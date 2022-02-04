The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Ike Ake and Justina Ike-Ake Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ike Ake, 51, and Justina Ike-Ake, five children, Omoku Ward, Port Harcourt Nigeria Choba Stake: Nigeria Owerri Mission, succeeding President Ntiedo M. Silas and Sister Gladys E. Silas. Brother Ake is a temple ordinance worker and former stake president, high councilor, branch president, Sunday School teacher, institute teacher, and seminary teacher. He was born in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, to Johnson Ogbulawkwo Ake and Eunice Ajumoke Onwusah.

Sister Ake is a temple ordinance worker and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor and branch Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Omoku, Nigeria, to Clinton Ajie and Rita Ndubueze Ajie.

Peter Bushi and Kamalakshi Bushi Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Peter Bushi, 42, and Kamalakshi Bushi, three children, Madinaguda 1st Ward, Hyderabad India Stake: India Bengaluru Mission, succeeding President Ted A. Thomas and Sister Karen K. Thomas. Brother Bushi is a former stake presidency counselor, mission presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, branch president, elders quorum president and missionary in the India Bengaluru Mission. He was born in Rajahmundry, India, to Vincent Paul Bushi and Mary Agnes Bushi.

Sister Bushi is a Primary teacher, seminary teacher and institute teacher, and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, branch Young Women president and missionary in the India Bengaluru Mission. She was born in Hyderabad, India, to Bajee Rao Dondapati and Sarojini Dondapati.

Scott P. Card and Natalie W. Card Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Scott P. Card, 58, and Natalie W. Card, four children, Mapleton 15th Ward, Mapleton Utah North Stake: Brazil Piracicaba Mission, succeeding President Bruno V. Barros and Sister Luciene M.A. Barros. Brother Card is a Young Men adviser and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, Gospel Doctrine teacher and missionary in the Brazil São Paulo North Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Lincoln John Card and Mada Jilene Peterson Card.

Sister Card is a stake Primary presidency counselor and temple organist and former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher and Primary pianist. She was born in Salt Lake City to Jeril Brent Wilson and Suzanne De Langie Wilson.

Joel B. Chibota and Rose K. Chibota Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Joel B. Chibota, 56, and Rose K. Chibota, one child, Highland 1st Ward, South Jordan Utah Highland Stake: Alabama Birmingham Mission, succeeding President Chad W Allred and Sister Melanie Allred. Brother Chibota is a high councilor and former elders quorum presidency counselor, Primary teacher, stake music adviser, bishopric counselor, district president and missionary in the England London South Mission. He was born in Mt Darwin, Zimbabwe, to Makosa Chibota and Junior Murambiza.

Sister Chibota is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and former district Young Women president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, seminary teacher and area secretary. She was born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, to Wellington Daniel Gondwe and Rosebell NyaKabango Mwakasungula Gondwe.

James Gilwell Fantone and Cynthia Fantone Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

James Gilwell Fantone, 49, and Cynthia Fantone, four children, Mandaue 1st Ward, Mandaue Philippines Stake: Philippines Antipolo Mission, succeeding President Mark R. Alder and Sister Beki B. Alder. Brother Fantone is a high councilor and stake and ward Sunday School president, and former stake presidency counselor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, bishop, institute teacher and missionary in the Philippines Cagayan de Oro Mission. He was born in Manila, Philippines, to Jose Velasco Fantone and Angelita de Leon Fantone.

Sister Fantone is a former stake Relief Society president, stake Young Women presidency counselor, stake public affairs director, ward Primary president, Relief Society teacher, Sunday School teacher and single adult adviser. She was born in Manila, Philippines, to Cesario Ernesto Miguel Uy and Alejandra Caderao Caseres.

Brian D. Gill and Dawn Anne Gill Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brian D. Gill, 61, and Dawn Anne Gill, five children, Oak Hills 9th Ward, Provo Utah Oak Hills Stake: Canada Vancouver Mission, succeeding president G. Blake Wahlen and Sister Jana Lee Wahlen. Brother Gill is a stake presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and former bishop, high councilor and missionary in the Japan Nagoya Mission. He was born in New York City to Lawrence D. Gill and Mary Clark Gill.

