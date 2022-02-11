The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Odilon Asevedo and Cristina Asevedo Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Odilon Asevedo, 52, and Cristina Asevedo, two children, Castanheira Ward, Belém Brazil Cabanagem Stake: Brazil Londrina Mission, succeeding President Brad McKinnon and Sister Sherry McKinnon. Brother Asevedo is a stake presidency counselor and former high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, assistant high priests group leader and elders quorum president. He was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to Antonio Asevedo and Maria Da Penha Asevedo.

Sister Asevedo is a stake Relief Society president and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society and Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, seminary teacher, ward organist and missionary in the Brazil Manaus Mission. She was born in São Paulo, Brazil, to Expedicto José Saraiva and Ignez Zanfra Saraiva.

JayDee Barr and Machelle Barr Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

JayDee Barr, 60, and Machelle Barr, four children, Hyde Park 8th Ward, Hyde Park Utah Stake: Kansas Wichita Mission, succeeding President Verne M. Ernst and Sister Shawny Ernst. Brother Barr is a bishop and former bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president, high counselor, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Ronald Albert Barr and Georgia Ann Barr.



Sister Barr is a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women and Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Activity Days leader and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Logan, Utah, to Garth Ross Anderson and Portia Zan Thurston Anderson.

David V. Clare and Jayne Clare Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David V. Clare, 61, and Jayne Clare, eight children, Salem 6th Ward, Salem Utah Woodland Hills Stake: England Leeds Mission, succeeding President M. Kirk Green and Sister Sally Thomas Green. Brother Clare is a Sunday School teacher and former stake president, bishop, stake executive secretary, high councilor, stake mission president, bishop, ward Young Men president, missionary preparation teacher, Scoutmaster and missionary in the Ohio Cleveland Mission. He was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Fred Leon Clare and Patricia Clare.

Sister Clare is a Primary activities leader and former ward Primary president, ward Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Relief Society teacher and Primary teacher. She was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Gale J Brimhall and Alycesun Dee Shepherd Brimhall.

Heather Clarke and Todd P. Clarke Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Todd P. Clarke, 52, and Heather Clarke, four children, Lakeview Ward, Omaha Nebraska Millard Stake: Washington DC North Mission, succeeding President Reid L. Neilson and Sister Shelly A. Neilson. Brother Clarke is a ward Sunday School presidency counselor and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Japan Okayama Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Warren Patrick Clarke and Lana Hansen Clarke.

Sister Clarke is a Relief Society teacher and former ward Relief Society and Young Women president, ward Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor, Primary teacher and Primary music leader. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Edward Grant Jacob and Jill Cory Jacob.

Jennifer C. Fitzgerald and Steven H. Fitzgerald Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Steven H. Fitzgerald, 55, and Jennifer C. Fitzgerald, five children, Timpview 7th Ward, Orem Utah Timpview Stake: Texas San Antonio Mission, succeeding President Jason J. Tveten and Sister Stephanie L. Tveten. Brother Fitzgerald is a stake presidency counselor and former high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward mission leader, ward Young Men presidency counselor, Young Men adviser, Cubmaster, Gospel Doctrine teacher and missionary in the México Hermosillo Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Clement Gary Fitzgerald and Garna Holbrook Fitzgerald.



Sister Fitzgerald is a ward Young Women presidency counselor and former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women assistant camp director, Relief Society teacher, Sunday School teacher, Gospel Doctrine teacher, Cub Scout leader and nursery leader. She was raised in Mountain View, California, by Roger Gray Cranmer and Catherine Peterson Cranmer.

Stephanie Forsberg and Keith Forsberg Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Keith Forsberg, 50, and Stephanie Forsberg, five children, Copperwood Ward, Glendale Arizona Stake: Panamá Panamá City Mission, succeeding President Gary B. Garrett and Sister Jana L. Garrett. Brother Forsberg is a high councilor and stake Young Men president and former stake president, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president and missionary in the Spain Barcelona Mission. He was born in Plattsburgh, New York, to Franklin Curtis Forsberg and Diana S Forsberg.

