The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Melissa K. Bikman and Samuel G. Bikman Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Samuel G. Bikman, 52, and Melissa K. Bikman, eight children, Tomball 2nd Ward, Tomball Texas Stake: Brazil Curitiba Mission, succeeding President Saul S. Duarte and Sister Soraia Duarte. Brother Bikman is a stake president and former high councilor, temple ordinance worker, bishop, bishopric counselor, high priests group leader, ward mission leader, ward Young Men president, elders quorum president, choir accompanist and missionary in the Brazil Porto Alegre Mission. He was born in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, to Gary W Bikman and Suzanne Clark Bikman.

Sister Bikman is a Young Women adviser and temple volunteer and former stake temple and family history consultant, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Primary secretary, Primary music leader, Primary pianist, stake choir director and ward choir director. She was born in Washington, D.C., to Lynn Hardy Stone and Mardonne Jones Stone.

Fabian A. Bottari and Mirna Curaba Bottari Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Fabian A. Bottari, 51, and Mirna Curaba Bottari, three children, Quilmes 1st Ward, Quilmes Argentina Stake: Bolivia La Paz Mission, succeeding President Randol Salazar Quiroga and Sister Jenny E. Antelo de Salazar. Brother Bottari is a former stake president, high councilor, stake clerk, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Argentina Bahia Blanca Mission. He was born in Avellaneda, Argentina, to Victor Miguel Bottari and Dora Estela Nuñez.

Sister Curaba Bottari is a seminary teacher and former ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor and Primary teacher. She was born in Rosario, Argentina, to Juan Curaba and Ruth Noemi Righi.

Christopher J. Condie and Anne W. Condie Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Christopher J. Condie, 60, and Anne W. Condie, four children, Lake Crescent Ward, Orlando Florida West Stake: Utah Salt Lake City Mission, succeeding President David A. Prier and Sister Lisa Prier. Brother Condie is a high councilor and stake Young Men president and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, young single adult branch president, ward mission leader, seminary teacher and missionary in the Switzerland Geneva Mission. He was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to DeLyle Hamilton Condie and Judith Condie.

Sister Condie is a Primary teacher, For the Strength of Youth representative and Primary activity leader, and former stake public affairs director, stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president and seminary teacher. She was born in Salt Lake City to Dick Davis Wetzel and Elizabeth Ann Wetzel.

Andrew de Kock and Charnell de Kock Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Andrew de Kock, 56, and Charnell de Kock, four children, Fourways Ward, Johannesburg South Africa Stake: South Africa Durban Mission, succeeding President Tim R. Lines and Sister Lori Lines. Brother de Kock is a stake president and former high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, high priests group leader, seminary teacher and missionary in the South Africa Cape Town Mission. He was born in Germiston, South Africa, to Ferry F. de Kock and Ann C. de Kock.

Sister de Kock is a stake social service specialist and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, Primary teacher, nursery leader and seminary teacher. She was born in Mbabane, Swaziland, to Allen P. Young and Maureen S. Young.

Jennifer Galland and York Galland Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

York Galland, 51, and Jennifer Galland, eight children, Steamboat Springs Ward, Craig Colorado Stake: Tennessee Nashville Mission, succeeding President Rhys A. Weaver and Sister Pam Weaver. Brother Galland is a bishopric counselor and former mission presidency counselor, stake activities committee member, bishop, young single adult bishopric counselor, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward Young Men president, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Missouri Independence Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Rodger Delynn Galland and Margaret Virginia Rose Galland.

Sister Galland is a ward Young Women president and former stake activities committee member, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor and missionary in the Switzerland Geneva Mission. She was born in Norwalk, Connecticut, to Harold Darcy Clawson and Eileen Clawson.

Aimé Gamfina and Stéphanie Gamfina Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Aimé Gamfina, 55, and Stéphanie Gamfina, seven children, Ferme Ward, Brazzaville Republic of Congo Stake: Democratic Republic of the Congo Mbuji-Mayi Mission, succeeding President W. Jean-Pierre Lono and Sister Angel Lono. Brother Gamfina is a stake temple and family history consultant and former For the Strength of Youth director, district presidency counselor, bishop, branch president and elders quorum president. He was born in Gamboma, Republic of the Congo, to Basile Gamfina and Joséphine Osserowé.

Sister Gamfina is a stake Relief Society president and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo, to Célestin Boukouabassa and Delphine Pétronille Ninga.

Kimbrely Holtom and Brooks Holtom Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brooks Holtom, 54, and Kimbrely Holtom, four children, Brambleton Ward, Ashburn Virginia Stake: México México City North Mission, succeeding President Gary J. Severson and Sister Juanita Severson. Brother Holtom is a stake presidency counselor and former stake executive secretary, bishop, bishopric counselor, high priests group leader, elders quorum president, ward mission leader and missionary in the Colombia Bogota Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Dave J Holtom and Anne Call Holtom.

Sister Holtom is a ward Primary teacher and activity leader and former stake Relief Society secretary, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women secretary, Relief Society teacher and Cub Scout committee chair. She was born in Fort Ord, California, to Alfred Donovan Wilhelm Jr. and Candace Miller Wilhelm.

Hashick Hong and Joonhye Park Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Hashick Hong, 52, and Joonhye Park, two children, Ilsan Ward, Seoul Korea Stake: Korea Seoul South Mission, succeeding President Nathan M. Sargent and Sister Nicole N. Sargent. Brother Hong is a former Area Seventy executive secretary, high councilor, bishop, ward Young Men president, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Korea Busan Mission. He was born in Seoul, South Korea, to Mookwang Hong and Mirae Cha.