Sister Gill is a temple ordinance worker and former stake single adult adviser, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, seminary teacher, institute teacher, and Missionary Training Center service missionary. She was born in Laramie, Wyoming, to Gerald Christian Hayes and Karen Sleight Hayes.

David Hansen and Diane Hansen Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David Hansen, 57, and Diane Hansen, six children, Orangecrest Ward, Riverside California Stake: Wisconsin Milwaukee Mission, succeeding President Sean B. Murphy and Sister A. Joanne Murphy. Brother Hansen is a former mission presidency counselor, stake president, bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Missouri Independence Mission. He was born in Mineral Wells, Texas, to Darwin Clyde Hansen and Clara Genae Erickson Hansen.

Sister Hansen is a former ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Young Women adviser, seminary teacher and missionary in the Dominican Republic Santo Domingo Misson. She was born in Salt Lake City to Kenneth Royal Hinkson and Norma Hinkson.

David P. Hiatt and Maria B. Hiatt Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David P. Hiatt, 58, and Maria B. Hiatt, four children, Mount Airy Ward, Winston-Salem North Carolina Stake: Perú Trujillo North Mission, succeeding President Edgar Hinostroza Cordova and Sister Rocio Trujillo de Hinostroza. Brother Hiatt is an elders quorum president and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, scoutmaster and missionary in the California Oakland and Venezuela Caracas missions. He was born in Mount Airy, North Carolina, to Vernon Talmage Hiatt and Norma Jean Hiatt.

Sister Hiatt is a ward Relief Society president and ward choir accompanist and former ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and ward Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Norman Leonard Bacon and LuAnn Montgomery Bacon Clawson.

Douglas D. Holmes and Erin T. Holmes Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Douglas D. Holmes, 60, and Erin T. Holmes, six children, Farmington 2nd Ward, Farmington Utah South Stake: Utah Salt Lake City Headquarters Mission, succeeding President Steven K. Randall and Sister Kathy Randall. Brother and Sister Holmes are former Michigan Detroit Mission leaders. Brother Holmes is a former general Young Men presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor, bishop, ward Young Men president, ward mission leader and Gospel Doctrine teacher. He was born in Salt Lake City to Dee W Holmes and Melba Howell Holmes.

Sister Holmes is a Primary teacher and former ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward enrichment leader and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Vista, California, to Ben Parker Toone and Becky Deane Toone.

Richard Kaufusi and Ofa P. Kaufusi Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Richard Kaufusi, 55, and Ofa P. Kaufusi, five children, Cannon 3rd Ward, Salt Lake Cannon Stake: Tonga Nuku’alofa Mission, succeeding President Hakeai V. Piutau and Sister Seini Piutau. Brother Kaufusi is a bishop and former mission presidency counselor, region welfare chairman, stake president, stake Young Men president, high councilor, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, employment specialist,and missionary in the New Zealand Auckland and Tonga Nuku-‘alofa missions. He was born in Fua’amotu, Tonga, to Petelo Filitonga Kaufusi and ‘Eveline Tukuafu Kaufusi.

Sister Kaufusi is a ward Primary presidency counselor and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Young Women presidency counselor, stake Primary secretary, stake historian, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, Relief Society teacher, Sunday School teacher and Primary music leader. She was born in Kahuku, Hawaii, to Brice John Reeves and Mele Lea’aetoa Reeves.

Juan Carlos Medina and Alba Medina Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Juan Carlos Medina, 55, and Alba Medina, three children, Lake Jackson Ward, Bay City Texas Stake: Colombia Barranquilla Mission, succeeding President M. Jeffrey Lemmon and Sister Nan J. Lemmon. Brother Medina is a Sunday School teacher and former stake mission president, bishop, branch president, bishopric counselor, seminary teacher and missionary in the Colombia Cali Mission. He was born in Bucaramanga, Colombia, to Jose Medina and Marina Maldonado.

