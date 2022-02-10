The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September.

Florciele P. Cabrito and Edison M. Cabrito Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Edison Metra Cabrito and Florciele Alcantara Puzon Cabrito, Burnham 2nd Ward, Baguio Philippines Stake, called as president and matron of the Manila Philippines Temple, succeeding President Victorino A. Babida and Sister Flocerfida M. Babida. President Cabrito is a senior service missionary coordinator and a former Area Seventy, Philippines Naga Mission president, stake president, bishop and high councilor. A retired facilities manager in the Baguio Philippines FM Group, he was born in Santa Cruz, Zambales, Philippines, to Victorio de Leon Cabrito and Aurea Ebuen Metra Cabrito.

Sister Cabrito is a senior service missionary coordinator and a former mission president companion and ward Primary president. She was born in Baguio City, Benguet, Philippines, to Hermenegildo de los Santos Puzon and Juliana Dumaguing Alcantara Puzon.

Ryan M. Kunz and Ranae Kunz Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ryan Merle Kunz and Ranae Hathaway Kunz, Victor 1st Ward, Driggs Idaho Stake, called as president and matron of the Rexburg Idaho Temple, succeeding President Max L. Checketts and Sister Donna H. Checketts. President Kunz is a Primary activities leader and temple sealer and a former stake president, bishopric counselor, Spanish branch president and high councilor. A retired Spanish teacher, he was born in Driggs, Idaho, to Merle Drake Grand Kunz and Maurine Kunz.

Sister Kunz is a Primary activities leader and ward organist and pianist, and is a former stake and ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Driggs, Idaho, to Phillip Newton Hathaway and Rose Bernice Powell.

Dominique Maurice Lucas and Josiane Marie-Louise Lucas Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dominique Maurice Lucas and Josiane Marie-Louise Le Gallo Lucas, Quimper Branch, Rennes France Stake, called as president and matron of the Paris France Temple, succeeding President Pierre Bize and Sister Brigitte Bize. President Lucas is a Paris France Temple presidency counselor and a former stake president, bishop and branch president. He was born in Carnac, France.

Sister Lucas is an assistant to the Paris France Temple matron and a former ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary president. She was born in Berné, France.

Terry Metcalf and Rod Metcalf Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Rodney Dean Metcalf and Terry Louise Potter Metcalf, Knik-Fairview Ward, Wasilla Alaska Stake, called as president and matron of the Anchorage Alaska Temple, succeeding President James L. McCarrey III and Sister Barbara McCarrey. President Metcalf is a temple sealer and a former stake president, bishop and high councilor. A retired owner of Metcalf Homes and Real Estate, he was born in Challis, Idaho, to Dale Robert Metcalf and Melva Eliza Metcalf.

Sister Metcalf is a temple ordinance worker and a former stake Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Weldon Lyle Potter and Lenora Jane Potter.

Adesina J. Olukanni and Folashade Olukanni Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Adesina J. Olukanni and Folashade Olukanni, Ikeja Ward, Lagos Nigeria Ikeja Stake, called as president and matron of the Aba Nigeria Temple, succeeding President David W. Eka and Sister Ekaete Eka. President Olukanni is a high councilor and ward temple and family history leader, and a former Area Seventy, mission presidency counselor, stake president and district president. A retired director of Church public affairs, he was born in Ilesha, Nigeria, to Sadare Emmanuel Olukanni and Monisola Grace Aluko.

Sister Olukanni is a stake Relief Society president and a former ward Relief Society president and ward Young Women president. She was born in Offa, Nigeria, to Oladele Julius John and Ajaguna Adekunbi Comfort.

S. Eric Ottesen and Elizabeth D. Ottesen Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sterling Eric Ottesen and Elizabeth Anne Doughty Ottesen, Fourteenth Ward, Salt Lake Stake, called as president and matron of the Copenhagen Denmark Temple, succeeding President Hans Hjarup Andersen and Sister Lis Dan Andersen. President Ottesen is a Sunday School teacher and a former Area Seventy executive secretary, Russia Rostov-na-Donu Mission and Russia Samara Mission president, stake presidency counselor, bishop and high councilor. A retired general counsel for Excel Trust Inc., he was born in Los Angeles, California, to Sterling E. Ottesen and Carol Jean Ottesen.

Sister Ottesen is a Relief Society president and a former mission president’s companion and ward Young Women president. She was born in Santa Monica, California, to William Herbert Doughty and Carolyn Powers Doughty.

Kelly E Thompson and Kirsten Thompson Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kelly E Thompson and Kirsten Allen Thompson, Jacksonville Ward, Central Point Oregon Stake, called as president and matron of the Medford Oregon Temple, succeeding President C. Stacey Berg and Sister Patricia Berg. President Thompson is a Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker, and a former stake president, bishop, high councilor and elders quorum president. A franchise owner of Jiffy Lube, he was born in Logan, Utah, to Eldon Thompson and Marlene Falslev Peterson.

Sister Thompson is an institute supervisor and a former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president and ward Primary president. She was born in Malad, Idaho, to Verlin Marshall Allen and Verna Little Allen.

Alla Ivanovna Vysnevska and Borys Evgen’evich Vyshnevskyi Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Borys Evgen’evich Vyshnevskyi and Alla Ivanovna Savitskaya Vishnevskaia, Kharkivskyi Ward, Kyiv Ukraine Stake, called as president and matron of the Kyiv Ukraine Temple, succeeding President Scott L. Roti and Sister Sonja K. Roti. President Vyshnevskyi is a patriarch and temple sealer and a former stake presidency counselor, bishop and high councilor. A retired engineer, he was born in Glukhov, Sumy Region, Ukraine, to Evgeniy Nikolaevich Vishnevskiy and Mariya Mitrofanovna Krivorot’ko.

Sister Vysnevska is a Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker and a former stake, district and ward Relief Society president. She was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, to Ivan Stepanovich Savitskiy and Zinaida Alekseevna Zinevich.