Sister Park is a former stake Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor and Primary teacher. She was born in Seoul, South Korea, to Youngho Park and Hyesook Kim.

Neal T. Manly and Christina L. Manly Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Neal T. Manly, 55, and Christina L. Manly, four children, Moses Lake 10th Ward, Moses Lake Washington Stake: Perú Lima North Mission, succeeding President Meredith H. Packard and Sister Corinne S. Packard. Brother Manly is a Young Men adviser and temple ordinance worker and former high councilor, stake self-reliance specialist, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Uruguay Montevideo Mission. He was born in Quincy, Washington, to James Neal Manly and Kaye Manly.

Sister Manly is a ward Primary president and temple ordinance worker and former stake self-reliance specialist, ward Young Women president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Max Ward Hammond and Venice Larsen Hammond.

Masaru Okuda and Megumi Okuda Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Masaru Okuda, 58, and Megumi Okuda, three children, Moran View Ward, Rexburg Idaho North Stake: Micronesia Guam Mission, succeeding President Eric T. Hicks and Sister Christina Hicks. Brother Okuda is a temple ordinance worker and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, elders quorum president, seminary teacher and missionary in the Micronesia Guam Mission. He was born in Musashino, Tokyo, Japan, to Yoshiharu Okuda and Atsumi Okuda.

Sister Okuda is a service missionary and temple ordinance worker and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, seminary teacher and missionary in the Japan Nagoya Mission. She was born in Nerima, Tokyo, Japan, to Masakatsu Fukuda and Tsuneko Fukuda.

Stuart T. Orgill and Natalie C. Orgill Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Stuart T. Orgill, 43, and Natalie C. Orgill, six children, Morro Bay Ward, San Luis Obispo California Stake: Uruguay Montevideo Mission, succeeding President Francisco A. Escobar Riquelme and Sister Marcela I. Aguilar de Escobar. Brother Orgill is a Sunday School teacher and former district presidency counselor, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president, ward missionary and missionary in the México México City East Mission. He was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Terry Jackson Orgill and La-Dell Irene Orgill.

Sister Orgill is a ward Young Women presidency counselor and former district Young Women president, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward missionary and Primary teacher. She was born in Bakersfield, California to Gary Frank Carter and Marci Carter.

Kaye Ostler and Ronald J. Ostler Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ronald J. Ostler, 62, and Kaye Ostler, four children, Crescent 30th Ward, Draper Utah Crescent View Stake: Honduras San Pedro Sula East Mission, succeeding President Eduardo R. Mora and Sister Ana Maria Mora. Brother Ostler is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum presidency counselor, Young Men adviser, temple preparation teacher and missionary in the Chile Santiago South Mission. He was born in Nephi, Utah, to Ferry Jacob Ostler and Alligee Elizabeth Ostler.

Sister Ostler is a ward Primary presidency counselor and temple volunteer and former ward Young Women camp director, Young Women adviser, temple preparation teacher and Relief Society teacher. She was born in Salt Lake City to Rex Clifford Stallings and Barbara Wallace Stallings.

Patricia E. Snyder and James A. Snyder Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

James A. Snyder, 53, and Patricia E. Snyder, five children, Piantini Ward, Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Central Stake: Brazil Curitiba South Mission, succeeding President David N. Oldham and Sister Teresa L. Oldham. Brother Snyder is a bishop and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, seminary teacher, branch president and missionary in the Dominican Republic Santo Domingo Mission. He was born in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, to David Walter Snyder and Ilene Snyder.

Sister Snyder is a Sunday School teacher and former stake Young Women president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake public affairs co-director, stake welfare specialist, ward Young Women president and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Akron, Ohio, to Raymond Eugene Lee and Mary Rae Lee (Edwards).

Jeffrey K. Thomas and Nancy Thomas Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jeffrey K. Thomas, 57, and Nancy Thomas, six children, Yarmouth Ward, Augusta Maine Stake: Liberia Monrovia Mission, succeeding President Gary S. Price and Sister Julie C. Price. Brother Thomas is a service mission leader and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president, assistant Scoutmaster and missionary in the Illinois Chicago North Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to D. Ray Thomas and Carol B. Thomas.

Sister Thomas is a service mission leader and former stake Primary music leader, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Primary teacher and Primary pianist. She was born in Salt Lake City to Harold V. Hymas and Marie C. Hymas.

Bryan Willets and Carla Willets Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bryan Willets, 53, and Carla Willets, five children, Dutch Canyon Ward, Midway Utah Stake: Philippines Quezon City Mission, succeeding President Terry E. Welch and Sister Cyrrena Welch. Brother Willets is a high councilor and stake Young Men president and former high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, bishop, elders quorum presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Japan Tokyo South Mission. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona, to Raymond Perry Willets and DeAnn Willets.

Sister Willets is a Primary pianist and former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Curtis Laverl Giles and Ilene Michie Giles.

Wan-Liang Wu and Marcela B. Wu Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Wan-Liang Wu, 51, and Marcela B. Wu, three children, San Cristóbal Ward, Buenos Aires Argentina Congreso Stake: Chile Antofagasta Mission, succeeding President Bryan R. Larsen and Sister Jacqueline B. Larsen. Brother Wu is a stake president and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, elders quorum president, ward clerk, elders quorum presidency counselor, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the China Hong Kong Mission. He was born in Taipei, Taiwan, to Chang Yung Wu and Bao Guey Lin.

Sister Wu is a stake welfare and self-reliance specialist and former ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Sunday School teacher, seminary teacher, Primary music leader, ward missionary, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Argentina Salta Mission. She was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Julio Cesar Castellani and Rosa Maria Ghys.