Sister Medina is a stake Relief Society president and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and seminary teacher. She was born in Bucaramanga, Colombia, to Luis Valencia Forero and Mariela Baron.

Roman Nabatnikov and Elena Nabatnikova Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Roman Nabatnikov, 53, and Elena Nabatnikova, four children, Zelenogradsky Ward, Moscow Russia Stake: Russia Yekaterinburg Mission, succeeding President Maksim Byrdin and Sister Ol’ga Byrdina. Brother Nabatnikov is a bishop and former mission presidency counselor and district presidency counselor. He was born in Zelenograd, Russia, to Aleksandr Grigor’evich Nabatnikov and Luedmila Nabatnikova.

Sister Nabatnikova is a branch Sunday School teacher and former branch Young Women president, branch Primary president, Gospel Doctrine teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Moscow, Russia, to Vitaliĭ Romanovich Kushnarëv and Konkordiya Konstantinovna Ionova.

Elizabeth Plumb and Walter Plumb IV Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Walter Plumb IV, 47, and Elizabeth Plumb, five children, Crestview Ward, Salt Lake Monument Park Stake: Perú Limatambo Mission, succeeding President Daryl S. Glazier and Sister Amy Glazier. Brother Plumb is a bishop and former mission presidency counselor, high councilor, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Texas Dallas Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Walter Jenkins Plumb III and Peggy Sonntag Plumb.

Sister Plumb is a Young Women adviser and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Primary teacher and Cubmaster. She was born in Salt Lake City to Don Mack Corbett and Linda Lee Brown Corbett.

Paulo Ribolla and Patricia Ribolla Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Paulo Ribolla, 42, and Patricia Ribolla, three children, Jardim Satélite Ward, São José dos Campos Brazil South Stake: Brazil Belém Mission, succeeding President Mozart B. Soares and Sister Roxana Soares. Brother Ribolla is a high councilor and former bishopric counselor, stake executive secretary, bishop, ward Young Men president, elders quorum president and missionary in the Brazil Belém Mission. He was born in São Paulo, Brazil, to Waldemar Ribolla Filho and Maria Salete de Assis Ribolla.

Sister Ribolla is a stake temple and family history consultant and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward temple and family history consultant, and seminary teacher. She was born in São Paulo, Brazil, to Ivaldo Rodrigues Correia and Ilza Maria de Almeida Rodrigues.

Adan Suárez and Claudia Suárez Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Adan Suárez, 41, and Claudia Suárez, three children, Reducto Ward, San Lorenzo Paraguay Stake: Ecuador Guayaquil West Mission, succeeding President Craig S. Olson and Sister Kris Olson. Brother Suárez is a temple ordinance worker and former stake president, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president and missionary in the Chile Santiago East Mission. He was born in Antequera, Paraguay, to Feliciano Pelagio Suarez and Teodula Suarez.

Sister Suárez is a temple ordinance worker and seminary teacher and former ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor and Primary teacher. She was born in Asuncion, Paraguay, to Benicio Gonzalez Riquelme and Milca Isabel Gonzalez.

K. Roy Tunnicliffe and Vanessa Tunnicliffe Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

K. Roy Tunnicliffe, 53, and Vanessa Tunnicliffe, three children, York 2nd Ward, York England Stake: England Manchester Mission, succeeding President Peter M. Johnson and Sister Stephanie Johnson. Brother and Sister Tunnicliffe are former For the Strength of Youth session directors. Brother Tunnicliffe is an Area Seventy and former stake president, high councilor, stake Young Men president, high priests group leader, bishop, bishopric counselor, Sunday School teacher, institute teacher and missionary in the England Leeds Mission. He was born in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, United Kingdom, to Kenneth Tunnicliffe and Christina Tunnicliffe.

Sister Tunnicliffe is a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Sunday School teacher, Gospel Doctrine teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Sunderland, Durham, United Kingdom, to Ashley Albert Hill and Eileen Hill.