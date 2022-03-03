The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September.

Simon Yue-Sang Chan and Isabel Kit-Fong Chow Chan Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Simon Yue-Sang Chan and Isabel Kit-Fong Chow Chan, Shatin Ward, Hong Kong China Lion Rock Stake, called as president and matron of the Hong Kong China Temple. President Chan is a former Hong Kong China Temple presidency counselor, China Hong Kong Mission president, stake president, bishop and high councilor. A retired chief inspector of police, Hong Kong SAR Government, he was born in Guangzhou, China, to Siu Kee and Woon Kiu Chow Chan.

Sister Chan is a ward Primary presidency counselor and ward music chairman and a former assistant to the matron, mission president companion, stake Relief Society president, and ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary president. She was born in Hong Kong, China, to Huen Chow and Ming Hee Lau.

Rogelio Coca Aldunate and Blanca Vargas Alarcon de Coca Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Rogelio Coca Aldunate and Blanca Vargas Alarcon de Coca, Hamacas Ward, Santa Cruz Bolivia Equipetrol Stake, called as president and matron of the Cochabamba Bolivia Temple, succeeding President Juan C. Mogrovejo and Sister Deyzi Cerruto de Mogrovejo. President Coca is a Sunday School president and former Cochabamba Bolivia Temple presidency counselor, stake president, bishop and branch president. A retired institute director/coordinator for the Church Educational System, he was born in Charcas, Potosi, Bolivia, to Melquiades Coca Olivares and Baldomera Aldunate Barrozo.

Sister Coca is a temple preparation teacher and a former assistant to the matron, stake Relief Society and Primary president, and ward Young Women president. She was born in Oruro, Cercado, Bolivia, to Diògenes Vargas Siles and Olga Alarcón Troncoso.

Kally Rae Henderson Foote and Robert Leonard Foote Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Robert Leonard Foote and Kally Rae Henderson Foote, Kasson Branch, Rochester Minnesota Stake, called as president and matron of the St. Paul Minnesota Temple, succeeding President E. Bradley Wilson and Sister Mari-Lynn Wilson. President Foote is a temple sealer and branch clerk and former stake president, bishop and high councilor. A retired physician from the Mayo Clinic, he was born in Payson, Utah, to Leonard H Foote and Lauana Foote.

Sister Foote is a branch Relief Society presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, and ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary president. She was born in Payson, Utah, to Ralph Allen Henderson and Joyce Maurine Henderson.

Sheree Darlene Streeter Hathaway and Kirk Elmo Hathaway Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kirk Elmo Hathaway and Sheree Darlene Streeter Hathaway, Bedford Ward, Thayne Wyoming Stake, called as president and matron of the Star Valley Wyoming Temple, succeeding President James Moser and Sister Amy Moser. President Hathaway is a Star Valley Wyoming Temple presidency counselor and former stake president, bishop and branch president. A retired American Airlines pilot, he was born in American Falls, Idaho, to Elmo Ray Hathaway and Iris Hathaway.

Sister Hathaway is an assistant to the matron and a former stake Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor, and ward Primary president. She was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to Willie Edgar Streeter and Gertrude Maxine Chandler.

James Scott Lundberg and Laurie Hymas Lundberg Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

James Scott Lundberg and Laurie Hymas Lundberg, River Oaks 5th Ward, West Jordan Utah River Oaks Stake, called as president and matron of the Jordan River Utah Temple, succeeding President Craig P. Burton and Sister Linda K. Burton. President Lundberg is a temple sealer and stake clerk and former România/Moldova Mission president, bishop and elders quorum president. A retired attorney, he was born in St. George, Utah, to Allen James Lundberg and Ila Claire Lundberg.

Sister Lundberg is an employment specialist and temple ordinance worker and former mission president companion, stake Relief Society president, and ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary president. She was born in Ogden, Utah, to William Merrill Hymas and Anna Darlene Hymas.

Alejandro Anibal Mora Arauco and Blanca Elena Del Consuelo Arevalo Hidalgo de Mora Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Alejandro Anibal Mora Arauco and Blanca Elena Del Consuelo Arevalo Hidalgo de Mora, Maranga Ward, Lima Perú Magdalena Stake, called as president and matron of the Lima Peru Temple, succeeding President Hector A. Miranda and Sister Azucena G. Miranda. President Mora is a temple preparation teacher and former Peru Trujillo Mission president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor and temple sealer. A retired coordinator for the Church Educational System, he was born in Lima, Peru, to Alejandro Mora Chavez and Luz Almira Arauco de Mora.

Sister Mora is a former mission president companion, and ward Relief Society and Primary president. She was born in Lima, Peru, to Antonio Arevalo Cerro and Blanca Hidalgo de Arevalo.

FaDene Booth Pincock and David Garth Pincock Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David Garth Pincock and FaDene Booth Pincock, Harrison Hills Ward, Omaha Nebraska Millard Stake, called as president and matron of the Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple, succeeding President Randall D. Bartlett and Sister Diana Bartlett. President Pincock is a patriarch and volunteer assistant temple recorder and former stake presidency counselor and bishop. A retiree of Union Pacific Railroad, he was born in Rexburg, Idaho, to Garth Sanford Pincock and Ressa Pincock.

Sister Pincock is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and a former ward Relief Society president, and ward Young Women and Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Darrel Fay Booth and LoAine Booth.

Francisco Zapata Orozco and Maria Esther Marin Olivo de Zapata Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Francisco Zapata Orozco and Maria Esther Marin Olivo de Zapata, Victoria Ward, Monterrey Mexico Libertad Stake, called as president and matron of the Monterrey Mexico Temple, succeeding President Juan Villarreal and Sister Ernestina Garza de Villarreal. President Zapata is a country/regional Church history adviser/specialist and former Mexico Mexico City Chalco Mission president, stake president and bishop. A retired employment resource center manager in Church employment, he was born in Miguel Alemán, Mexico, to Margarito Zapata and Raquel Orozco.

Sister Zapata is a FamilySearch missionary and a former mission president companion, stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president and ward Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in Monterrey, Mexico, to Adolfo Marin and Maria Cristina Olivo.