Yamanaka and Shizuko Watanabe.

Mathias N. Niambe, 40, and Clemence Niambe, three children, Concorde Ward, Abobo Cote d’Ivoire West Stake: Nigeria Lagos Mission, succeeding President Emmanuel O. Udoh and Sister Tina Elizabeth Udoh. Brother Niambe is a former stake presidency counselor, bishop, elders quorum president, elders quorum secretary, ward mission leader, ward Sunday School president, seminary teacher and temple ordinance worker. He was born in Ahounienfoutou, Côte d’Ivoire, to Koffi Niambe and Amani Marie Kissie.

Sister Niambe is a ward Relief Society president and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Primary teacher, ward missionary and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Abobo, Côte d’Ivoire, to Bi Balo Touvoly and Marie Sahoua Daly.

Marc Probst, 63, and Roxanne Probst, five children, Cottonwood 5th Ward, Salt Lake Cottonwood Stake: Guatemala Antigua Mission, succeeding President Timothy L. Barney and Sister Paula A. Barney. Brother Probst is a bishop and former bishopric counselor, ward clerk, elders quorum president, ward mission leader, ward Young Men president, Gospel Doctrine teacher and missionary in the Colombia Bogotá Mission. He was born in Torrance, California, to Gerald Graham Probst and Betty Ann Forbes Probst.

Sister Probst is a Primary activities leader and former ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Relief Society teacher, ward Relief Society meeting coordinator and missionary in the Puerto Rico San Juan and Dominican Republic Santo Domingo missions. She was born in Caliente, Nevada, to Grover Swallow and Emily Brookie Condie Swallow.

John Quereto, 54, and Corey Quereto, seven children, Danville 2nd Ward, Danville California Stake: Washington Kennewick Mission, succeeding President Edward R. Rasmussen and Sister Carolyn Rasmussen. Brother Quereto is a stake presidency counselor and former high councilor, bishop, ward Young Men president, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Oregon Portland Mission. He was born in Pasadena, California, to John Kamealoha Quereto and Marjorie Spencer.

Sister Quereto is a stake Young Women camp director and former stake Primary president, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, Primary music leader and ward missionary. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Parkinson Scott and Mary Scott.

Darrin M. Skousen, 51, and Sandi M. Skousen, four children, Brandon Ward, Brandon Florida Stake: Czech/Slovak Mission, succeeding President Jacob G. Gehring and Sister Tina M. Gehring. Brother Skousen is an elders quorum president and former high councilor, district Young Men president, bishop, branch president, bishopric counselor, branch presidency counselor, ward executive secretary, ward Young Men president, Young Men adviser, ward mission leader and missionary in the Portugal Porto and Czechoslovakia Prague missions. He was born in Flagstaff, Arizona, to Lavar Daniel Skousen and Jeannine Skousen.

Sister Skousen is a Primary music leader and former stake single adult representative, stake missionary, district Young Women presidency counselor, district Primary presidency counselor, stake public affairs director, stake employment specialist, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Primary teacher, seminary teacher, Primary music leader, Relief Society meeting coordinator and missionary in the Arizona Tempe Mission. She was born in Waimea, Hawaii, to Juan Magaoay and Marjorie Misako Magaoay.

Paul J. Thomas, 48, and Nadene F. Thomas, four children, Kawana Waters Ward, Sunshine Coast Australia Stake: Australia Melbourne Mission, succeeding President Michael J Houghton and Sister Tamara Houghton. Brother Thomas is an assistant area auditor and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake mission president, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward executive secretary, elders quorum presidency counselor, Gospel Doctrine teacher and missionary in the Australia Adelaide Mission. He was born in Glenelg, Australia, to Graham John Thomas and Winifred June Thomas.

Sister Thomas is a ward Young Women presidency counselor and former ward Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Relief Society teacher and Primary teacher. She was born in Brisbane, Australia, to Glen Andrew Fyfe Rea and Jill Ann Rea.