Sister Forsberg is a stake Relief Society presidency counselor and former ward Relief Society president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, Cubmaster and missionary in the Spain Málaga Mission. She was born in Phoenix, Arizona, to William Hayes Blewster and Barbara Jo Blewster.

Flint D Hollingsworth and Kathryn Hollingsworth Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Flint D Hollingsworth, 45, and Kathryn Hollingsworth, five children, Brigham City 12th Ward, Brigham City Utah Stake: Uruguay Montevideo West Mission, succeeding President Keith M. Dunford and Sister Lori B. Dunford. Brother Hollingsworth is a stake presidency counselor and former high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president and missionary in the Uruguay Montevideo Mission. He was born in Brigham City, Utah, to Brent H Hollingsworth and Clixie H Hollingsworth.

Sister Hollingsworth is a ward Relief Society president and former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher and missionary in the Portugal Lisbon North Mission. She was born in Logan, Utah, to Larry S. Olsen and Dorothy Jane Olsen.

Megan Kendall and John A. Kendall Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

John A. Kendall, 54, and Megan Kendall, two children, McKay Ward, Temple View New Zealand Stake: Marshall Islands/Kiribati Mission, succeeding President Boyd S Foster and Sister Laurie Foster. Brother Kendall is an institute teacher and Young Men adviser and former stake president, high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Australia Brisbane Mission. He was born in Porirua, New Zealand, to Errol John Kendall and Rei Kotahi Kendall.

Sister Kendall is an institute teacher and Relief Society teacher and former ward Relief Society and Primary president, ward Young Women and Primary presidency counselor, Primary music leader and nursery leader. She was born in Turangi, New Zealand, to David Edward Coromandel and Fay Ataarahiora Coromandel.

Pedro X. Larreal and Sariah Larreal Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Pedro X. Larreal, 45, and Sariah Larreal, three children, Veterans Park Ward, Lehi Utah Stake: Texas McAllen Mission, succeeding President Jared R. Ocampo and Sister Jessica Galindo de Ocampo. Brother Larreal is a high councilor and stake Sunday School president and former Area Seventy, stake president, stake presidency counselor, stake executive secretary, bishop and missionary in the Caracas Venezuela Mission. He was born in Valencia, Venezuela, to Duilio Antonio Larreal Romero and Haidee Maria Noguera De Larreal.

Sister Larreal is a nursery leader and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women and Primary president, ward Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor, and Activity Days leader. She was born in Maracaibo, Venezuela, to Omar Argenis Alvarez Mosquera and Nexa Marina de Alvarez Campos.

R. Wade Litchfield and London L. Litchfield Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

R. Wade Litchfield, 59, and London L. Litchfield, three children, Jupiter 1st Ward, Stuart Florida Stake: Cote d’Ivoire Abidjan West Mission, succeeding President Daniel W. Lewis and Sister Betty Jo Lewis. Brother Litchfield is a mission presidency counselor and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, coordinating council assistant public affairs director, high councilor, elders quorum president, ward mission leader and missionary in the Switzerland Geneva Mission. He was born in Pincher Creek, Alberta, Canada, to Rulon Litchfield and Arlene Litchfield.

Sister Litchfield is a stake Relief Society president and former stake Young Women president, stake Young Women camp director, coordinating council assistant public affairs director, Gospel Doctrine teacher, ward Young Women president, and ward Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Stephen Harmon Cutler and Carol Ann Cutler.

Rulon S. McKay and Martha W. McKay Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Rulon S. McKay, 59, and Martha W. McKay, five children, Covington Ward, Slidell Louisiana Stake: Guatemala Retalhuleu Mission, succeeding President Frank B. Parker and Sister Linda Parker. Brother McKay is a former mission presidency counselor, service mission leader, mission financial secretary, stake presidency counselor, stake and ward Young Men president, bishop and missionary in the Argentina Bahia Blanca Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Barrie Gunn McKay and Elaine Stirland McKay.

Sister McKay is a former service mission leader, mission secretary, temple ordinance worker, coordinating council communications director, stake communications director, stake and ward Young Women president, and ward Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Tacoma, Washington, to Amos Luther Wright and Gloria Hanson Wright.

Dan Oakes and Shannon Oakes Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dan Oakes, 54, and Shannon Oakes, five children, Pecan Creek 3rd Ward, Queen Creek Arizona East Stake: Washington Everett Mission, succeeding President Aley K. Auna Jr. and Sister Danelle L. Y. Auna. Brother Oakes is a stake president and former high councilor, stake and ward Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, Scoutmaster, Primary teacher, Gospel Doctrine teacher and missionary in the South Carolina Columbia Mission. He was born in Smithville, Missouri, to Donald Eugene Oakes and Mildred Lee Oakes.

Sister Oakes is a stake Young Women presidency counselor and former stake and ward Young Women camp director, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society and Young Women secretary, Primary teacher and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Albany, Oregon, to Wilfred Louis Adams and Veda Ruth Adams.

Sandino Roman and Lupita Villanueva de Roman Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sandino Roman, 48, and Lupita Villanueva de Roman, four children, Lerma Ward, Lerma México Stake: Ecuador Quito North Mission, succeeding President Jorge Antonio Chacón and Sister Moraima J. Chacón. Elder Roman is an Area Seventy and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop and missionary in the México Torreón Mission. He was born in Iguala, México, to Prometeo Roman Salgado and Lidia Corral Rocha.

Sister Roman is a Primary teacher and former ward Relief Society president, Sunday School teacher, seminary teacher and institute teacher. She was born in Minatitlán, México, to Roberto Villanueva Carranza and Guadalupe Rojas Luna.

Elder Ciro Schmeil and Alessandra Schmeil Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Ciro Schmeil, 50, and Alessandra Schmeil, two children, Killian Ward, Miami Florida South Stake: Florida Orlando Mission, succeeding President Darren Ashcraft and Sister Leticia Ashcraft. Elder Schmeil is a General Authority Seventy and former Area Seventy, stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, branch president, elders quorum president and missionary in the Utah Ogden Mission. He was born in Ponta Grossa, Brazil, to Albino Bruno Schmeil and Erica Schmeil.

Sister Schmeil is a seminary teacher and former stake Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, ward Primary pianist and ward pianist. She was born in São Paulo, Brazil, to Waldir Louza and Doraci Fernandes Machado Louza.

Adam West and Heather West Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Adam West, 50, and Heather West, four children, Weaver Lake Ward, Anoka Minnesota Stake: Russia Moscow Mission, succeeding President Mikel J. Anderson and Sister Amy Anderson. Brother West is a mission presidency counselor and former bishop, elders quorum president, ward mission leader, ward Young Men president, seminary teacher, temple volunteer and missionary in the Russia Moscow Mission. He was born in Washington, D.C., to Stephen Allan West Sr. and Martha Sears West.

Sister West is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and temple volunteer and former ward Primary presidency counselor, JustServe assistant coordinator, ward missionary, Primary music leader, Primary teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Castro Valley, California, to David Darrell Smith and Colleen Jones Smith.

Ritch N Wood and Rebecca Wood Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ritch N Wood, 56, and Rebecca Wood, six children, Alpine 2nd Ward, Alpine Utah North Stake: Italy Milan Mission, succeeding President Bart D. Browning and Sister Gail H. Browning. Brother Wood is a stake Young Men presidency counselor and former stake president, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, elders quorum president and missionary in the Italy Milan Mission. He was raised in Weiser, Idaho, by Norman Stern Wood and Joan Kaye Wood.

Sister Wood is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and former ward Young Women and Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser and Primary music leader. She was raised in Denver, Colorado, by Enrique Rascon and Maria Cristina Rascon.